Carotene-Rich Diet: A Recipe for Low-Fat Arteries
Dr. Hena Mariam
Written by Dr. Hena Mariam
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 24, 2023 at 10:10 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Atherosclerosis is the buildup of fat on the inside walls of blood vessels, most commonly low density lipoprotein (LDL) or "bad" cholesterol, and leads to heart attacks and stroke
  • Carotene-rich foods like carrots, spinach, and broccoli have the ability to prevent atherosclerosis
  • The greater the level of carotene in the blood, the lower the chances of atherosclerosis

Carotene-rich foods are great to keep your eyes sharp but did you know they could help you keep your heart healthy too?

A recent study conducted by IDIBAPS and the UOC discovered that a high level of carotene in the blood is associated with a lower degree of atherosclerosis in the arteries which means a lower risk of heart disease. The study was published in Clinical Nutrition (1 Trusted Source
Total carotene plasma concentrations are inversely associated with atherosclerotic plaque burden: A post-hoc analysis of the DIABIMCAP cohort

Go to source).

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
A new study suggests that grapes decrease cholesterol, a fat-like substance that can clog blood vessels and lead to heart diseases.
Gemma Chiva Blanch headed the research for the IDIBAPS Translational research in diabetes, lipids, and obesity group, which was led by Josep Vidal. Chiva Blanch is also a member of the CIBEROBN research center and an associate professor and researcher at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) Faculty of Health Sciences.

How Clogged Arteries can Lead to Heart Diseases

Atherosclerosis is the accumulation of fat, most commonly LDL or "bad" cholesterol, on the inner walls of blood arteries. This buildup, in the form of atherosclerotic plaques, narrows the interior diameter of the vessel, impeding blood circulation.

Furthermore, these plaques can rupture and create clots that impede blood flow, which can result in myocardial infarctions also known as heart attacks or ischemic strokes which is when blood does not reach the brain.

Carotenes Could Stop Your Next Heart Attack

It goes without saying that nutrition has a significant influence on cardiovascular disease. Carrots, spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, broccoli, cantaloupes, bell peppers, mangoes, papayas, apricots, loquats, and pumpkins are high in carotenes, which are bioactive substances found in yellow, orange, and green fruits and vegetables. Carotenes have the potential to prevent atherosclerosis.
Here’s a Bunny Way to Keep Breast Cancer Away! Eat Carrots
Here’s a Bunny Way to Keep Breast Cancer Away! Eat Carrots
Carrots are rich in carotenes, which are powerful antioxidants converted to vitamin A in the body.
"However, the studies carried out to date have not been conclusive and it even appears that, when administered as a supplement, they have a prejudicial effect," explained Chiva Blanch.

The study looked at 200 adults aged 50 to 70 who were part of the DIABIMCAP cohort and were recruited by the IDIBAPS Primary Healthcare transversal research group, which was supervised by Antoni Siso Almirall.

The subjects in the study were examined for two parameters: the content of carotenes in their blood and the presence of atherosclerotic plaques in the carotid artery using ultrasound imaging.

"The study concludes that the greater the concentration of carotenes in the blood, the lesser the atherosclerotic burden, particularly in women. So, we can confirm that a diet rich in fruit and vegetables and thus in carotenes lowers the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases," said Chiva Blanch.

Source: Medindia
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Cite this Article   close

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
