Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Leena M. (2025, April 17). Hooked & Hurting: Why Young Women Suffer More from Smartphone Use . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 17, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/hooked-hurting-why-young-women-suffer-more-from-smartphone-use-219592-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Leena M. "Hooked & Hurting: Why Young Women Suffer More from Smartphone Use". Medindia. Apr 17, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/hooked-hurting-why-young-women-suffer-more-from-smartphone-use-219592-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Leena M. "Hooked & Hurting: Why Young Women Suffer More from Smartphone Use". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/hooked-hurting-why-young-women-suffer-more-from-smartphone-use-219592-1.htm. (accessed Apr 17, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Leena M. 2025. Hooked & Hurting: Why Young Women Suffer More from Smartphone Use. Medindia, viewed Apr 17, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/hooked-hurting-why-young-women-suffer-more-from-smartphone-use-219592-1.htm.