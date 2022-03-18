Happy Holi: Tips to Prep Your Skin and Hair

Advertisement

Follow this Prep, Play & Protect guide to replenish your skin and hair from the Holi festivities.The following products are the perfect combination to get you ready for Holi:Choose from either one of these 100 percent pure and organic oils to massage onto your scalp. These are non-sticky and easily absorbed oils, that will protect the scalp from any irritants. The rich nutrients in these oils prevent scalp dehydration, especially due to harsh colors. Just apply these liberally before you step out to brave the colors.Price- INR 895An all-natural oil that works as a good absorbent, it is a great massaging oil. The oil is a pure, natural and organic treatment that conditions, nourishes and soothes from head to toe. This oil also helps to prevent tanning and damage caused by harmful UV radiation.Price- INR 975Created from used temple flowers that are freshly collected every day, these eco-friendly colors are a beautiful way to celebrate a safe skin Holi while sustainably recycling flower waste.The color comes complimentary with any purchase from March 8th to the 19th - online & offline.Post-celebrations, indulge in a cleanse and repair therapy by using the following products:A perfectly safe mild natural hair cleanser free of SLES (Sulphates), Parabens, and Petrochemicals. Infused with powerful Ayurvedic ingredients that rebuild and revive dry, damaged hair.Price- INR 1495Pamper your hair with this post-wash hair mask. Enriched with precious Ayurvedic herbs, this deep conditioning hair mask protects your hair. An ideal solution to mitigate damage caused by the holi colors.Price- INR 825Kumkumadi Clarifying & Brightening Cleansing Oil: An oil-based cleanser enriched with the goodness of Kama Ayurveda's iconic Kumkumadi Oil. This clarifying, nourishing & illuminating cleansing oil lightly lathers into creamy foam to gently remove all impurities. This hydrating oil maintains the skin's natural barrier and imparts a much-needed natural glow post all that Holi play.Price- INR 1995Traditionally used after Ayurvedic treatments to clean skin, it makes for a great alternative to soap. A combination of finely powdered herbs, cereals and nuts like oatmeal, turmeric, neem, etc. help cleanse colors effectively.Price- 1250This miracle oil contains costus and cardamom, which are known for their 'Varneekarana' properties - the ability to soothe and treat irritation. Prescribed in Ayurveda as a treatment for baby-soft and healthy skin, this oil nourishes and rehydrates skin with love.Price- INR 1625Source: IANS