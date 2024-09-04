How Your Grandparents' Education Could Slower Your Aging

- Grandparents' education level impacts grandchildren’s biological aging
Grandparents' educational attainment is associated with grandchildren's epigenetic-based age acceleration in the National Growth and Health Study
Go to source). This study, conducted by researchers at Drexel University in collaboration with the University of California and the University of North Carolina, highlights a unique intergenerational connection between education and health. The findings were recently published in the journal Social Science and Medicine.
Intergenerational Impact of EducationThe study examined data spanning three generations, focusing on the education levels of parents and grandparents and correlating these with health data from parents and their children. The researchers found a statistically significant link between the educational level of grandparents and the epigenetic age of their grandchildren. Epigenetic age, often referred to as "real age," reflects how old a person is based on their health profile at the cellular level, rather than just their chronological age.
Slower Biological Aging Linked to Educated GrandparentsOne of the key findings of the study is that grandchildren of college-educated grandparents exhibit slower biological aging. This means that their epigenetic age is younger compared to their chronological age, suggesting a potential protective effect against the aging process. The researchers used five different epigenetic clocks, which analyze DNA methylation patterns—a biological process that changes with age—to determine an individual's biological age.
“Our research demonstrates that social and socioeconomic factors across generations have a profound impact on health trajectories,” said Agus Surachman, PhD, the study's lead author and an assistant professor at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health. “We now have compelling human data showing that grandparents’ education levels influence the health of their grandchildren, highlighting the lasting effects of social advantages and disadvantages.”
The Role of DNA Methylation in Health OutcomesDNA methylation is a process where methyl groups are added to DNA molecules, influencing gene expression without altering the underlying DNA sequence. This process is a key indicator of biological aging and is affected by various factors, including stress, diet, and environmental exposures. The study builds on previous research that has shown how traumatic experiences, such as the Holocaust and the Tutsi genocide, can impact gene methylation in survivors and their descendants.
However, this study is one of the first to explore the relationship between educational attainment and epigenetic aging in a general population. It uses education level as a metric for early life socioeconomic status and exposure to social stressors, providing new insights into how social factors can be passed down through generations and impact health outcomes.
Intergenerational Factors’s Influence on Public HealthThe study's findings underscore the importance of considering intergenerational factors when addressing public health challenges. “Understanding the intergenerational transmission of social advantages and health outcomes should prompt us to rethink our societal values,” Surachman added. “Investing in education and healthcare has far-reaching implications that extend beyond the individual, potentially influencing the health of future generations.”
The research also highlights the need for more targeted public health interventions that consider family history and socioeconomic background. By identifying those at risk of accelerated biological aging due to lower educational attainment in previous generations, healthcare providers can develop more effective strategies for disease prevention and health promotion.
The study’s authors are continuing to follow this cohort to explore how grandparental and parental predictors influence offspring health as they reach adulthood. They are also investigating the social and psychological factors that may contribute to accelerated epigenetic aging in individuals with chronic conditions, such as breast cancer survivors and those with chronic kidney disease.
“The link between a grandparent’s socioeconomic status and a grandchild’s epigenetic age is a remarkable finding that opens up numerous avenues for future research,” said senior author Elissa Epel, Ph.D, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco. “While we’ve identified some connections, much remains to be explored, particularly in understanding the various factors that influence health across generations.”
Rethinking Health ResponsibilityThe study challenges the common belief that individual health is solely a matter of personal responsibility. “In the United States, there’s a strong focus on individual accountability for health outcomes,” Surachman explained. “However, this study highlights the complexity of health, showing that factors beyond our control, such as inherited epigenetics, play a significant role. This should inspire more compassion and understanding for ourselves and our communities.”
The findings of this study underscore the importance of a broader societal approach to health that includes addressing educational disparities and investing in the well-being of future generations.
