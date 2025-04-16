World Hemophilia Day 2025: Lighting It Up Red for Her

World Hemophilia Day 2025 brings attention to bleeding disorders and emphasizes the need for equal care and recognition for women and girls.
- World Hemophilia Day brings global attention to bleeding disorders
- Many women and girls still go undiagnosed or receive inadequate care
- Better awareness and access can transform lives and strengthen communities
World Haemophilia Day
The World Federation of Hemophilia estimates that over 75% of expected people living with hemophilia worldwide have not yet been identified and diagnosed. #medindia #worldhemophiliaday #bleedingdisorders’
Significance of World Hemophilia DayWorld Hemophilia Day is a crucial event in the global effort to raise awareness about bleeding disorders. The annual observance aims to spotlight the key challenges faced by individuals living with these conditions and advocate for better healthcare solutions. It calls attention to issues like the underdiagnosis of bleeding disorders, the lack of adequate treatment options, and the overall lack of awareness.
The day also encourages the global community to take action. One of the ways people show their support is through the "Light It Up Red" campaign, where landmarks around the world are lit up in red to show solidarity with those affected by bleeding disorders. You can also participate by wearing red, sharing photos on social media, and spreading awareness about the importance of equal access to care for everyone.
Theme of World Hemophilia Day 2025The theme for World Hemophilia Day 2025 is a powerful reminder that bleeding disorders affect both genders, and women and girls deserve equal attention and care. "Access for All: Women and Girls Bleed Too" emphasizes the need for improved diagnosis, treatment, and care for WGBDs. They often experience delays in diagnosis, receive inadequate treatment compared to males, and face a general lack of awareness regarding how bleeding disorders manifest in females. The aim is to improve the quality of life for women and girls through better care and reduce the barriers that prevent them from receiving the treatment they need (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
WFH Unveils 2025 World Hemophilia Day
History of World Hemophilia DayWorld Hemophilia Day has been observed every year since 1989, thanks to the efforts of the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH). The day was chosen in honor of Frank Schnabel, the founder of WFH, who was born on April 17. It serves as a moment to educate the public and healthcare providers about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, while also emphasizing the importance of coordinated action to ensure that everyone with a bleeding disorder has access to proper care.
As we approach April 17, 2025, the global community remains united in the mission to improve the lives of those affected by bleeding disorders, especially women and girls who have been historically overlooked. The theme is a call to action for better healthcare, equal treatment, and greater awareness, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilling life regardless of gender.
