Carotene-Rich Diet: A Recipe for Low-Fat Arteries

Carotenes Could Stop Your Next Heart Attack

Total carotene plasma concentrations are inversely associated with atherosclerotic plaque burden: A post-hoc analysis of the DIABIMCAP cohort - (https:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0261561423001474)

Furthermore, these plaques can rupture and create clots that impede blood flow, which can result in myocardial infarctions also known as heart attacks or ischemic strokes which is when blood does not reach the brain.It goes without saying that nutrition has a significant influence on cardiovascular disease. Carrots, spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, broccoli, cantaloupes, bell peppers, mangoes, papayas, apricots, loquats, and pumpkins are high in carotenes, which are bioactive substances found in yellow, orange, and green fruits and vegetables. Carotenes have the potential to prevent atherosclerosis."However, the studies carried out to date have not been conclusive and it even appears that, when administered as a supplement, they have a prejudicial effect," explained Chiva Blanch.The study looked at 200 adults aged 50 to 70 who were part of the DIABIMCAP cohort and were recruited by the IDIBAPS Primary Healthcare transversal research group, which was supervised by Antoni Siso Almirall.The subjects in the study were examined for two parameters: the content of carotenes in their blood and the presence of atherosclerotic plaques in the carotid artery using ultrasound imaging."The study concludes that the greater the concentration of carotenes in the blood, the lesser the atherosclerotic burden, particularly in women. So, we can confirm that a diet rich in fruit and vegetables and thus in carotenes lowers the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases," said Chiva Blanch.Source: Medindia