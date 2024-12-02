About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

International Day of Persons With Disabilities: Leadership for a Sustainable Future

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Dec 2 2024 8:45 PM

Strengthening leadership, breaking barriers: International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) 2024 focuses on empowering people with disabilities for an inclusive tomorrow.

International Day of Persons With Disabilities: Leadership for a Sustainable Future
Highlights:
  • Leadership of people with disabilities is essential for achieving a sustainable and inclusive future
  • WHO and global partners are fostering inclusive decision-making in the health and social sectors
  • The 2024 theme aligns with global goals, including the 2030 Agenda and the Pact for the Future
The World Health Organization (WHO) will observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on December 3, 2024, in collaboration with partners worldwide (1).

Breaking Barriers, Embracing Inclusivity on International Day of Persons With Disabilities
Breaking Barriers, Embracing Inclusivity on International Day of Persons With Disabilities
Explore Pirola's surge, controversies, and vaccine concerns as it becomes the third most prevalent COVID-19 strain, raising questions about current vaccine efficacy.
Advertisement

Theme for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

This year's theme is "Strengthening the leadership of people with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future." This theme acknowledges the critical role that people with disabilities play in creating a more inclusive and sustainable environment for everyone. It also underlines the significance of including people with disabilities in decision-making processes that affect their lives.

This year's theme reflects the present international political and policy climate, including the Pact for the Future and the approaching 2025 World Summit for Social Development, as well as the need to build momentum toward realizing the 2030 Agenda. The subject is to emphasize the importance of people with disabilities in leadership roles in all of these endeavors, from global to local.


Advertisement
International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2021—Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2021—Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed on December 3 to promote an understanding of disability issues and gather support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Key Goals and Call to Action for International Day of Persons with Disabilities

  • Promoting leadership among people with disabilities in all aspects of life.
  • Ensure the inclusion of people with disabilities in all parts of society.
  • Increasing the involvement of people with impairments in decision-making processes.
  • Raising awareness of the rights of people with disabilities.
  • Celebrating the accomplishments of those with disabilities.
IDPD 2024 will be honored with a variety of global events. The main event will take place at the United Nations headquarters in New York. This event will bring together people with disabilities, government officials, and civil society organizations. It is a significant occasion to recognize the accomplishments of people with disabilities. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the problems that people with disabilities confront.


Advertisement
International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2017: Transformation Towards Sustainable and Resilient Society for All
International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2017: Transformation Towards Sustainable and Resilient Society for All
The United Nations International Day of Disabled Persons is being observed on the 3rd of December 2017.

What is WHO Doing to Strengthen the Leadership of People with Disabilities in the Health Sector?

People with disabilities account for 16% of the global population, although they rarely hold leadership positions in the health industry. They frequently confront a variety of challenges that prohibit them from pursuing these professions, including prejudice, stigma, and exclusion from educational and career possibilities. WHO understands that elevating the leadership of people with disabilities is critical to making significant progress toward global health goals, improving health equity for all, and creating a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Involving people with disabilities in decision-making processes in the health industry is a critical step toward a more inclusive and sustainable future. To assist governments and health sector partners in advancing health equity, WHO released a new health system strategic planning tool that enables meaningful engagement of people with disabilities in accordance with human rights-based approaches.

References:
  1. International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024 (https://www.who.int/campaigns/international-day-of-persons-with-disabilities/2024#:~:text=On%203%20December%202024%2C%20WHO,an%20inclusive%20and%20sustainable%20future%E2%80%9D.)


Source-Medindia
International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2015 Stresses on Inclusion and Rights
International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2015 Stresses on Inclusion and Rights
The International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2015, an initiative by the United Nations, aims to end the discrimination against individuals with disabilities.

Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement