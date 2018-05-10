medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Skin Care Tips: 3 Things to Keep in Mind while Buying Toner

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 5, 2018 at 11:10 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Skin toner is a product that is used to clean, refresh, smooth, control oil, and moisturize your face. Make sure you choose the right toner for your skin type.
Skin Care Tips: 3 Things to Keep in Mind while Buying Toner
Skin Care Tips: 3 Things to Keep in Mind while Buying Toner

The skincare routine needs to change with the changing season. However, there are certain skin saviors that must be a part of everyday skincare, and the toner is one of them.

The human skin is covered with a very thin layer of natural lipids - oil known as sebum from the sebaceous glands and perspirations - sweat produced by the sweat glands. This covering is called the acid mantle of the skin. This acid mantle is essential is protecting the skin from pollution, moisture loss and bacterial infection.

Naturally, it is important to preserve the skin's barrier function any disturbance caused to the mantle can mean damage to the skin as well.

"A simplified skincare regimen of cleansing, toning, and hydrate keep the 'Skin Acid Mantle' in good health. A point to note is that we often forget the essential step of Toning of this 3-step super system", says Krishnan Venkateshwaran, Chief Scientist - ITC Ltd R&D while speaking on behalf of the newly launched brand Dermafique

Added Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President, R&D, and Head, Medical Services from Kaya Clinic, "A toner forms the basic building blocks of a good and simple skincare routine that has numerous benefits for example toners help remove excess oil, dead skin cells and help maintain skin clarity. In doing so, a toner restores the delicate pH balance of the skin."

They list down few benefits of toner and steps to keep in mind while buying one.

  • It is important to note that a toner not only helps to clean your pores of dirt and grime but also helps to maintain the pH Balance of the skin preparing it to hydrate.
  • Toners tighten pores and reduces penetration of impurities and environmental contaminants. Since there are less dirt and oil to penetrate the skin, the use of a toner prevents future acne formation or other skin irritations especially for skin that is naturally oily and prone to acne.
  • However, one must remember to pick toners that are alcohol-free as alcohol present in some cleansers and toners can strip away the protective layer of skin causing further harm.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Top Tips for Younger Looking Skin

Top Tips for Younger Looking Skin

Want younger looking skin? Follow these simple steps listed below to naturally reduce the signs of ageing. Read on....

Foods that are Bad for your Skin

Foods that are Bad for your Skin

Hydration, sebum formation and skin acidity determine the skin condition. Along with aging and environmental factors, diet too influences skin condition.

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin

All healthy foods will give you great skin, but some of them are better than others for a glowing face and skin.

Fruits For Healthy Skin During Winter

Fruits For Healthy Skin During Winter

Fruits provide hydration, glow to the skin and prevent skin dryness, lesions because of their vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Skin Care Skincare Tips Dermatomyostitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Massaging is a great way that helps in relaxing your muscles. There are a wide range of massagers ...

 Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

Dacomitinib Tablets For Advanced Lung Cancer

FDA-approved dacomitinib tablets used as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive