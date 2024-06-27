Planetary Health Diet: Origins, Principles, and Implications

- Planetary Health Diet bridges personal health and environmental sustainability
- Recommendations encourage plant-based foods with minimal animal protein
- Challenges include balancing nutritional needs with environmental impact
The Planetary Health Diet
Go to source).
Diet-related diseases contribute to 11 million deaths annually. #medindia #sustainability #planetarydiet’
Origins of the Planetary Health DietThe PHD was developed by the Eat-Lancet Commission, supported by the Wellcome Trust. The Commission consists of 37 leading scientists from 16 countries, covering fields like agriculture, environmental science, and public health. They established guidelines that balance sustainable food production with a healthy diet (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Planetary Health Diet
Go to source).
How the Planetary Health Diet WorksThe PHD can be described as a flexitarian diet, primarily plant-based with moderate amounts of fish, meat, and dairy. Key principles include:
- Emphasis on plant-based foods with varied colors
- Preference for unsaturated fats over saturated fats
- Limitation of refined grains, highly processed foods, added sugars, and starchy vegetables
- Providing an optimal caloric intake, typically around 2500 kcal per day for an average adult, varying by age, gender, and activity level
|
Proteins
|
Nuts
|
50g
|
Beans/lentils
|
75g
|
Fish
|
28g
|
Eggs
|
13g
|
Red meat
|
14g
|
Poultry
|
29g
|
Dairy
|
250g
|
Carbohydrates
|
Whole grains
|
232g
|
Starchy vegetables
|
50g
|
Other vegetables
|
300g
|
Fruit
|
200g
|
Added sugars
|
31g
|
Fats
|
Unsaturated fats
|
40g
|
|
Saturated fats
|
11.8g
In practical terms, this means having one beef burger and two servings of fish per week, with the rest of the protein coming from beans, pulses, and nuts. Dairy can include a daily glass of milk or small amounts of cheese or butter and about two eggs per week. Meals would feature half the plate with diverse vegetables and fruits, a third with whole grains, and the rest with plant proteins and small amounts of animal protein and dairy, plus limited added sugars and starchy vegetables.
Evidence and Health Impacts of the PHDThe PHD is the first comprehensive dietary plan combining environmental sustainability and human health benefits. It aims to prevent about 11 million deaths annually from diet-related diseases. Increasing plant-based foods has numerous health benefits, including improved gut health and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease due to lower sugar and refined carbohydrate intake.
Criticisms and ConsiderationsDespite its benefits, the PHD has faced criticism:
- Some experts argue that the recommendations, especially regarding saturated fats, are based on outdated research.
- Concerns about the diet proposing low amounts of animal-source protein, potentially leading to deficiencies in vitamin B12, retinol, vitamin D, and calcium. The Commission suggests that supplementation may be necessary.
- Potential imbalance in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids due to high plant oil and low fish intake.
Adaptability and ImplementationThe PHD does not prescribe an exact global diet but rather recommends food groups and intake ranges that support health. It allows for local adaptations to reflect cultural and demographic factors. However, significant dietary changes would be required in countries with high meat consumption, like the UK, to align with PHD guidelines.
Adopting the Planetary Health Diet not only nourishes our bodies but also nurtures the world we live in.
Disclaimer:
The PHD is not designed for weight loss but for promoting sustainability and health. It is not suitable for children under two, older adults, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and some pre-menopausal women. Always consult a doctor before making significant dietary changes, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are on medication.
Reference:
- The Planetary Health Diet - (https://eatforum.org/eat-lancet-commission/the-planetary-health-diet-and-you/)
Source-Medindia