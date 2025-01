Rabies Outbreak in Tamil Nadu: NAPRE`s Strategic Response

Tamil Nadu combats rising rabies cases with robust vaccine availability, mass dog vaccinations, public awareness, and responsible pet ownership initiatives.

As the incidence of dog bites increases throughout Tamil Nadu, the state Health Department has provided a set of guidelines for the districts to follow in order to maintain stock of the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV). The Tamil Nadu’s Director of Public Health (DPH) has restricted stockouts at the district and city levels by instructing the health officers to ensure that they keep at least 20 vials of ARV in stock at all times ().The health officers have been directed to administer the vaccine early regardless of the possibility of the vaccine being wasted when it comes to rabies from a dog bite. New policy on guidelines for managing the widespread disease has caused policymakers not to allow any form of denial or refusal to administer ARV, even at night.The state recorded 34 human rabies deaths and more than 6. 42 lakh dog bite cases till October 2024 – the highest in the last five years. On the other hand, 2023 depicted 18 rabies mortality and 4,41,000 dog bite cases. This shows the severity of the situation, and the worst part is that we need a strong and effective response to the problem.Rabies prevention work relies on the approaches that can be divided into the community as well as the individual levels of intervention and action. Key measures include:Vaccinating dogs is the key to preventing rabies since it is well-known that dogs are the main hosts of the rabies virus. The state needs to step up efforts to promote mass vaccinations, and they should be promoted across urban and rural areas.Sterilization programs help beat the number of stray dogs which in turn decreases the incidents of rabies cases. Thus, a strong ABC program guarantees a long-term regulation of the dog population.Public awareness of proper pet vaccination, no contact with strays, and early medical treatment after a bite should be encouraged. Broadcasting forums such as schools and community centers should be used to create awareness.It is therefore important that PEP should be made available to the majority of people who might have had contact with a rabid animal. This includes not only ARV but also awareness of its need among the population.Some of the impacts of developing a good rabies surveillance system include, mapping out the disease, regularly monitoring the cases, and designing region-specific measures/plans. Districts also need to take annual or semi-annual headcounts to arrive at the figures of the dog populations.For the last 15 years, Nilgiris district has been free from rabies owing to a relentless and comprehensive vaccination program. Sundar Raj, an animal rights activist from the region, said this was attributed to door-to-door vaccination campaigns. He also highlighted the need to conduct tests on any dog thought to harbor the virus so that a “ring vaccination” program can be implemented.Public education is an important component of the measures aimed at preventing rabies: control of domestic pets. The public must ensure all their pets are taken for vaccination and should not be allowed to wander around freely. Also, informing children when and how to approach animals can help avoid many bites.India accounts for one-third of the global burden and two-thirds of the South-East Asia Region's cases. To address this, the National Action Plan for Dog-Mediated Human Rabies Elimination (NAPRE) was launched, based on the “One Health” approach, which recognizes the interconnection between human, animal, and environmental health. Tamil Nadu has pioneered a State-specific action plan to combat rabies, offering a comprehensive framework for prevention and control, aligning with the national goal of zero human rabies deaths by 2030.Source-Medindia