World Deaf Day: Rights You Can’t Hear Without Signs

Hearing loss is a growing global challenge, but inclusion through sign language and safe listening can help build an equal future.
- 430 million people live with disabling hearing loss today, rising to 700 million by 2050
- Deaf culture thrives on sign language, identity, and inclusion
- Safe listening and affordable hearing care can prevent most hearing loss
It implies that hearing loss is not merely a health issue but an ever-increasing issue affecting society all over the world, involving families, schools, workplaces and the economy
Deafness and hearing loss

The Deaf Community and Sign LanguageTo most deaf individuals, hearing impairment is not a disability but an identity!
Their disability lies not in their impairments but in how society has not accommodated them socially, due to a lack of sign language interpreters or captions in schools, hospitals and workplaces. The deaf culture appreciates visual representation and experience. Social gatherings, festivals, sports, and advocacy events may help strengthen these experiences.
They can create colorful communities with a language of their own, culture, and traditions, provided the sign language is recognized. Their identity is anchored in sign language. Like other spoken languages, it has a complete grammar, structure, and cultural content.
This year's theme, "No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights," reminds us that the recognition of sign language is key to true equality. Without communication, it is impossible to obtain other essential rights like work, healthcare, education, etc
International Week of Deaf People

Hearing Loss: A Growing Global ChallengeThe scale of hearing loss is massive and increasing:
- Every year, untreated hearing loss costs the US economy close to $1 trillion in lost productivity, medical costs, and social marginalization.
- Because of risky listening habits like wearing loud earphones for extended periods of time, over 1 billion young people are at risk of developing permanent hearing loss.
Hearing Loss Preventive MeasuresPreventive measures to stop hearing loss before it starts.
- Vaccinations
- Safe childbirth
- Good maternal care
- Early treatment of ear infections
- Noise-control programs
- Safe listening campaigns
- Genetic counselling
- Hearing aids
- Cochlear implants
- Captioning systems
- Mobile health tools
Safe Listening Levels and Common Sound Sources
|Sound Source/Activity
|Approx. Intensity (decibel dB)
|Safe Listening Time (per day)
|Alarm clock (60 cm away)
|80 dB
|~25 hours
|Heavy city traffic (inside car)
|85 dB
|8 hours
|Motorcycle (average)
|95 dB
|47 minutes
|Hairdryer/Subway train/Car horn
|100 dB
|15 minutes
|MP3 player at max volume/ Chainsaw
|105 dB
|4 minutes
|Rock concert
|115 dB
|28 seconds
|Firecrackers/Firearms
|150 dB
|Immediate damage possible
|Nightclub/Discotheque
|97–112 dB
|3–4 hours per week, unsafe
|Live concert/Music venue
|82–105 dB (avg. 92 dB)
|Unsafe if prolonged
|Pub/Bar/Club
|71–96 dB (avg. 84–98 dB)
|Moderate risk with long visits
Key Point: Safe listening depends on both loudness (dB) and duration. For example, listening at 85 dB may be safe for 8 hours, but at 100 dB, it is safe only for 15 minutes. Prolonged or repeated exposure to loud sounds can cause permanent hearing damage, but it is preventable with safe listening practices
Hearing loss due to recreational exposure to loud sounds

Building a Future Without BarriersThe World Health Organization and the World Federation of the Deaf are asking for a paradigm shift: hearing treatment must be included in universal health coverage.
In addition to being medically necessary, investing in hearing health is also wise from an economic standpoint. Every dollar invested in hearing therapy generates around $16 in benefits from improved education, higher productivity, and lower medical costs. Early diagnosis and timely rehabilitation allow children to continue their education, adults to remain in the workforce, and seniors to maintain relationships and become social members of their community.
The future lies in inclusive policies, stronger healthcare systems, and global acceptance of sign languages. Together, these steps will create societies where no one is left behind.
Hearing loss is not just about ears—it’s about communication, dignity, and equal opportunity.
On this International Week of Deaf People, let’s remind ourselves and the world: “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights!”
