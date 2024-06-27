About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Planetary Health Diet: Origins, Principles, and Implications

Planetary Health Diet: Origins, Principles, and Implications

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 27 2024 3:15 PM

Highlights:
  • Planetary Health Diet bridges personal health and environmental sustainability
  • Recommendations encourage plant-based foods with minimal animal protein
  • Challenges include balancing nutritional needs with environmental impact
The concept of 'planetary health' emerged in 2015, highlighting the critical role of natural systems in human survival and health. The Planetary Health Diet (PHD) expands on this by linking dietary choices to both individual well-being and planetary sustainability. The PHD's main objective is to create a sustainable food system that provides nutritious food to a growing global population (1 Trusted Source
The Planetary Health Diet

Go to source).

Lower-carbon Diets are Healthy and Good For the Planet Too!
Lower-carbon Diets are Healthy and Good For the Planet Too!
Lower-carbon diet is a healthy diet consisting of less dairy and red meat and more of plant-based diet results in lower carbon emissions and is good for the environment and our planet, reveals a recent study.
Advertisement

Origins of the Planetary Health Diet

The PHD was developed by the Eat-Lancet Commission, supported by the Wellcome Trust. The Commission consists of 37 leading scientists from 16 countries, covering fields like agriculture, environmental science, and public health. They established guidelines that balance sustainable food production with a healthy diet (1 Trusted Source
The Planetary Health Diet

Go to source).


Advertisement
Global Diets are Harming Human and Planetary Health: Study
Global Diets are Harming Human and Planetary Health: Study
Dietary patterns are becoming increasingly more processed and less diverse worldwide, which is impacting agrobiodiversity.

How the Planetary Health Diet Works

The PHD can be described as a flexitarian diet, primarily plant-based with moderate amounts of fish, meat, and dairy. Key principles include:
  • Emphasis on plant-based foods with varied colors
  • Preference for unsaturated fats over saturated fats
  • Limitation of refined grains, highly processed foods, added sugars, and starchy vegetables
  • Providing an optimal caloric intake, typically around 2500 kcal per day for an average adult, varying by age, gender, and activity level

Proteins

Nuts

50g

Beans/lentils

75g

Fish

28g

Eggs

13g

Red meat

14g

Poultry

29g

Dairy

250g

Carbohydrates

Whole grains

232g

Starchy vegetables

50g

Other vegetables

300g

Fruit

200g

Added sugars

31g

Fats

Unsaturated fats

40g

Saturated fats

11.8g

In practical terms, this means having one beef burger and two servings of fish per week, with the rest of the protein coming from beans, pulses, and nuts. Dairy can include a daily glass of milk or small amounts of cheese or butter and about two eggs per week. Meals would feature half the plate with diverse vegetables and fruits, a third with whole grains, and the rest with plant proteins and small amounts of animal protein and dairy, plus limited added sugars and starchy vegetables.


Advertisement
Easy Screening Tool for Federal Nutrition Program Access
Easy Screening Tool for Federal Nutrition Program Access
CHOP's Possibilities Project introduces a tablet-based nutrition screener to connect eligible families with WIC and SNAP programs.

Evidence and Health Impacts of the PHD

The PHD is the first comprehensive dietary plan combining environmental sustainability and human health benefits. It aims to prevent about 11 million deaths annually from diet-related diseases. Increasing plant-based foods has numerous health benefits, including improved gut health and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease due to lower sugar and refined carbohydrate intake.


Are Plant-Based Diets Good for Health and Environment
Are Plant-Based Diets Good for Health and Environment
Healthy plant-based diets are found to be safe and better for the human body and environment than less healthy plant-based dietary patterns.

Criticisms and Considerations

Despite its benefits, the PHD has faced criticism:
  • Some experts argue that the recommendations, especially regarding saturated fats, are based on outdated research.
  • Concerns about the diet proposing low amounts of animal-source protein, potentially leading to deficiencies in vitamin B12, retinol, vitamin D, and calcium. The Commission suggests that supplementation may be necessary.
  • Potential imbalance in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids due to high plant oil and low fish intake.
The Commission maintains that their guidelines are based on extensive evidence from various studies, acknowledging that long-term nutritional research can be challenging due to ethical constraints.

Adaptability and Implementation

The PHD does not prescribe an exact global diet but rather recommends food groups and intake ranges that support health. It allows for local adaptations to reflect cultural and demographic factors. However, significant dietary changes would be required in countries with high meat consumption, like the UK, to align with PHD guidelines.

Adopting the Planetary Health Diet not only nourishes our bodies but also nurtures the world we live in.

Disclaimer:
The PHD is not designed for weight loss but for promoting sustainability and health. It is not suitable for children under two, older adults, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and some pre-menopausal women. Always consult a doctor before making significant dietary changes, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are on medication.

Reference:
  1. The Planetary Health Diet - (https://eatforum.org/eat-lancet-commission/the-planetary-health-diet-and-you/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement