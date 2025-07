Higher BMI Raises Breast Cancer Risk in Women With CVD

Excess body weight raises breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women, especially those with heart disease, according to a major European study.

How Obesity, Heart Disease, and Breast Cancer Risks Are Linked

A new European study, published in the journal Cancer, reveals that postmenopausal women who are both overweight and have heart disease face a significantly higher risk of developing breast cancer compared to their healthier peers. The findings highlight an important intersection between obesity , cardiovascular health, and cancer risk ().Researchers analyzed data from over 168,000 postmenopausal women across Europe and found a striking link betweenand, especially in those with. For every, women with CVD saw a, compared to a 13% increase in those without CVD.Beingand having CVD together led tothan expected. Interestingly,, showing that heart health, rather than diabetes, amplifies the danger of excess weight.Carrying extra weight after menopause is already a known risk factor for breast cancer. This happens partly because fat tissue produces more, which can fuel the growth of certain breast tumors. When cardiovascular disease is added to the picture, the body experiences even greater inflammation, hormonal changes, and metabolic stress. This combination seems to create a more favorable environment for cancer cells to grow and spread.Women without heart problems still have an increased risk with higher BMI, but the impact is much less pronounced. This suggests that maintaining both a healthy weight and a strong cardiovascular profile may be essential for long-term breast health.The study also looked at, which often goes hand in hand with obesity. Surprisingly, diabetes did not significantly change the relationship between BMI and breast cancer risk. This finding suggests that the mechanisms behind CVD, such as vascular damage and chronic inflammation, may play a more direct role in triggering cancer than blood sugar levels alone.For postmenopausal women, the study reinforces the need for a. Combining weight management, heart health monitoring, and routine cancer screenings could help detect potential risks earlier.This research also underscores the importance of. Women with a history of heart disease may need closer breast cancer screening, especially if they are overweight. Doctors might also consider more aggressive lifestyle interventions in this group, focusing on nutrition, exercise, and cardiovascular care.This discovery is a reminder of how interconnected our health systems are. Obesity, heart disease, and cancer do not exist in isolation. They often share common pathways, including inflammation and hormonal imbalances. By addressing one condition, such as heart disease, we may reduce the chances of developing another, like breast cancer.It also highlights the importance of looking beyond traditional risk factors. While family history and genetics are well-known,The study sends a powerful message: postmenopausal women who are both overweight and living with heart disease face a much higher risk of breast cancer compared to others. Maintaining a healthy weight and protecting your heart health could do more than just prevent heart attacks. It may also lower your chances of developing one of the most common cancers in women.Source-Medindia