About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Happy Holi: Tips to Prep Your Skin and Hair

by Hannah Joy on March 18, 2022 at 2:32 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Before playing with colors, use either organic coconut oil or almond oil or sesame oil for you skin and hair
  • After playing Holi, make sure to wash your hair thoroughly and use a hair mask
  • Protect your skin from any irritation by using organic skincare products

Happy Holi: Tips to Prep Your Skin and Hair

Holi is here and you need to prep your skin with the right skincare and haircare products. Here are a few beauty products that work best for your skin and hair.

Holi colors and the ensuring multiple washes are known to irritate sensitive skin and leave your scalp dry and hair lifeless. For this, Kama Ayurveda has the perfect combination of hair treatment and skincare to make Holi body-friendly for you.

Advertisement


Kama Ayurveda- Holi Hamper

Follow this Prep, Play & Protect guide to replenish your skin and hair from the Holi festivities.

Prep:

The following products are the perfect combination to get you ready for Holi:
Advertisement

Organic Coconut Oil / Almond Oil: Choose from either one of these 100 percent pure and organic oils to massage onto your scalp. These are non-sticky and easily absorbed oils, that will protect the scalp from any irritants. The rich nutrients in these oils prevent scalp dehydration, especially due to harsh colors. Just apply these liberally before you step out to brave the colors.

Price- INR 895

Organic Sesame Oil: An all-natural oil that works as a good absorbent, it is a great massaging oil. The oil is a pure, natural and organic treatment that conditions, nourishes and soothes from head to toe. This oil also helps to prevent tanning and damage caused by harmful UV radiation.

Price- INR 975

Play:

Natural Holi Colors, With Love From Avacayam

Created from used temple flowers that are freshly collected every day, these eco-friendly colors are a beautiful way to celebrate a safe skin Holi while sustainably recycling flower waste.

The color comes complimentary with any purchase from March 8th to the 19th - online & offline.

REPLENISH & REPAIR

Post-celebrations, indulge in a cleanse and repair therapy by using the following products:

Hair:

Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Repair - Post Wash Hair Mask

Rose & Jasmine Hair Cleanser: A perfectly safe mild natural hair cleanser free of SLES (Sulphates), Parabens, and Petrochemicals. Infused with powerful Ayurvedic ingredients that rebuild and revive dry, damaged hair.

Price- INR 1495

Bringadi Intensive Repair Post-Wash Hair Mask: Pamper your hair with this post-wash hair mask. Enriched with precious Ayurvedic herbs, this deep conditioning hair mask protects your hair. An ideal solution to mitigate damage caused by the holi colors.

Price- INR 825

Skin:

Kama Ayurveda- Jwalini Retexturizing skin treatment oil

Kumkumadi Clarifying & Brightening Cleansing Oil: An oil-based cleanser enriched with the goodness of Kama Ayurveda's iconic Kumkumadi Oil. This clarifying, nourishing & illuminating cleansing oil lightly lathers into creamy foam to gently remove all impurities. This hydrating oil maintains the skin's natural barrier and imparts a much-needed natural glow post all that Holi play.

Price- INR 1995

Ubtan Soap Free Body Cleanser: Traditionally used after Ayurvedic treatments to clean skin, it makes for a great alternative to soap. A combination of finely powdered herbs, cereals and nuts like oatmeal, turmeric, neem, etc. help cleanse colors effectively.

Price- 1250

Jwalini Retexturizing Skin Treatment Oil: This miracle oil contains costus and cardamom, which are known for their 'Varneekarana' properties - the ability to soothe and treat irritation. Prescribed in Ayurveda as a treatment for baby-soft and healthy skin, this oil nourishes and rehydrates skin with love.

Price- INR 1625



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Causes of Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Pemphigus Hair Analysis Hair Restoration Hair Replacement for Women 

Recommended Reading
Holi Tips for Your Little One!
Holi Tips for Your Little One!
Children and babies should be gently supervised during Holi. Use homemade herbal colors, ensure ......
Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?
Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?
You are having Holi fun with colors and then comes clean up time to protect your skin. Learn easy .....
Pre and Post Holi Skin Care Essentials
Pre and Post Holi Skin Care Essentials
With Holi right around the corner, it's time to get your skincare and haircare essentials to save .....
Top 5 Natural Ingredients for Holi
Top 5 Natural Ingredients for Holi
Aloe vera, clay, tomato, coconut oil and saffron are five natural ingredients that you need to keep ...
Boils / Skin Abscess
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess ...
Causes of Hair Loss
Causes of Hair Loss
Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be caus...
Hair Analysis
Hair Analysis
Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is ...
Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments
Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments
Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and ......
Hair Loss in Men
Hair Loss in Men
A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their f...
Hair Loss in Women
Hair Loss in Women
Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair ...
Hair Replacement for Women
Hair Replacement for Women
There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medica...
Hair Restoration
Hair Restoration
Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost....
Pemphigus
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing b...
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)