Planetary Health Diet: Origins, Principles, and Implications

Highlights: Planetary Health Diet bridges personal health and environmental sustainability

Recommendations encourage plant-based foods with minimal animal protein

Challenges include balancing nutritional needs with environmental impact

The Planetary Health Diet



Did You Know?

Diet-related diseases contribute to 11 million deaths annually. #medindia #sustainability #planetarydiet’

Origins of the Planetary Health Diet

The Planetary Health Diet



How the Planetary Health Diet Works

Emphasis on plant-based foods with varied colors

Preference for unsaturated fats over saturated fats

Limitation of refined grains, highly processed foods, added sugars, and starchy vegetables

Providing an optimal caloric intake, typically around 2500 kcal per day for an average adult, varying by age, gender, and activity level

Proteins Nuts 50g Beans/lentils 75g Fish 28g Eggs 13g Red meat 14g Poultry 29g Dairy 250g Carbohydrates Whole grains 232g Starchy vegetables 50g Other vegetables 300g Fruit 200g Added sugars 31g Fats Unsaturated fats 40g Saturated fats 11.8g

Evidence and Health Impacts of the PHD

Criticisms and Considerations

Some experts argue that the recommendations, especially regarding saturated fats, are based on outdated research.

Concerns about the diet proposing low amounts of animal-source protein, potentially leading to deficiencies in vitamin B12, retinol, vitamin D, and calcium. The Commission suggests that supplementation may be necessary.

Potential imbalance in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids due to high plant oil and low fish intake.

Adaptability and Implementation

The concept of 'planetary health' emerged in 2015, highlighting the critical role of natural systems in human survival and health. The Planetary Health Diet (PHD) expands on this by linking dietary choices to both individual well-being and planetary sustainability. The PHD's main objective is to create a sustainable food system that provides nutritious food to a growing global population ().The PHD was developed by the Eat-Lancet Commission, supported by the Wellcome Trust. The Commission consists of 37 leading scientists from 16 countries, covering fields like agriculture, environmental science, and public health. They established guidelines that balance sustainable food production with a healthy diet ().The PHD can be described as a flexitarian diet, primarily plant-based with moderate amounts of fish, meat, and dairy . Key principles include:In practical terms, this means having one beef burger and two servings of fish per week, with the rest of the protein coming from beans, pulses, and nuts. Dairy can include a daily glass of milk or small amounts of cheese or butter and about two eggs per week. Meals would feature half the plate with diverse vegetables and fruits, a third with whole grains, and the rest with plant proteins and small amounts of animal protein and dairy, plus limited added sugars and starchy vegetables.The PHD is the first comprehensive dietary plan combining environmental sustainability and human health benefits. It aims to prevent about 11 million deaths annually from diet-related diseases. Increasing plant-based foods has numerous health benefits, including improved gut health and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease due to lower sugar and refined carbohydrate intake.Despite its benefits, the PHD has faced criticism:The Commission maintains that their guidelines are based on extensive evidence from various studies, acknowledging that long-term nutritional research can be challenging due to ethical constraints.The PHD does not prescribe an exact global diet but rather recommends food groups and intake ranges that support health. It allows for local adaptations to reflect cultural and demographic factors. However, significant dietary changes would be required in countries with high meat consumption, like the UK, to align with PHD guidelines.The PHD is not designed for weight loss but for promoting sustainability and health. It is not suitable for children under two, older adults, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and some pre-menopausal women. Always consult a doctor before making significant dietary changes, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are on medication.Source-Medindia