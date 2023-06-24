Carotene-Rich Diet: A Recipe for Low-Fat Arteries

- Atherosclerosis is the buildup of fat on the inside walls of blood vessels, most commonly low density lipoprotein (LDL) or "bad" cholesterol, and leads to heart attacks and stroke
- Carotene-rich foods like carrots, spinach, and broccoli have the ability to prevent atherosclerosis
- The greater the level of carotene in the blood, the lower the chances of atherosclerosis
Carotene-rich foods are great to keep your eyes sharp but did you know they could help you keep your heart healthy too?
A recent study conducted by IDIBAPS and the UOC discovered that a high level of carotene in the blood is associated with a lower degree of atherosclerosis in the arteries which means a lower risk of heart disease. The study was published in Clinical Nutrition (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Total carotene plasma concentrations are inversely associated with atherosclerotic plaque burden: A post-hoc analysis of the DIABIMCAP cohort
Go to source).
Gemma Chiva Blanch headed the research for the IDIBAPS Translational research in diabetes, lipids, and obesity group, which was led by Josep Vidal. Chiva Blanch is also a member of the CIBEROBN research center and an associate professor and researcher at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) Faculty of Health Sciences.
How Clogged Arteries can Lead to Heart DiseasesAtherosclerosis is the accumulation of fat, most commonly LDL or "bad" cholesterol, on the inner walls of blood arteries. This buildup, in the form of atherosclerotic plaques, narrows the interior diameter of the vessel, impeding blood circulation.
Carotenes Could Stop Your Next Heart AttackIt goes without saying that nutrition has a significant influence on cardiovascular disease. Carrots, spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, broccoli, cantaloupes, bell peppers, mangoes, papayas, apricots, loquats, and pumpkins are high in carotenes, which are bioactive substances found in yellow, orange, and green fruits and vegetables. Carotenes have the potential to prevent atherosclerosis.
"However, the studies carried out to date have not been conclusive and it even appears that, when administered as a supplement, they have a prejudicial effect," explained Chiva Blanch.
The study looked at 200 adults aged 50 to 70 who were part of the DIABIMCAP cohort and were recruited by the IDIBAPS Primary Healthcare transversal research group, which was supervised by Antoni Siso Almirall.
The subjects in the study were examined for two parameters: the content of carotenes in their blood and the presence of atherosclerotic plaques in the carotid artery using ultrasound imaging.
"The study concludes that the greater the concentration of carotenes in the blood, the lesser the atherosclerotic burden, particularly in women. So, we can confirm that a diet rich in fruit and vegetables and thus in carotenes lowers the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases," said Chiva Blanch.
