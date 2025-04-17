About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Hooked & Hurting: Why Young Women Suffer More from Smartphone Use

Written by Dr. Leena M
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 17 2025 3:17 PM

Young women are more vulnerable to smartphone-related social anxiety and emotional distress.

Highlights:
  • Gender strongly influences the emotional impact of smartphone use
  • Women showed higher social anxiety and fear of negative online perception
  • Study urges targeted support strategies for mental well-being
Technology connects us, but it should never disconnect us from ourselves
Is your smartphone silently damaging your mental health? Young women are more vulnerable to social anxiety, emotional struggles, and excessive screen time. The findings highlight a hidden gender gap in how smartphones affect our minds—especially in the digital lives of Gen Z (1 Trusted Source
Smartphone addiction, gender and interpersonal attachment: A cross-sectional analytical survey in Taiwan

Go to source).


Gender and Smartphone Impact

Gender significantly influences excessive smartphone use, with young women experiencing higher social anxiety. Factors such as social interactivity, low emotional understanding, and perceived social support also influence problematic smartphone use.


Women Bear the Bigger Mental Load

Smartphone use among Generation Z is linked to increased mental distress, self-harm behavior, and suicidality. The research, which is supported by EPA President Professor Geert Dom, highlights the need for further research to address these issues.


Inside the Study

A study on 400 young adults found gender plays a significant role in problematic smartphone use, with women more predisposed to negative perceptions and increased screen time. This highlights the need for understanding gender differences in addiction.

Reference:
Source-Medindia
