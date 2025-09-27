Ozempic Use May Be Putting Pregnancy at Risk Without Warning

Most women of reproductive age using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are not using contraception, despite potential risks to unborn babies.

Highlights: Majority of women on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are not using contraception

are not using contraception GLP-1 medications linked to potential risks during pregnancy

Calls for clearer guidelines in prescribing weight-loss medications to women

Did You Know?

Over 90 percent of women prescribed #GLP1 medications like Ozempic had no diabetes diagnosis, yet only 21 percent reported using #contraception. #weightloss #weightlossdrugs #pregnancy #ozempic #medindia’

Most women, raising concerns about potential harm to unborn babies ().A comprehensive analysis has shown that a significant number of Australian women aged between 18 and 49, despite the documented risks if pregnancy occurs.The study, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, examinedwho visited general practices from 2011 to 2022. Out of 18,010 women who were newly prescribed GLP-1 receptor agonists during this period,Although initially intended for treating type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 receptor agonists have become widely used for their appetite-reducing and weight-loss properties. The analysis also revealed that most prescriptions are now given to women who do not have diabetes.Associate Professor Luke Grzeskowiak, a pharmacist and lead author from Flinders University's College of Medicine and Public Health, highlighted that in 2022 alone,He noted that while these medications can be highly beneficial, especially for weight management, they are. There is currently little evidence suggesting that contraception is being routinely discussed during prescriptions for these drugs.The findings also indicated that. Pregnancy rates were higher among younger women with diabetes and among women in their early thirties without diabetes.Women, possibly due to improved fertility linked to weight loss even when pregnancy was unintended. In contrast, women using contraception at the time of prescription had significantly lower chances of conceiving.Animal studies conducted by the University of Amsterdam previously associated GLP-1 exposure during pregnancy with. Although human data remains limited, these risks cannot be overlooked.Associate Professor Grzeskowiak emphasized that while the United Kingdom advises women using GLP-1 receptor agonists to avoid pregnancy and use reliable contraception, suchin Australian clinical settings.He stressed the necessity of integrating reproductive health considerations into every consultation where GLP-1 medications are prescribed to women of childbearing age.to ensure these medications are used safely and effectively. The recommendation is for women to discuss the risks and benefits of GLP-1 drugs with their general practitioner and only use them under proper medical supervision.The authors advocate for more in-depth investigations into how these medications affect pregnancy and fetal health. Comprehensive studies are essential to better understand the potential long-term impacts on both mothers and their unborn children.To sum up, while GLP-1 receptor agonists offer promising benefits for weight loss, their use among women of reproductive age without adequate contraception presents significant risks. Clearer medical guidelines and proactive conversations about reproductive health are vital to ensuring the safe use of these medications.Source-Medindia