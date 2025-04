World Hemophilia Day 2025: Lighting It Up Red for Her

World Hemophilia Day 2025 brings attention to bleeding disorders and emphasizes the need for equal care and recognition for women and girls.

Did You Know?

The World Federation of Hemophilia estimates that over 75% of expected people living with hemophilia worldwide have not yet been identified and diagnosed.

Significance of World Hemophilia Day

Theme of World Hemophilia Day 2025

History of World Hemophilia Day

On April 17, 2025, people around the world come together to observe, a day dedicated to raising awareness about bleeding disorders such as hemophilia. This year’s theme,," highlights the often-overlooked issues faced by women and girls living with these conditions. Despite the progress made in recent years, many women and girls with bleeding disorders (WGBDs) remain undiagnosed and underserved, prompting a global call for greater recognition and support ().World Hemophilia Day is a crucial event in the global effort to raise awareness about bleeding disorders. The annual observance aims to spotlight the key challenges faced by individuals living with these conditions and advocate for better healthcare solutions. It calls attention to issues like the, theoptions, and the overallThe day also encourages the global community to take action. One of the ways people show their support is through the "" campaign, where landmarks around the world are lit up in red to show solidarity with those affected by bleeding disorders. You can also participate by wearing red, sharing photos on social media, and spreading awareness about the importance of equal access to care for everyone.The theme for World Hemophilia Day 2025 is a powerful reminder that, and women and girls deserve equal attention and care. "Access for All: Women and Girls Bleed Too" emphasizes the need for improved diagnosis, treatment, and care for WGBDs. They often experience delays in diagnosis,, and face a general lack of awareness regarding how bleeding disorders manifest in females. The aim is to improve the quality of life for women and girls through better care and reduce the barriers that prevent them from receiving the treatment they need ().World Hemophilia Day has been observed every year, thanks to the efforts of the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH). The day was chosen in honor of Frank Schnabel, the founder of WFH, who was born on April 17. It serves as a moment to educate the public and healthcare providers about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, while also emphasizing the importance of coordinated action to ensure that everyone with a bleeding disorder has access to proper care.As we approach April 17, 2025, the global community remains united in the mission to improve the lives of those affected by bleeding disorders, especially women and girls who have been historically overlooked. The theme is a call to action for better healthcare, equal treatment, and greater awareness, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilling life regardless of gender.Source-Medindia