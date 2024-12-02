International Day of Persons With Disabilities: Leadership for a Sustainable Future

Strengthening leadership, breaking barriers: International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) 2024 focuses on empowering people with disabilities for an inclusive tomorrow.

Highlights: Leadership of people with disabilities is essential for achieving a sustainable and inclusive future

WHO and global partners are fostering inclusive decision-making in the health and social sectors

The 2024 theme aligns with global goals, including the 2030 Agenda and the Pact for the Future



‘This International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024, let’s amplify the leadership of people with disabilities! Inclusion isn’t optional- it’s essential for a sustainable and equitable future. #IDPD2024 #medindia’

Advertisement

Theme for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Advertisement

Key Goals and Call to Action for International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Promoting leadership among people with disabilities in all aspects of life.

Ensure the inclusion of people with disabilities in all parts of society.

Increasing the involvement of people with impairments in decision-making processes.

Raising awareness of the rights of people with disabilities.

Celebrating the accomplishments of those with disabilities.

Advertisement

What is WHO Doing to Strengthen the Leadership of People with Disabilities in the Health Sector?

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024 (https://www.who.int/campaigns/international-day-of-persons-with-disabilities/2024#:~:text=On%203%20December%202024%2C%20WHO,an%20inclusive%20and%20sustainable%20future%E2%80%9D.)

The World Health Organization (WHO) will observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on December 3, 2024, in collaboration with partners worldwide (1).This year's theme is "Strengthening the leadership of people with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future." This theme acknowledges the critical role that people with disabilities play in creating a more inclusive and sustainable environment for everyone. It also underlines the significance of including people with disabilities in decision-making processes that affect their lives.This year's theme reflects the present international political and policy climate, including the Pact for the Future and the approaching 2025 World Summit for Social Development, as well as the need to build momentum toward realizing the 2030 Agenda. The subject is to emphasize the importance of people with disabilities in leadership roles in all of these endeavors, from global to local.IDPD 2024 will be honored with a variety of global events. The main event will take place at the United Nations headquarters in New York. This event will bring together people with disabilities, government officials, and civil society organizations. It is a significant occasion to recognize the accomplishments of people with disabilities. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the problems that people with disabilities confront.People with disabilities account for 16% of the global population, although they rarely hold leadership positions in the health industry. They frequently confront a variety of challenges that prohibit them from pursuing these professions, including prejudice, stigma, and exclusion from educational and career possibilities. WHO understands that elevating the leadership of people with disabilities is critical to making significant progress toward global health goals, improving health equity for all, and creating a more inclusive and sustainable future.Involving people with disabilities in decision-making processes in the health industry is a critical step toward a more inclusive and sustainable future. To assist governments and health sector partners in advancing health equity, WHO released a new health system strategic planning tool that enables meaningful engagement of people with disabilities in accordance with human rights-based approaches.Source-Medindia