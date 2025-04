The long-held notion that marriage protects against dementia is called into question by a recent study.

Highlights: Unmarried people may have stronger social ties and lower stress levels

Never-married individuals showed a 40% lower dementia risk

New research calls into question long-standing views on marriage and cognition

Marriage and Dementia Risk

Science Behind the Stats

Being Single Might Be Smarter

People have historically celebrated marriage because it provides emotional and financial strength along with increased health benefits. Research findings are shattering prevailing beliefs about the subject. Studies show that marriage offersalthough popular belief suggests otherwise. Research findings demonstrate that marriage raises the likelihood of dementia onset ().Medical science has viewed marriage as a protective factor against mental health deterioration and physical breakdown for many years. New research outcomes question the longstanding conviction about marriage as a barrier against mental and physical deterioration during older life.Among 24,000 examined elderly individuals, research showed that people who never married experienced 40% lower risk of dementia than married individuals. Even after accounting for education level and health status, researchers discovered that divorced and widowed people have. This suggests marital status functions as a complex element in learning and memory reduction compared to existing mindsets.Research shows that stronger social connections and active daily routines, coupled with reduced marital stress, contribute to these outcomes. Single individuals often build broader and more diverse social networks, which can significantly enhance their overall life satisfaction, emotional well-being, and sense of purpose—factors that contribute to better brain health and cognitive resilience. Unhappy marriages can elevate stress, which in turn negatively affects brain health. Additional investigation needs to occur because the current findings remain inconclusive.Source-Medindia