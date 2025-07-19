Can You Beat Depression Naturally? These Herbal Heroes Say Yes

St John’s Wort, saffron, probiotics, vitamin D, and omega-3s have the strongest support for easing depressive symptoms.
- St John’s Wort and saffron often matched antidepressants in reducing symptoms
- Probiotics and vitamin D showed positive effects compared to placebo
- Over sixty herbal supplements have been clinically tested for depression
Understanding the research landscape of over-the-counter herbal products, dietary supplements and medications evaluated for depressive symptoms in adults: A scoping review
Go to source). With depressive symptoms affecting a growing share of the population, many people are seeking alternatives beyond traditional antidepressants and therapy. In the United Kingdom alone, over 11 percent of people report mild symptoms, while moderate and severe symptoms affect 4.2 percent and 3.3 percent respectively. In response, many seek help from meditation, physical activity, talk therapy, and increasingly, over-the-counter products available in pharmacies and online.
Confusion from Online Sources Fuels Interest in Clinical EvidenceOnce people begin exploring supplement options, they’re met with overwhelming and often conflicting information—especially on blogs and social media. Understanding what is evidence-based and safe can be daunting, particularly as supplement regulations and product popularity vary from country to country. Given the volume of products marketed for depression, it becomes crucial to examine which ones are backed by scientific data and clinical trials. In this review, researchers screened tens of thousands of study records and distilled them down to 209 clinical trials. These trials examined 64 different over-the-counter products taken for at least one week by adults aged 18 to 60 with depressive symptoms or diagnosed depression. Trials involving older adults were assessed separately due to noticeable differences in data trends.
Substantive Support for Five Key ProductsThe review identified five products with strong supporting evidence from more than ten clinical trials:
- St John’s Wort (38 trials)
- Omega-3 fatty acids (39)
- Probiotics (18)
- Vitamin D (14)
- Saffron (18).
Omega-3 fatty acids had the most trials, but less than half reported benefits over placebo. In contrast, St John’s Wort and saffron frequently showed positive effects, sometimes matching the results seen with prescription antidepressants. Probiotics and vitamin D also showed promising outcomes in comparison with placebo.
Lesser-Known Supplements Show Early PromiseAmong products with a smaller but growing evidence base, those supported by two to nine trials, several showed potential benefits. These included folic acid, lavender, zinc, tryptophan, rhodiola, and lemon balm. Chamomile tea, Persian lavender, and bitter orange also demonstrated positive effects in two separate trials each.
However, some popular supplements had inconsistent outcomes. Melatonin, curcumin, cinnamon, magnesium, and vitamin C showed mixed effects in depression treatment. Products like prebiotics and S-adenosylmethionine did not perform better than placebo in the trials reviewed.
Gaps in Evidence for Commonly Used RemediesSurprisingly, 41 of the tested products had only a single trial available, limiting the ability to draw strong conclusions about their effectiveness. While this provides a useful starting point, it emphasizes the need for further research.
Public interest does not always match the strength of scientific backing. For instance, widely used products such as ginseng, ginkgo, lime flowers, orange blossom, and peppermint remain popular in self-care routines, yet none of these have been evaluated in clinical trials for depression. This gap underscores the need for evidence-based guidance when considering alternative remedies.
Encouragingly, most of the products appeared safe, whether taken on their own or alongside prescription antidepressants. However, only 69 percent of the reviewed clinical trials fully reported safety outcomes.
It remains essential to consult a healthcare provider before combining supplements with medications, as interactions may still pose risks. More rigorous safety assessments and better reporting standards in future trials are needed to fully understand long-term implications.
Untapped Areas for Future EvaluationMany trials involved participants who were already taking antidepressants, but very few examined how over-the-counter supplements interact with talking therapies. Only one trial tested whether an over-the-counter product—folic acid, could help reduce healthcare costs, but it did not show better outcomes than placebo.
Looking ahead, the review highlights several lesser-studied but popular remedies, such as chamomile, lemon balm, lavender, and echium, as worthwhile candidates for further investigation. Building a clearer understanding of these commonly consumed products could lead to more tailored and effective treatment options for those experiencing depressive symptoms.
In conclusion, with rising rates of depression, many people are turning to over-the-counter supplements as part of their wellness strategies. While a handful of products—such as St John’s Wort, saffron, vitamin D, probiotics, and omega-3s have strong evidence behind them, many others are still in the early stages of investigation. Ongoing studies into these remedies could shape more holistic and accessible approaches to mental health care.
Reference:
- Understanding the research landscape of over-the-counter herbal products, dietary supplements and medications evaluated for depressive symptoms in adults: A scoping review - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pharmacology/articles/10.3389/fphar.2025.1609605/full)
