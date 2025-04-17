About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Milk or Yogurt? What's the Healthier Choice to Lower Diabetes Risk

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 17 2025 3:36 PM

This article explores how different types of dairy products influence the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Highlights:
  • Excess intake of non-fermented milk linked to 40% higher type 2 diabetes risk
  • Regular consumption of fermented dairy like yogurt may lower diabetes risk
  • Unfermented cheese varieties increase diabetes risk, especially in men
Consuming large amounts of non-fermented dairy products may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. A 24-year Swedish analysis has shown that the type of dairy consumed plays a key role in metabolic health, with fermented and non-fermented dairy having vastly different impacts. While non-fermented dairy, such as milk and cheese, raises the risk, fermented options like yogurt can help reduce it (1 Trusted Source
CHEESED OFF The type of cheese you eat could be increasing your type 2 diabetes risk, warn scientists

Go to source).

High Intake of Non-Fermented Dairy Increases Diabetes Risk

Researchers monitored the dietary patterns of 26,461 adults from 1991 through 2020. Their findings indicated that individuals who consumed large amounts of dairy—particularly unfermented milk and cheese—were more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. Around 17% of the participants were diagnosed with the disease during the study period, and those individuals tended to have higher intake of non-fermented dairy.

Unfermented cheeses, such as mozzarella, ricotta, cottage cheese, and cream cheese, were associated with increased risk—especially among men. Consumption of more than 100 grams of cheese per day was linked to a 23% higher chance of developing diabetes. Likewise, intake of non-fermented milk in quantities exceeding 1 liter per day corresponded to a 40% rise in risk.

Even after accounting for factors such as body mass index (BMI), the association between non-fermented dairy and increased diabetes risk remained consistent. This suggests that the specific type of dairy consumed, rather than weight alone, plays a significant role in influencing metabolic health.


Fermented Dairy May Protect Against Type 2 Diabetes

In contrast, fermented dairy products were associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Consuming 100 grams of fermented milk daily was found to reduce the risk by approximately 3%. Participants who consumed over 300 grams per day of fermented milk experienced a 12% decrease in risk.

Fermented cheeses—like cheddar, parmesan, Swiss, and Gouda, along with cream and butter—were also linked to better outcomes. Also, the study found that cream and butter, when consumed in moderate amounts (more than 50 grams per day), were associated with a 23% and 18% reduced risk, respectively.


Probiotics in Fermented Dairy May Improve Glucose Control

Experts emphasize the need to view dairy products individually rather than as a single category. Dr. Yochna Joshi, a clinical nutritionist, explained that fermented dairy items contain probiotics, which may have a positive impact on gut health and reduce inflammation—factors believed to contribute to better glucose control.

Dr. Tejas Roy, an endocrinologist, noted that while milk is often regarded as a universally beneficial food, high consumption of non-fermented milk may disrupt blood sugar regulation, especially in individuals susceptible to diabetes.

Further supporting this, researchers conducted a metabolomics analysis and observed that different dairy types led to distinct patterns in blood metabolites. These differences may help explain how various dairy products affect insulin sensitivity and other metabolic processes.


Incorporating Yogurt and Buttermilk for Better Health

Doctors advise that instead of completely eliminating dairy, individuals should focus on moderate and varied intake. Including a mix of fermented products such as yogurt, curd, or buttermilk can offer health benefits. The elevated risks reported in the study were primarily associated with excessiv consumption levels, which may not reflect dietary habits for most people.

For those with higher diabetes risk—due to factors like genetics or elevated BMI—monitoring dairy intake as part of the balanced diet is recommended. Replacing excessive non-fermented dairy with fermented alternatives may be a healthier choice.

5 Smart Eating Tips to Manage Diabetes

  1. Fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables, a quarter with lean protein, and a quarter with whole grains or starchy vegetables.
  2. Eat meals at consistent times each day to help regulate blood sugar.
  3. Monitor carbohydrate intake and choose healthy carbs like whole grains, fruits, and legumes.
  4. Aim for gradual weight loss to improve blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity.
  5. Work with a registered dietitian to create a personalized and sustainable eating plan.
In conclusion, consuming high amounts of non-fermented dairy, like milk and cheese, can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, while fermented options like yogurt and sour milk offer protective benefits. Moderation and variety in dairy intake are essential for maintaining metabolic health.

Reference:
  1. CHEESED OFF The type of cheese you eat could be increasing your type 2 diabetes risk, warn scientists - (https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/34331496/cheese-type-increase-type-2-diabetes-risk/)

