Holi Tips for Parents: Make Holi Memorable for Your Kids

Because you can't take the colors out of the festival that celebrates them, why not find a happy medium? Organic colors are non-toxic and non-hazardous to the environment, so you don't have to be concerned about your child's safety or the health of the planet. Instead of scouring the markets for organic colors, make it an activity in and of itself. Making organic colors can be incorporated into the celebration because it is a lot of fun and a great bonding activity. Natural ingredients can be used to create safe and natural colors for the festivities.Toothbrush painting is probably the most enjoyable activity for preschoolers because it requires little skill while still providing a creative outlet. It will allow your children to have fun, make a mess, and possibly create a masterpiece that you will treasure for years to come.Most of us have fond memories of our childhood, many of which revolve around the preparation of Holi sweets known as "Gujiyan." Yes, children enjoy sweets, but the activity of making them is far more valuable as a family-bonding activity. This is the process by which memories are formed. Take the time this Holi to make sweets with your children. Give them simple tasks and involve them. Allow them to assist with tasks such as stirring the batter and kneading the dough. You can even experiment with chocolate versions of traditional sweets. Just keep in mind that the goal is to have fun as a family, not to make the best sweets possible.Pichkaris are a never-ending craze, and it's difficult to imagine Holi without these fun toys. Here's a novel way to enjoy the thrill of playing with them without feeling guilty about wasting water. Fill these toys with fruit juice rather than water and allow your children to drink from them. You can even line things up by making games where you have to squirt pichkari juice into each other's mouths! This is undeniably a lot of fun and does not waste any water.Source: IANS