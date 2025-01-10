About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Revolutionizing Drug Development

Written by Dr. Pavan Kumar Bapatla , Swethapriya Sampath
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Avinash Ramani Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics on Jan 10 2025 2:35 PM

AI integrated with wet lab research enhances cancer drug discovery by predicting protein structures to personalize treatment through multiomics.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Revolutionizing Drug Development
Highlights:
  • AI accelerates drug discovery by identifying effective compounds for complex diseases like cancer
  • Multi-omics enhances cancer treatment precision by integrating diverse biological data for personalized therapies
  • AI and wet-lab research is crucial for validating predictions and conducting essential tests
Drug development is the process of bringing a new pharmaceutical drug into clinical practice. To develop a drug with efficacy it is important to identify the lead compound. With advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), drug discovery and development are done with precision (1 Trusted Source
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in precision oncology: a review on enhancing discoverability through multiomics integration

Go to source).

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.
Advertisement

AI's Role in Cancer Drug Discovery

AI integrated with drug development accelerates drug candidate identification for complex diseases like cancer by analyzing large datasets and biological interactions. The AI model is capable of predicting the complex structures of proteins from their amino acid sequences. The model has successfully predicted the structure of almost all 200 million known proteins.

Traditional drug development has often relied on trial-and-error processes in laboratories. While AI rapidly analyzes biological data to identify the potential drug for treatment. Researchers can now use AI algorithms to find effective drug compounds in just weeks, which usually takes months or even years.

This speed is crucial, especially in cancer research, where treatments often damage healthy cells along with malignant ones. AI-based tools are also improving the early detection of diseases like ovarian cancer, by analyzing genetic changes and protein biomarkers in blood tests.


Advertisement
Clinical Trials - Early History
Clinical Trials - Early History
Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity

Proteins and Multiomics in AI Cancer Research

Proteins play a crucial role in disease progression. An AI model has to be trained on a large set of data for its efficiency. The AlphaFold2 model was developed by training it on all known amino acid sequences paired with their determined protein structures.

Then the protein data is applied in drug development with multiomics. Multiomics is a technique used to analyze multiple datasets like genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, microbiome, metabolome, and transcriptomics. Advanced systems combine various types of biological and textual data like genetic sequences, 3D models of molecules, structured biological knowledge, and patient records to enhance the precision of personalized treatment for cancer.


Advertisement
Artificial Intelligence Helps in Drug Discovery
Artificial Intelligence Helps in Drug Discovery
Artificial intelligence could transform drug development by searching for disease targets, then predicting if a drug will be successful.

AI in Biologics for Cancer Therapy

Biologics are drugs made from living organisms and are harder to design than small-molecule drugs due to their larger and more complex structures. While small molecules can be designed directly using AI, biologics require advanced computational techniques to identify effective drug design. However, AI has already contributed to the discovery of 50–60 biologics that are currently under development, with many focused on cancer treatment.

Many pharmaceutical companies are using AI and multiomics to develop cancer therapies. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, a biotechnology company used AI to create bispecific antibodies targeting cancer cells in the tumor microenvironment. Similarly, BostonGene developed an AI-powered platform that finds suitable therapies for patients.


Exploring the Next Frontier in AI-Driven Drug Discovery
Exploring the Next Frontier in AI-Driven Drug Discovery
Scientists have created a new AI model, inspired by ChatGPT, to accelerate drug design for disease treatment.

Why AI Cannot Replace Wet-Lab Work

While AI is transforming pharmaceutical research, it cannot replace traditional wet lab experiments. Laboratory works are essential for validating AI-generated predictions and to conduct tests. Human knowledge and critical thinking also play an important role in drug discovery and development. AI depends on the data found by researchers after conducting many trial-and-error studies. Thus AI and wet-lab research are both equally important for innovation in drug development.

Reference:
  1. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in precision oncology: a review on enhancing discoverability through multiomics integration - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10546458/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education