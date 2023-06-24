Carotene-Rich Diet: A Recipe for Low-Fat Arteries

Carotene-rich foods are great to keep your eyes sharp but did you know they could help you keep your heart healthy too?



A recent study conducted by IDIBAPS and the UOC discovered that a high level of carotene in the blood is associated with a lower degree of atherosclerosis in the arteries which means a lower risk of heart disease. The study was published in Clinical Nutrition (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Total carotene plasma concentrations are inversely associated with atherosclerotic plaque burden: A post-hoc analysis of the DIABIMCAP cohort



Go to source).