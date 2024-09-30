Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Swethapriya Sampath. (2024, September 30). Renin-Producing Cells: A Key to Blood Pressure Control . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 30, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/renin-producing-cells-a-key-to-blood-pressure-control-217440-1.htm.

MLA Swethapriya Sampath. "Renin-Producing Cells: A Key to Blood Pressure Control". Medindia. Sep 30, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/renin-producing-cells-a-key-to-blood-pressure-control-217440-1.htm>.

Chicago Swethapriya Sampath. "Renin-Producing Cells: A Key to Blood Pressure Control". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/renin-producing-cells-a-key-to-blood-pressure-control-217440-1.htm. (accessed Sep 30, 2024).

Harvard Swethapriya Sampath. 2024. Renin-Producing Cells: A Key to Blood Pressure Control. Medindia, viewed Sep 30, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/renin-producing-cells-a-key-to-blood-pressure-control-217440-1.htm.