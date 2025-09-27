Menopause May Decide Where Multiple Sclerosis Strikes First

Hormonal changes around menopause influence how multiple sclerosis symptoms first appear and the types of other health conditions women experience.

Highlights: Menopause affects where multiple sclerosis symptoms first appear in women

first appear in women Postmenopausal women have higher rates of cardiovascular and metabolic comorbidities

have higher rates of cardiovascular and metabolic comorbidities Premenopausal women experience more psychiatric conditions and no reported deaths

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

New Study Reveals Menopause Influences Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms and Associated Health Conditions



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

#Menopause shifts how multiple sclerosis symptoms appear—21.8% of #premenopausal women start with #visionproblems, while #spinalcordissues dominate in nearly half of #postmenopausal women.’

#Menopause shifts how multiple sclerosis symptoms appear—21.8% of #premenopausal women start with #visionproblems, while #spinalcordissues dominate in nearly half of #postmenopausal women.’

Distinct Symptom Patterns by Hormonal Status

Postmenopausal Women Show Higher Cardiovascular Risks

Mortality Rates Higher in Men and Postmenopausal Women

New Study Reveals Menopause Influences Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms and Associated Health Conditions - (https://bioengineer.org/new-study-reveals-menopause-influences-multiple-sclerosis-symptoms-and-associated-health-conditions/)

Menopause may play a pivotal role in shaping how, as well as influencing the health conditions that occur alongside the disease ().These new insights, presented at the 41st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS 2025), couldWhile it is well established that female sex influences the progression of multiple sclerosis, the effects of menopause on how symptoms initially present have not been extensively examined.Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease of the central nervous system where the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective covering of nerves. This damage disrupts communication between the brain and body, leading to symptoms like fatigue, vision problems, and difficulty with movement.Yasemin Şimşek and her team sought to fill this gap by analyzing data from. This group included 298 premenopausal women, 300 postmenopausal women, and 265 age-matched men.The analysis showed marked differences in the. The, affecting 21.8%, compared to 15% of postmenopausal women and 11.7% of men. In contrast, theand 48.3% of men, versus only 27.5% of premenopausal women.“These differences likely reflect the biological effects of hormonal changes,” said lead author Şimşek. She noted thatmay influence where lesions form and how symptoms develop. Younger, premenopausal women may exhibit stronger inflammatory responses, whereas men and older postmenopausal women might show more gradual and progressive symptom onset due to underlying neurodegeneration.Comorbid health conditions also varied significantly.and 36.6% of men experienced additional health issues.Among postmenopausal women, cardiovascular diseases, includingAdditionally, 10.3% of postmenopausal women hadsuch as type 2 diabetes, hypothyroidism, and dyslipidemia.In comparison, psychiatric conditions such as. The pattern suggests hormonal influences on mood regulation, heightened stress from early disease onset, and greater psychosocial strain in younger women.The mortality data further emphasized these distinctions. During the study,, with no deaths reported among premenopausal women.“These findings have important implications for clinical care,” Şimşek stated. She suggested that men and postmenopausal women may benefit from treatments targeting neurodegeneration and prevention of long-term disability. Meanwhile, premenopausal women may need more intensive monitoring for relapse activity and adjustments to disease-modifying therapies.To sum up, the findings show the significant impact menopause has on both the initial presentation of multiple sclerosis and the types of associated health conditions in women. These differences, likely driven by hormonal and immune system changes, highlight the importance of tailoring treatment approaches based on life stage.Source-Medindia