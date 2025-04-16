Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Leena M. (2025, April 16). Marriage and Dementia: A Surprising Connection Revealed . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 16, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/marriage-and-dementia-a-surprising-connection-revealed-219581-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Leena M. "Marriage and Dementia: A Surprising Connection Revealed". Medindia. Apr 16, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/marriage-and-dementia-a-surprising-connection-revealed-219581-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Leena M. "Marriage and Dementia: A Surprising Connection Revealed". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/marriage-and-dementia-a-surprising-connection-revealed-219581-1.htm. (accessed Apr 16, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Leena M. 2025. Marriage and Dementia: A Surprising Connection Revealed. Medindia, viewed Apr 16, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/marriage-and-dementia-a-surprising-connection-revealed-219581-1.htm.