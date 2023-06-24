How Excess Weight Affects Job Productivity and Expenses

- Obesity increases the risk of weight-related health conditions, affecting job productivity
- Overweight and obese individuals experience more work loss and higher expenses for productivity loss
- Each higher BMI category contributes to greater labor productivity decline and increased costs
Obese people may have reduced work productivity due to an increased risk of illness, which contributes to higher expenditures for employers, according to a study presented Saturday at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, Ill (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Employees with obesity may have higher loss of work productivity than those with normal weight
Impact of Obesity on Job Productivity and HealthObesity is a major public health concern that affects around 42% of Americans. Overweight or obese employees are more prone to develop weight-related comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, all of which contribute to poorer job productivity.
Co-author Shraddha Shinde M.B.A, also of Eli Lilly & Company, added, "Given the substantial burden of overweight and obesity on employee health and function that was demonstrated by this study, employers should focus on building tailored interventions that could be beneficial in improving the health of these individuals."
Cost of Obesity: Impact on Work Loss and Productivity ExpensesIn the MarketScan databases, the researchers examined 719,482 employees with and without obesity. They discovered that those who were overweight or obese had a larger proportion of work loss, a higher number of hours/days lost from work, and higher expenses associated with productivity loss. Each higher
