Pfizer and GSK Compete For RSV Vaccine Market

Arexvy's First-Mover Advantage in RSV Vaccines

Pfizer's Abrysvo Could be a Leading RSV Vaccine

FDA Approves First Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine - (https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-vaccine) FDA Approves Pfizer RSV Vaccine: URMC Researchers at Center of Development - (https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/news/story/race-to-rsv-vaccine-approval-urmc-researchers-leading-the-way)

"While Arexvy was first to gain US approval, which marked the first time a vaccine was authorised for use against RSV in any population, anywhere in the world, Pfizer's Abrysvo was approved by the FDA quickly after, allowing sufficient time for both vaccines to be available for US launch around the same time this fall, before the winter RSV season," said Nancy Jaser, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement."Therefore, GSK is not likely to experience a significant first-mover advantage for market share in the US. However, Arexvy may still benefit from a first-mover advantage in the EU as Pfizer's Abrysvo has yet to gain approval for use by the EC. A decision is expected later this year," Jaser added.While both vaccines showed excellent efficacy in pivotal studies, Pfizer's vaccine has a significant edge over Arexvy. Abrysvo is now being evaluated in the United States as a maternal vaccine to protect newborns against RSV at birth. According to the report, the FDA's Vaccines Advisory Committee voted in favor of recommending Abrysvo as a maternal RSV vaccination.Moderna's RSV vaccine, mRNA-1345, is expected to pose more competition. Positive Phase III data in older adults were released in January, and Moderna plans to apply for US clearance in the first half of 2023."Abrysvo will likely be the first approved RSV vaccine to protect infants worldwide, potentially leading to a higher market share than its competitors. It is currently the only vaccine candidate in late-stage development that targets multiple patient segments," Jaser said.Source: Medindia