Medindia
Medindia
International Yoga Day: Ancient Practice, Modern Benefits

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 20 2024 3:28 PM

Highlights:
  • Celebrated annually on June 21st, it promotes yoga's holistic approach to health
  • Offers physical benefits like improved flexibility & mental benefits like stress reduction
  • A global movement uniting people for a healthier and more mindful life
Every year on June 21st, the world unites to celebrate International Yoga Day. This global phenomenon recognizes the ancient Indian practice of yoga and its profound impact on our physical, mental, and spiritual well-being (1 Trusted Source
9 Benefits of Yoga

Go to source).

Mantra Yoga / Types of Yoga
Mantra Yoga / Types of Yoga
Mantra yoga awakens the self through use of sound vibrations that activate the entire being protecting the consciousness of the seeker and ultimately uniting him with the divine.
A History Steeped in Tradition

Yoga's roots trace back thousands of years to India. The Sanskrit word "yoga" itself translates to "to yoke" or "to unite," reflecting the practice's core principle: achieving harmony between mind, body, and spirit. Yoga is more than just physical postures (asanas). It's a holistic approach to health that integrates breathing exercises (pranayama), meditation, and ethical principles.

The credit for establishing International Yoga Day goes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2014, he addressed the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting yoga's numerous benefits and proposing June 21st as the ideal date for celebration. The proposal received overwhelming support, and on December 11th, 2014, the UNGA officially declared June 21st as International Yoga Day.


History of Yoga - Vedic, Pre-classical, Classical, Post-classical & Modern Yoga
History of Yoga - Vedic, Pre-classical, Classical, Post-classical & Modern Yoga
The knowledge of Brahman was the essence of vedic teachings. But, gradually in the later eras, these teachings were compiled and the system of hatha yoga developed in the post classical era.

Yoga and it’s Health Benefits

Yoga's popularity has soared globally due to its well-documented health benefits. Here's a glimpse into what yoga can offer:
  • Physical Health: Yoga improves flexibility, strength, and posture. Regular practice aids in managing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and arthritis.
  • Mental Well-being: By promoting relaxation and mental clarity, yoga helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.
  • Spiritual Growth: Yoga encourages self-awareness, mindfulness, and inner peace, fostering a deeper connection with oneself and the universe.

Importance of Doing Yoga | Benefits of Yoga
Importance of Doing Yoga | Benefits of Yoga
Yoga is good for overall health. It is a practice which controls an individual’s mind, body and soul. The benefits of practicing yoga are a healthy and balanced life.

Yoga for Self and Society

The Theme for Yoga 2024 is 'Yoga for Self and Society'. Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being that assists in restoring balance in our busy lives. On this special day, we celebrate its transformative power.

Practicing yoga not only enhances personal health but also fosters a sense of community and social harmony. It encourages mindfulness and stress reduction, which are crucial for mental health in our fast-paced world. Yoga promotes physical fitness, mental clarity, and emotional resilience, making it a valuable practice for individuals and society alike.

Whether you're a seasoned yogi or a curious beginner, International Yoga Day is a perfect opportunity to explore this ancient practice. Look for local events or consider starting your own yoga routine at home. Remember, yoga is a journey, not a destination. So, take a deep breath, find your center, and celebrate the power of yoga for a healthier and more fulfilling life!

Yoga is not about touching your toes, it's about what you discover when you get there." - Indra Devi

Reference:
  1. 9 Benefits of Yoga - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/9-benefits-of-yoga)

Yoga And Heart
Yoga And Heart
The various diseases of the heart can be effectively cured through yogic therapy and heart health can be at its optimum through yoga practice.

