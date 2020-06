International Yoga Day: Yoga at Home and Yoga With Family

Theme for International Yoga Day 2020

PM Modi was the first one to propose the idea in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. He said:The theme for International Day of Yoga 2020 is Yoga is a powerful tool that can help you deal with stress in times of uncertainty and isolation. COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down, shutting down yoga studios and yoga teachers and practitioners have started to practice yoga at home with online resources.The theme was chosen to help you maintain your physical well-being despite the pandemic and lockdown.On the sixth International Yoga Day, AYUSH Ministry said in a statement:The government has restricted public gatherings or celebrations for Yoga Day 2020. Therefore, Yoga Day will be celebrated through digital media platforms to encourage people to practice it daily and stay healthy Yoga brings things together. The social distancing that was imposed due to coronavirus outbreak should not dampen our spirits,as we observe Yoga Day.said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.A video blogging contest calledhas been jointly organized by the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA) and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR). PM Modi is inviting citizens to participate in this event and to share their videos, highlighting the transformative impact of Yoga on their lives.Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Milind Soman have been posting about how yoga has transformed their lives. Lungs are a vital part of our respiratory system that helps us breathe. However, air pollution , second-hand smoke, low physical activity and an unhealthy diet can obstruct the proper functioning of our lungs.At present, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to affect our lungs first. The pandemic has shown how important it is to have an excellent immune system to fight the disease. Though yoga is one of the oldest forms of exercise, it still seems to be the most effective one.An Indian-origin researcher said that patients suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can improve their lung function through yoga. Simple, structured yoga training affects the level of inflammation, shortness of breath, and quality of life in patients with COPD patients. Yoga can help boost your immunity , strengthen your lungs and lower your risk from developing respiratory disease. As the entire country stays under a lockdown, there is no other perfect time than this to kick start with yoga.The World Health Organization (WHO) states yoga as a means to improve health in its Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018-2030 - More active people for a healthier world.PM Modi will be speaking tomorrow about the importance of Yoga Day and will be practicing a few Yoga poses on live TV. Now is the best time to start your journey by learning a few simple poses.Mobile apps like YogiFI, Prayoga, Pocket Yoga, and AyuRythm available can help you stay fit during the COVID-19 pandemic.Source: Medindia