Top 10 Hidden Signs You Are Stressed and How to Address Them

Highlights: Long-standing stress can significantly impact your physical and mental health

Recognizing stress symptoms like fatigue, irritability, and headaches can help you address underlying causes

Seeking professional help for stress can guide you toward effective management and recovery

Long-Standing Stress Can Impact Your Life



Feeling exhausted, irritable, or having frequent headaches? These could be signs of stress. Learn to recognize and address stress for a healthier, happier you.

10 Signs that You Are Stressed

Feeling exhausted

Teeth grinding

Headaches

Feeling irritable

Becoming more emotional than normal

Advertisement

Loss of libido

Eating excessively or insufficiently

Advertisement

Becoming less social

Getting sick easily

Feeling panicky

We all feel stressed at times, and there are numerous triggers. Work, social, financial, health, or lifestyle difficulties can all contribute to stress. Becoming a parent, moving house, starting a new job, or taking on new duties are all stressful situations.Stress for a short amount of time is not a problem, but if not managed properly, it can have a big impact on your life and well-being. However, people frequently fail to recognise that they are stressed, viewing the symptoms in isolation. Recognizing that you are stressed can allow you to address the underlying causes and return to a healthy, happier you.Stress causes your body to release hormones into your bloodstream, which raises your heart rate and causes you to breathe faster. This constant demand on your system can be tiring, leaving you fatigued at all times. In a terrible twist, worry can also keep you from sleeping. Stress has been shown to activate the hypothalamo-pituitary-adrenal axis in the brain, which aids in sleep-wake regulation (1). You may lose sleep and find yourself repeatedly replaying the same situation in your brain. This is your brain working overtime to figure out a solution.Teeth grinding is a stress symptom that is intimately linked to a lack of sleep, as your subconscious is overactive, and this manifests itself in your mouth. Grinding your teeth can lead to dental issues as well as a painful jaw, exacerbating your discomfort.Tension headaches, often known as stress headaches, are commonly caused by stress (2). These headaches can last anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours and feel like pressure on either side of the head. They may also be accompanied by stiff neck and shoulders. If you have these headaches frequently, you are likely stressed.Stress can have an unpredictable impact on our mood. When we are anxious, our neurological system becomes hyper-responsive, and our sensory receptors are more sensitive to stimuli, making everything appear more intense. This can heighten our perception of pressure and increase our reactivity. When you're stressed, some physiological side effects, such as a lack of sleep or a hurting head, might exacerbate the influence on your mood.For others, these emotional responses can result in tears, in addition to or instead of anger. Tears, however, are more than just a symptom of stress; they also have a purpose in helping you cope with stress (3). When you weep, your tears act as a safety valve, releasing excess stress hormones such as cortisol. So, feeling better after a good weep is not a myth; it is due to hormonal release.For your libido (sexual desire) to function effectively, your hormonal balance and brain circuits must be in harmony. When you are anxious, your body produces stress hormones, which disrupt this equilibrium and can cause libido loss (4).People who are stressed are more likely to eat poorly or excessively (5). One aspect is that anxious people are often pressed for time and turn to harmful fast food options. Short-term stress can cause people to lose their appetite because the hypothalamus, a region of the brain, releases a corticotropin-releasing hormone that suppresses appetite. People who are persistently stressed (over an extended length of time) produce cortisol, which stimulates hunger, particularly for sweet and starchy meals. This is where the term 'stress eating' originated.Everyone has periods in their lives when they just want to be alone and rest, but if this happens too frequently, it could indicate that you are stressed. When everything feels too much, it's normal to want to hide away, especially if the stressor you are dealing with is social. However, social disengagement normally has a bad impact on your life, which might exacerbate the situation overall.Stress has a real impact on our overall health by weakening the immune system (6). This is because when we are stressed, we release cortisol into our bloodstream, which interferes with the release of the immune-supporting hormone DHEA, causing our immune system to suffer. So, if you develop colds easily or can't get rid of them, you may have a weakened immune system, which can be caused by stress.When you are stressed, chemicals are released into your system that cause your heart rate and respiration to speed up. This can be quite stressful, and if severe enough, it can lead to feelings of panic, including panic attacks. You may have shortness of breath or begin to panic as you hyperventilate. Hyperventilation is directly related to anxiety and can typically be treated by removing yourself from the situation and deliberately attempting to regulate your breathing. Any of these symptoms may be related to stress, and if you are experiencing them, you should not suffer in silence. Inform a healthcare expert, who can advise on a course of action to lower your stress levels, and get back to feeling normal.Source-Medindia