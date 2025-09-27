Menopause May Decide Where Multiple Sclerosis Strikes First

Hormonal changes around menopause influence how multiple sclerosis symptoms first appear and the types of other health conditions women experience.
New Study Reveals Menopause Influences Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms and Associated Health Conditions
Go to source). These new insights, presented at the 41st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS 2025), could lead to more personalized treatment strategies tailored to different life stages of women.
While it is well established that female sex influences the progression of multiple sclerosis, the effects of menopause on how symptoms initially present have not been extensively examined.
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease of the central nervous system where the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective covering of nerves. This damage disrupts communication between the brain and body, leading to symptoms like fatigue, vision problems, and difficulty with movement.
Yasemin Şimşek and her team sought to fill this gap by analyzing data from 864 multiple sclerosis patients drawn from a larger cohort of 4,191 individuals. This group included 298 premenopausal women, 300 postmenopausal women, and 265 age-matched men.
Distinct Symptom Patterns by Hormonal StatusThe analysis showed marked differences in the initial sites of multiple sclerosis symptom onset. The optic nerve was the most common site among premenopausal women, affecting 21.8%, compared to 15% of postmenopausal women and 11.7% of men. In contrast, the spinal cord was the first area impacted in 44% of postmenopausal women and 48.3% of men, versus only 27.5% of premenopausal women.
“These differences likely reflect the biological effects of hormonal changes,” said lead author Şimşek. She noted that hormonal status, immune system behavior, and neuroprotective mechanisms may influence where lesions form and how symptoms develop. Younger, premenopausal women may exhibit stronger inflammatory responses, whereas men and older postmenopausal women might show more gradual and progressive symptom onset due to underlying neurodegeneration.
Postmenopausal Women Show Higher Cardiovascular RisksComorbid health conditions also varied significantly. Just 15.1% of premenopausal women had comorbidities, while 41% of postmenopausal women and 36.6% of men experienced additional health issues.
Among postmenopausal women, cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, arrhythmia, and coronary artery disease, were most prevalent, affecting 24.7%. Additionally, 10.3% of postmenopausal women had endocrine or metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes, hypothyroidism, and dyslipidemia.
In comparison, psychiatric conditions such as depression and anxiety were more common among premenopausal women. The pattern suggests hormonal influences on mood regulation, heightened stress from early disease onset, and greater psychosocial strain in younger women.
Mortality Rates Higher in Men and Postmenopausal WomenThe mortality data further emphasized these distinctions. During the study, 15 deaths occurred among men and 9 among postmenopausal women, with no deaths reported among premenopausal women.
“These findings have important implications for clinical care,” Şimşek stated. She suggested that men and postmenopausal women may benefit from treatments targeting neurodegeneration and prevention of long-term disability. Meanwhile, premenopausal women may need more intensive monitoring for relapse activity and adjustments to disease-modifying therapies.
To sum up, the findings show the significant impact menopause has on both the initial presentation of multiple sclerosis and the types of associated health conditions in women. These differences, likely driven by hormonal and immune system changes, highlight the importance of tailoring treatment approaches based on life stage.
