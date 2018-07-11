medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

What Makes Bitter Cheese Taste Better?

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 7, 2018 at 3:51 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly discovered method allows for the faster identification of flavor-giving protein fragments in fermented foods such as cheese or yogurt, thereby optimizing production processes.
What Makes Bitter Cheese Taste Better?
What Makes Bitter Cheese Taste Better?

The taste of fermented foods such as cheese, yogurt, beer, yeast dough, or soy sauce is very popular with consumers worldwide. In addition to volatile aroma compounds, non-volatile substances also significantly contribute to their characteristic taste profile. Above all, these include fragments of long protein molecules that are produced, for example, during microbial or enzymatic conversion (fermentation) of milk or grain protein.

At present, however, it is still unclear which of the more than one thousand different protein fragments in fermented milk products are responsible for the flavor. One reason being that previously used analytical methods are very labor-intensive and time-consuming.

New Analytical Approach Provides a Solution

A team of scientists led by Thomas Hofmann, Head of the Chair of Food Chemistry and Molecular Sensory Science at TUM, has developed a new analytical approach to address this problem. What makes the approach so innovative is that researchers combined existing methods of proteome research with methods of sensory research to efficiently and quickly identify the decisive flavor-giving protein fragments from the totality of all fragments.

"We coined the term 'sensoproteomics' for this type of procedure," said Andreas Dunkel from the Leibniz-Institute for Food Systems Biology, the lead researcher for the study.

The team of scientists tested the effectiveness of the newly developed procedure for the first time on two different varieties of cream cheese with different degrees of bitterness. The objective was to identify the specific protein fragments responsible for a bitter off-flavor in cheese that occurs under certain production conditions.

An Approach to Reduce 1,600 Possibilities to 17

The researchers started their work with an extensive review of the literature. They concluded that a total of approx. 1,600 different protein fragments contained in dairy products could theoretically be responsible for the bitterness.

Subsequent liquid chromatography-coupled mass spectrometer investigations assisted by in-silico methods reduced the number of potential protein fragments to 340. Finally, comparative spectrometric, sensory and quantitative analyses reduced the number of fragments responsible for the bitter cheese flavor to 17.

Prof. Hofmann, who is also the Director of the Leibniz-Institute for Food Systems Biology at TUM, is convinced that. "The sensoproteomics approach we have developed will in the future contribute to the rapid and efficient identification of flavor-giving protein fragments in a wide range of foods using high-throughput methods - a significant help in optimizing the taste of products."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Yogurt

Yogurt is a simple food with amazing benefits for the young and old. Yogurt is very trendy among French women on a diet. The popularity of yogurt among Americans is proved by its display of flavors.

Pick The Right Cheese

Cheese is a good source of calcium and protein. A small cube of it can be an apt high protein snack option.

Feta Cheese: World's Healthiest Cheese - Here's Why

Are you on a diet? Are you craving for cheese? Good news to all cheese lovers, Feta cheese one the healthiest cheeses in the world can add great taste and flavor to your diet.

Eating More Fermentable Carbohydrates may Improve Metabolism

Our intestinal microbiome influences metabolism through the immune system. Bacteria control our metabolism and bacteria were interacting with innate immune signaling pathways in the enteroendocrine cells.

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the list of calcium-rich foods. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, nuts, seafood.

Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is often disregarded because of its mild & almost bland taste. However, there are plenty of health recipes that taste great and offer you all the health benefits of cottage cheese.

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

More News on:

Pick The Right Cheese Surprising Benefits of Dairy Calcium Rich Foods Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive