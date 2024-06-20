Can Yoga Improve Male Fertility and Sperm Quality?

Highlights: Yoga reduces stress, which can negatively affect sperm motility and count

How does Yoga Help to Boost Fertility and Sperm Quality?

It promotes physical and mental relaxation, reducing stress and anxiety (1). Stress affects sperm motility and count.

Yoga improves circulation and detoxifies the body (2). The health of sperm is dependent on healthy blood circulation.

Yoga can boost hormone production, including testosterone, leading to higher-quality sperm.

Yoga and other forms of exercise promote physical, emotional, and mental wellness, leading to improved sperm health and production.

Yoga can improve sexual desire by addressing sexual dysfunctions.

Yoga Postures that Can Help Increase Sperm Quantity and Quality

Setu Bandhasana:



Halasana:

Dhanurasana:

Naukasana:

Ardha Matsyendrasana:

Siddhasana:

Padmasana:

Agnisar Kriya:

Uttanapadasana:

Pranayama:

Both men and women are increasingly concerned about their reproductive health. These reproductive disorders cause infertility. Nowadays, it is typical for men to struggle with fertility and reproductive concerns. Despite the availability of advanced therapies and cutting-edge technology in the world of medicine, individuals continue to seek alternative natural methods and holistic approaches to healing and addressing health issues. Yoga is one of several approaches. Yoga, an ancient discipline, has been a cornerstone of India's health system for about 8,000 years.Adopting yoga as a daily practice improves general health and fertility.The Bridge posture promotes blood circulation in the pelvic region, stimulating and improving sperm motility.Also known as Plough Pose, it improves spine flexibility while also increasing sperm motility and count.Bow position improves blood circulation to the penis and raises sperm count. It also has beneficial effects on the spine, abdominal muscles, arms, and thighs.The boat posture improves the pelvic floor muscles. It increases the body's testosterone levels. It is also a good position for improving male fertility by increasing blood flow to the penis.Also known as Half Lord of the Fishes Pose, this stance not only improves overall flexibility but also increases sperm count and motility. This posture targets the waist and lower back muscles.This posture aids in the treatment of erectile dysfunction by boosting blood flow to the penis.The lotus pose, one of the most popular poses, strengthens and tones the muscles of the pelvic floor and lower body, promoting fertility in men.This posture is one of the oldest yoga poses and is thought to be a cleansing method. It improves the abdominal muscles and helps to preserve the general health of the sperm.This raised-leg yoga pose stretches and strengthens the hamstrings, lower back, pelvic floor, and abdominal muscles. It improves male reproductive difficulties such as erectile dysfunction by boosting blood flow to the penis.Pranayama is a series of controlled breathing practices that can help reduce tension and anxiety. Stress is a key cause of male reproductive issues.Yoga is not a quick fix for fertility concerns. It takes consistent practice to achieve efficient results. Even though yoga is known and proved to be successful in treating infertility, it is critical to visit a fertility specialist/andrologist and address your infertility concerns so that you can receive suitable treatment.Source-Medindia