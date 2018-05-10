medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Drinking a Glass of Wine Daily May Advance Your Death

by Iswarya on  October 5, 2018 at 10:49 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Do you want to live long? Stop drinking wine every day as it can raise your chance of early death by 20 percent, reveals researchers challenging earlier claims of its health benefits. The findings of the study are published in the Lancet.
Drinking a Glass of Wine Daily May Advance Your Death
Drinking a Glass of Wine Daily May Advance Your Death

The findings, conducted by the researchers of Washington University School of Medicine in the US, revealed that any potential health benefits of alcohol were outweighed by other risks including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, resulting in death with its daily consumption.

"It used to seem like having one or two drinks per day was no big deal, and there even have been some studies suggesting it can improve health. But now we know that even the lightest daily drinkers have an increased mortality risk," said lead author Sarah M. Hartz, Assistant Professor of psychiatry from the varsity.

"Consuming one or two drinks about four days per week seemed to protect against cardiovascular disease, but drinking every day eliminated those benefits. With regard to cancer risk, any drinking at all was detrimental," Hartz added.

The new study concluded that there is no safe level of drinking alcohol.

For the study, published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, the team focused on two large groups of people 340,668 participants, aged 18-85 and another 93,653 individuals, aged 40-60.

"A 20 percent increase in the risk of death is a much bigger deal in older people who already are at higher risk. Relatively few people die in their 20s, so a 20 percent increase in mortality is small but still significant," Hartz explained.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the process.

Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials

Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials

Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin.

Red Wine may not Serve its Purpose in the Obese

Red Wine may not Serve its Purpose in the Obese

Anti-ageing properties of red wine may not work for obese people, claims new study.

Antioxidants in Red Wine can Prevent Fat Build Up in The Heart

Antioxidants in Red Wine can Prevent Fat Build Up in The Heart

Antioxidants found in red wine, when released slowly over time can promote healing and lessen fat build up in the heart finds a new study.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Death Facts Bereavement Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Alcohol Addiction and Women Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Massaging is a great way that helps in relaxing your muscles. There are a wide range of massagers ...

 Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

FDA-approved dacomitinib tablets used as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive