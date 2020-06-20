Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy, M.Phil
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 20, 2020 at 5:46 PM
Health Watch
Highlights:
  • International Day of Yoga is observed every year on 21st June worldwide
  • The day aims to create awareness on the importance & effects of yoga on health
  • Theme for the year 2020 is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family"

International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21st to highlight the importance of yoga. This year, Yoga Day will still be celebrated amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with the theme"Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family."

Why Celebrate Yoga Day on June 21st?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had picked 21st June to celebrate as Yoga Day to acknowledge the Summer Solstice in the northern hemisphere. It's also the longest day of the year and it's time to connect with nature, especially to connect with the sun and the changing of the seasons.
International Yoga Day: Yoga at Home and Yoga With Family

Summer Solstice lets you invite the fire into your lives and allows you to burn away all that you have outgrown all that no longer serves us. Let the solar energies of the Summer Solstice nourish your soul.


PM Modi was the first one to propose the idea in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. He said: "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, a holistic approach that is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature."

Theme for International Yoga Day 2020

The theme for International Day of Yoga 2020 is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family."

Yoga is a powerful tool that can help you deal with stress in times of uncertainty and isolation.

COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down, shutting down yoga studios and yoga teachers and practitioners have started to practice yoga at home with online resources.

The theme was chosen to help you maintain your physical well-being despite the pandemic and lockdown.

On the sixth International Yoga Day, AYUSH Ministry said in a statement: "Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family."

The government has restricted public gatherings or celebrations for Yoga Day 2020. Therefore, Yoga Day will be celebrated through digital media platforms to encourage people to practice it daily and stay healthy.

Yoga Day: PM Modi's Message

Yoga brings things together. The social distancing that was imposed due to coronavirus outbreak should not dampen our spirits,as we observe Yoga Day.

"These are times of distancing. But do you know that yoga is what ends distance? Yoga joins or brings things together," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It also ends the distance between the life we have and the life we want to have."

A video blogging contest called 'My Life My Yoga' has been jointly organized by the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA) and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR). PM Modi is inviting citizens to participate in this event and to share their videos, highlighting the transformative impact of Yoga on their lives.

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Milind Soman have been posting about how yoga has transformed their lives.

Yoga for Better Lung Function

Lungs are a vital part of our respiratory system that helps us breathe. However, air pollution, second-hand smoke, low physical activity and an unhealthy diet can obstruct the proper functioning of our lungs.

At present, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to affect our lungs first. The pandemic has shown how important it is to have an excellent immune system to fight the disease. Though yoga is one of the oldest forms of exercise, it still seems to be the most effective one.

An Indian-origin researcher said that patients suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)can improve their lung function through yoga. Simple, structured yoga training affects the level of inflammation, shortness of breath, and quality of life in patients with COPD patients.

Yoga can help boost your immunity, strengthen your lungs and lower your risk from developing respiratory disease. As the entire country stays under a lockdown, there is no other perfect time than this to kick start with yoga.

Conclusion

The World Health Organization (WHO) states yoga as a means to improve health in its Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018-2030 - More active people for a healthier world.

PM Modi will be speaking tomorrow about the importance of Yoga Day and will be practicing a few Yoga poses on live TV. Now is the best time to start your journey by learning a few simple poses.

Mobile apps like YogiFI, Prayoga, Pocket Yoga, and AyuRythm available can help you stay fit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this International Day of Yoga, let's come together to fight the pandemic by practicing yoga.

References :
  1. The Benefits of Yoga - (https://osteopathic.org/what-is-osteopathic-medicine/benefits-of-yoga/)
  2. International Day of Yoga - (https://www.who.int/southeastasia/news/detail/20-06-2017-international-day-of-yoga)
  3. How Can Yoga Help COPD? - (https://lunginstitute.com/blog/how-can-yoga-help-copd/)


Source: Medindia

