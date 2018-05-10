Drinking a Glass of Wine Daily May Advance Your Death

Do you want to live long? Stop drinking wine every day as it can raise your chance of early death by 20 percent, reveals researchers challenging earlier claims of its health benefits. The findings of the study are published in the Lancet.
The findings, conducted by the researchers of Washington University School of Medicine in the US, revealed that any potential health benefits of alcohol were outweighed by other risks including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, resulting in death with its daily consumption.
‘A new study finds that there is no safe level for intaking alcohol. Any potential health benefits of alcohol are outweighed by other risks including diabetes, cancer, and heart disease resulting in death with its daily consumption.’
"It used to seem like having one or two drinks per day was no big deal, and there even have been some studies suggesting it can improve health. But now we know that even the lightest daily drinkers have an increased mortality risk," said lead author Sarah M. Hartz, Assistant Professor of psychiatry from the varsity.
"Consuming one or two drinks about four days per week seemed to protect against cardiovascular disease, but drinking every day eliminated those benefits. With regard to cancer risk, any drinking at all was detrimental," Hartz added.
The new study concluded that there is no safe level of drinking alcohol.
For the study, published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, the team focused on two large groups of people 340,668 participants, aged 18-85 and another 93,653 individuals, aged 40-60.
"A 20 percent increase in the risk of death is a much bigger deal in older people who already are at higher risk. Relatively few people die in their 20s, so a 20 percent increase in mortality is small but still significant," Hartz explained.
Source: IANS