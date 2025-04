Hooked & Hurting: Why Young Women Suffer More from Smartphone Use

Young women are more vulnerable to smartphone-related social anxiety and emotional distress.

Highlights: Gender strongly influences the emotional impact of smartphone use

Women showed higher social anxiety and fear of negative online perception

Study urges targeted support strategies for mental well-being

Did You Know?

Young women are more likely to suffer #mentalhealth issues from smartphone overuse. #medindia #mentalhealth’

Gender and Smartphone Impact

Women Bear the Bigger Mental Load

Inside the Study

Is your smartphone silently damaging your mental health? Young women are more vulnerable to social anxiety , emotional struggles, and excessive screen time. The findings highlight a hidden gender gap in how smartphones affect our minds—especially in the digital lives of Gen Z ().Gender significantly influences excessive smartphone use, with young women experiencing higher social anxiety. Factors such as social interactivity, low emotional understanding, and perceived social support also influence problematic smartphone use.Smartphone use among Generation Z is linked to increased mental distress, self-harm behavior, and suicidality . The research, which is supported by EPA President Professor Geert Dom, highlights the need for further research to address these issues.A study on 400 young adults found gender plays a significant role in problematic smartphone use, with women more predisposed to negative perceptions and increased screen time. This highlights the need for understanding gender differences in addiction Source-Medindia