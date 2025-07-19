Is It Time to Treat Chronic Pain With Micronutrients, Not Medications?

Micronutrient deficiencies in vitamin D, vitamin B12, folate, magnesium and vitamin C are more prevalent in individuals with chronic pain.

Highlights: Vitamin D deficiency strongly correlates with severe chronic pain Vitamin B12 levels unexpectedly high in Asian females despite pain Vitamin C deficiency in men linked to greater chronic pain risk

People with severe chronic pain are more likely to have low levels of vitamin D, vitamin B12, folate, magnesium or vitamin C.

Micronutrients and Chronic Pain: A Cross-Sectional Analysis - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/papr.70053)

People experiencing chronic pain are significantly more likely to have lower levels of essential micronutrients, particularly, and in some cases,. These findings come from a large-scale investigation that used a precision medicine lens to examine how).This work represents a new direction in understanding chronic pain by broadly evaluating the micronutrient profiles of individuals with and without pain. It also examines how often chronic pain occurred in people with or without such deficiencies. The results suggestto help manage chronic pain more effectively.“I treat chronic pain patients, and oftentimes we don’t come up with a diagnosis,” said Julie Pilitsis, M.D, Ph.D., senior author of the paper, who leads the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson and is also part of the Comprehensive.Center for Pain & Addiction. “But just because there isn’t a surgery that will help you doesn’t mean you’re not in pain. It just means that our understanding of pain is limited to date.”Pilitsis described the project as a more holistic way to approach treatment by assessing patients systemically and identifying factors that can be easily changed—like diet, instead of immediately turning to medications or procedures. “This is a,” she said.The research team concentrated on five nutrients frequently connected to pain:. They compared micronutrient levels across three groups:The results showed that those with the most severe pain were more likely to have significantly lower levels of vitamin D, vitamin B12, folate, and magnesium. Deficiencies were not only more common in this group, but people with chronic pain were also more likely to experience multiple nutrient deficiencies simultaneously.One of the most surprising results was found among Asian females, who had higher-than-expected vitamin B12 levels. “Asian females with severe chronic pain had the highest vitamin B12 levels overall,” explained co-author Deborah Morris, Ph.D., a research laboratory manager in the Department of Neurosurgery. “We were expecting it to be lower.” In contrast, deficiencies in vitamin B12 were observed more commonly in other groups across race, ethnicity, and gender lines.This unexpected trend indicates that the relationship between micronutrients and chronic pain may vary significantly depending on genetic, cultural, or dietary factors, underscoring the need for personalized nutrition strategies rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.A different pattern emerged for vitamin C. Men experiencing mild-to-moderate and severe chronic pain were much more likely to have low or borderline levels of vitamin C compared to men without chronic pain. Those with deficient or near-deficient levels were also more likely to experience pain.This gender-specific trend adds another layer of complexity to understanding how nutrient levels affect chronic pain. While vitamin D, B12, folate, and magnesium were broadly tied to pain across groups,All participant data were sourced from the, which collects health information from a diverse pool of Americans. The University of Arizona–Banner Health program contributed the largest number of participants to this national dataset.This enabled researchers to study chronic pain trends across varied demographic backgrounds at a scale that had not been possible before. It also provided the statistical power needed to identify small but important patterns across different racial and gender groups.“The findings that are coming from complex demographic studies such as this one show that we can’t just make assumptions for every patient that walks in the office,” Pilitsis noted. Individual health profiles—including micronutrient status, should be considered when assessing causes and treatments for chronic pain, especially for patients without clear structural or surgical diagnoses.Rather than relying solely on pharmaceuticals or surgeries, this research suggests that improving nutritional health may serve as a foundational step in pain management, especially for patients whose symptoms don’t align with a specific clinical condition.Deborah Morris added, “Our study across various chronic pain conditions in a large, diverse population found that certain vitamins and mineral deficiencies are more frequent in people with chronic pain, and particularly in some specific racial and ethnic groups.”With a growing public health focus on reducing opioid use, findings like these offer. A tailored, nutrient-focused treatment plan may be a cost-effective and accessible way to support chronic pain sufferers.According to a data brief published in November 2024 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,The condition is often associated with a range of complications, including decreased quality of life, higher rates of opioid misuse, and elevated levels of anxiety, depression, and unmet mental health needs.This public health challenge underscores the importance of continued exploration into non-pharmaceutical, individualized treatments, including nutritional interventions.In conclusion, micronutrient levels may play a significant role in chronic pain for many individuals, and these findings could help guide more holistic, personalized approaches to pain management. By identifying and addressing nutritional deficiencies, clinicians may be able to improve outcomes, reduce reliance on opioids, and better serve diverse patient populations whose pain cannot always be traced to clear clinical conditions.Source-Medindia