Holi Tips for Parents: Make Holi Memorable for Your Kids
Holi Tips for Parents: Make Holi Memorable for Your Kids

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Get your kids to celebrate Holi in a safe and environmentally friendly manner
  • Let them get their hands dirty to create their own DIY Holi T-shirts
  • Give your child simple tasks and involve them in preparing sweets during Holi

Children get excited about the festival of colors more than anybody else. Here are some fun-filled activities kids can celebrate in an environmentally friendly manner.

DIY Holi T-shirt
There is almost nothing more satisfying than displaying your own creation. Encourage your children to use their imagination, creativity, and love of colors to create their own DIY Holi t-shirts. This activity will allow your child to actually create something, from simple designs that allow them to just get their hands dirty to more complex artistic patterns. You can be certain that this activity will pique their interest in the festivities!

Make Organic Colors

Because you can't take the colors out of the festival that celebrates them, why not find a happy medium? Organic colors are non-toxic and non-hazardous to the environment, so you don't have to be concerned about your child's safety or the health of the planet. Instead of scouring the markets for organic colors, make it an activity in and of itself. Making organic colors can be incorporated into the celebration because it is a lot of fun and a great bonding activity. Natural ingredients can be used to create safe and natural colors for the festivities.
Toothbrush Painting

Toothbrush painting is probably the most enjoyable activity for preschoolers because it requires little skill while still providing a creative outlet. It will allow your children to have fun, make a mess, and possibly create a masterpiece that you will treasure for years to come.

Make Holi Sweets

Most of us have fond memories of our childhood, many of which revolve around the preparation of Holi sweets known as "Gujiyan." Yes, children enjoy sweets, but the activity of making them is far more valuable as a family-bonding activity. This is the process by which memories are formed. Take the time this Holi to make sweets with your children. Give them simple tasks and involve them. Allow them to assist with tasks such as stirring the batter and kneading the dough. You can even experiment with chocolate versions of traditional sweets. Just keep in mind that the goal is to have fun as a family, not to make the best sweets possible.

Holi all about Pichkaris

Pichkaris are a never-ending craze, and it's difficult to imagine Holi without these fun toys. Here's a novel way to enjoy the thrill of playing with them without feeling guilty about wasting water. Fill these toys with fruit juice rather than water and allow your children to drink from them. You can even line things up by making games where you have to squirt pichkari juice into each other's mouths! This is undeniably a lot of fun and does not waste any water.



Source: IANS
More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi? 

