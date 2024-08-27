Marriage Linked to Better Aging in Men

- Married men are twice as likely to age optimally
The association between trajectories of marital status and successful aging varies by sex: Findings from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA)
What is Optimal AgingOptimal aging was defined by the study as the absence of serious physical, cognitive, mental, or emotional conditions that could hinder daily activities. Additionally, it included high levels of self-reported happiness, good physical health, and mental well-being. The findings revealed that married men or those who became married during the study were twice as likely to age optimally compared to their never-married counterparts.
Marriage Benefits Men More Than WomenInterestingly, the study noted a gender disparity in the benefits of marriage. While marriage was strongly linked to optimal aging in men, it did not have the same significant impact on women. In fact, older women who had never been married were significantly more likely to age optimally than those who became widowed or divorced after marriage, highlighting a complex relationship between marital status and aging in women.
"Our findings suggest that marriage can provide men with significant benefits for their health and well-being as they age," said Dr. Mabel Ho, the study's lead author. "These benefits may be due to factors such as social support, emotional connection, and shared healthy behaviors."
Social Connections and Healthy Lifestyle Key to Aging WellSocial Support: Spouses can provide emotional support, encouragement, and companionship. Older adults who maintained regular contact with relatives, friends, and neighbors were more likely to age optimally than those who were socially isolated.
Healthy Habits: Couples often encourage each other to adopt healthier behaviors like maintaining a healthy body weight, staying physically active, avoiding insomnia, and quitting smoking.
Financial Stability: Marriage can provide financial security, reducing stress and improving overall well-being.
"This study underscores the importance of understanding sex-specific differences in aging and the potential benefits of marriage for men," said Dr. Esme Fuller-Thomson, Director of the Institute for Life Course & Aging. "Our findings can inform the development of programs and services to support older adults, particularly those who were never married or experienced widowhood, separation, and divorce in later life."
The study's results suggest that marital status, particularly for men, should be considered in public health strategies aimed at promoting healthy aging. As the population ages, understanding the social and emotional factors that contribute to successful aging will be increasingly important. Programs that encourage social connections, healthy behaviors, and support for those facing aging alone could play a critical role in enhancing the quality of life for older adults.
