Hooked & Hurting: Why Young Women Suffer More from Smartphone Use

Young women are more vulnerable to smartphone-related social anxiety and emotional distress.
- Gender strongly influences the emotional impact of smartphone use
- Women showed higher social anxiety and fear of negative online perception
- Study urges targeted support strategies for mental well-being
Smartphone addiction, gender and interpersonal attachment: A cross-sectional analytical survey in Taiwan
Gender and Smartphone ImpactGender significantly influences excessive smartphone use, with young women experiencing higher social anxiety. Factors such as social interactivity, low emotional understanding, and perceived social support also influence problematic smartphone use.
Women Bear the Bigger Mental LoadSmartphone use among Generation Z is linked to increased mental distress, self-harm behavior, and suicidality. The research, which is supported by EPA President Professor Geert Dom, highlights the need for further research to address these issues.
Inside the StudyA study on 400 young adults found gender plays a significant role in problematic smartphone use, with women more predisposed to negative perceptions and increased screen time. This highlights the need for understanding gender differences in addiction.
