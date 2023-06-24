About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Excess Weight Affects Job Productivity and Expenses
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 24, 2023 at 1:20 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Obesity increases the risk of weight-related health conditions, affecting job productivity
  • Overweight and obese individuals experience more work loss and higher expenses for productivity loss
  • Each higher BMI category contributes to greater labor productivity decline and increased costs

Obese people may have reduced work productivity due to an increased risk of illness, which contributes to higher expenditures for employers, according to a study presented Saturday at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, Ill (1 Trusted Source
Employees with obesity may have higher loss of work productivity than those with normal weight

Go to source).

Impact of Obesity on Job Productivity and Health

Obesity is a major public health concern that affects around 42% of Americans. Overweight or obese employees are more prone to develop weight-related comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, all of which contribute to poorer job productivity.

A Mobile App to Monitor Employees Movement and Increase Work Productivity
A Mobile App to Monitor Employees Movement and Increase Work Productivity
Seefones is a cloud based mobile application that allows employers to maintain a record of the team working under them using an smartphone.
Co-author Shraddha Shinde M.B.A, also of Eli Lilly & Company, added, "Given the substantial burden of overweight and obesity on employee health and function that was demonstrated by this study, employers should focus on building tailored interventions that could be beneficial in improving the health of these individuals."

Cost of Obesity: Impact on Work Loss and Productivity Expenses

In the MarketScan databases, the researchers examined 719,482 employees with and without obesity. They discovered that those who were overweight or obese had a larger proportion of work loss, a higher number of hours/days lost from work, and higher expenses associated with productivity loss. Each higher Body Mass Index (BMI) category resulted in a greater loss in labor productivity. The expenses of absenteeism, short and long-term disability, and worker's compensation were $891, $623, $41, and $112 greater each year for those with obesity compared to those with normal weight, according to the researchers.

Reference:
  1. Employees with obesity may have higher loss of work productivity than those with normal weight - (https:www.endocrine.org/news-and-advocacy/news-room/2023/endo-2023-press-lee)

Source: Medindia
For Sleep Apnea Patients CPAP Improves Work Productivity
For Sleep Apnea Patients CPAP Improves Work Productivity
At the Sleep and Breathing Conference in Berlin, organised by the European Respiratory Society and the European Sleep Research Society a new study will be presented.

Migraine May Affect Work Productivity
Migraine May Affect Work Productivity
A worksite migraine education program has the potential to significantly impact lost productivity and absenteeism for sufferers.
Latest Health Watch

Propolis: Nature's Defense for Stronger Immunity in HIV Patients

Propolis: Nature's Defense for Stronger Immunity in HIV Patients

Explore the potential of propolis, a natural resin produced by bees, in enhancing immune response and reducing inflammation in HIV patients.
Timing Vs. Calories: Unraveling the Weight Loss Mystery

Timing Vs. Calories: Unraveling the Weight Loss Mystery

Discover the impact of time-restricted eating and calorie restriction on weight loss, body composition, and health markers.
Deciphering Food Packaging: The Misleading Low-Fat Myth Exposed

Deciphering Food Packaging: The Misleading Low-Fat Myth Exposed

Discover how the "low fat" label on food products can mislead consumers. A study reveals that low-fat claims often conceal high sugar content.
Pride Month: Embracing Liberation, Love, and Happiness

Pride Month: Embracing Liberation, Love, and Happiness

It is now the moment to proudly showcase the rainbow flags, adorn ourselves with glitter, and actively participate in the festivities.
Warning: Don't Ignore These Commonly Ignored Cancer Signs

Warning: Don't Ignore These Commonly Ignored Cancer Signs

Don't delay, take action today. Know what the possible cancer symptoms are that you should act immediately on.
