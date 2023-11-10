How to Recognize Congenital Heart Disease in Kids?

Highlights:
CHD is one of the most common birth defects, affecting approximately 1 in 100 newborns. The severity and type of CHD can vary widely, from mild conditions that may not require treatment to complex and life-threatening defects that need immediate medical intervention.
Congenital heart disease (CHD) in children refers to a group of heart abnormalities or defects that are present at birth. These defects can affect the structure and function of the heart, leading to various health issues
Congenital heart defects in children
Go to source).
Congenital heart disease (CHD) is a condition that affects the structure and function of the heart present at birth. It can range from mild to severe, and some children may not show any symptoms until later in life.
Some congenital heart diseases include Ventricular septal defect, Atrial septal defect, Tetralogy of fallot, Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), Pulmonary stenosis, Tricuspid atresia.
What are the Signs of Congenital Heart Disease in Children?However, there are several warning signs and symptoms that parents and caregivers should be aware of in children with congenital heart disease.
These signs can vary depending on the specific type and severity of the heart defect, but common warning signs may include:
Cyanosis: Bluish or grayish discoloration of the skin, lips, or nails, especially when the child is active or crying. This can be a sign of reduced oxygen levels in the blood
Rapid breathing: Fast or labored breathing, especially during feedings or while at rest
Poor feeding: Difficulty with feeding, sweating during feeds, or becoming tired easily while eating
Slow growth: Failing to gain weight or grow at the expected rate for their age
Fatigue and irritability: Unexplained tiredness, excessive sleepiness, or crankiness, which can be due to the heart having to work harder to pump blood
Respiratory infections: Frequent respiratory infections, such as pneumonia or bronchitis, can be a sign of weakened heart function
Swelling: Swelling or puffiness in the legs, ankles, feet, abdomen, or around the eyes, which can be caused by fluid retention due to heart problems
Sweating: Excessive sweating, especially on the head while feeding or during sleep
Clubbing of fingers and toes: Abnormal, rounded enlargement of the fingertips and toes, which can occur when the heart is not pumping enough oxygen-rich blood
Fainting or dizziness: Sudden loss of consciousness or feeling lightheaded can be signs of insufficient blood flow to the brain
Regular check-ups with a pediatrician and, if needed, a pediatric cardiologist are crucial for the early detection and management of congenital heart disease. If you suspect that your child may have CHD or if you observe any of these warning signs, seek medical attention promptly. Early diagnosis and appropriate medical care can significantly improve the outcome for children with congenital heart disease.
Congenital heart defects in children - (https:www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/congenital-heart-defects-children/symptoms-causes/syc-20350074)
