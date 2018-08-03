medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Heart Disease can be Treated by Controlling the Accumulation of Ceramides

by Shravanthi Vikram on  March 8, 2018 at 8:09 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Lipotoxic cardiomyopathy (LCM) is caused due to the accumulation of ceramides.
  • The main function of the ceramide is to form cell membranes.
  • A balanced level of ceramide should be maintained for a robust cardiac function.
Lipotoxic cardiomyopathy (LCM) is a heart condition that usually occurs in patients with diabetes and obesity due to the accumulation of a type of fat known as ceramides, finds a study conducted at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP). The findings of the study are published in the journal Cell Reports . The study was also helpful to identify various therapeutic drugs that could prevent or reverse the effects of LCM.
Heart Disease can be Treated by Controlling the Accumulation of Ceramides
Heart Disease can be Treated by Controlling the Accumulation of Ceramides

"We have used Drosophila as a model to show that elevated levels of ceramide --driven by genetic or dietary manipulation-- is sufficient to induce LCM," says Rolf Bodmer, Ph.D., professor and director of the Development, Aging and Regeneration Program at SBP and senior author of the paper. The research gives direct evidence of the association between ceramides and heart dysfunction and also helps to decrease LCM symptoms by inhibiting ceramide synthesis.

Ceramides play a complicated role in the heart. The main function of the fat is to form cellular membranes, but it gets accumulated when consumed in excess and leads to cardiovascular problems like ventricular thickening, weakened contractility and heart failure.

The scientists used various methods to manipulate the level of ceramide in the Drosophila heart. The studies showed that feeding the flies with ceramides and lowering the gene expression that break down lipids have similar, negative effects. They also found that reducing the level of ceramide caused a condition known as 'restrictive cardiomyopathy.'

According to Bodmer, the reduction and elevation of ceramide levels cause a specific form of lipotoxic cardiomyopathy. He also said that excess or limited quantity of ceramides affect the heart function. Hence, the levels have to be well balanced to ensure robust cardiac function.

The results of the study were based on various genetic and pharmacological methods that were used to increase and decrease ceramide levels. It proved that ceramides play a central role in LCM. Drosophila (fruit flies) was used as a genetic model because their metabolic control systems were similar to mammals.

The study was helpful to identify therapies that control the ceramides and treat LCM. The researchers identified a dozen ceramide-interacting proteins (CIPs) out of which ten of them were tested. These ceramides affect the molecules through various mechanisms and ultimately lead to apoptosis (programmed cell death) and heart muscle protein instability.

Bodmers says that promising results were shown on analyzing a protein called dIAP1. Overexpression of this protein by inhibiting caspases (a protein breakdown enzyme) led to the increase in LCM symptoms. Unc45, a muscle protein maintenance factor is turned down by the ceramides.

Another scientist Stanley Walls says that it is very important to identify protein interaction as they represent new targets to treat lipotoxic cardiomyopathies.

"For example, if this interaction between Unc45 and ceramide is preventing Unc45 from performing its normal maintenance, then screening for small molecules that block that interaction could be an avenue to find therapeutics that help Unc45 maintain its role in optimizing muscle protein function."

These findings may lead to research in various areas like diabetic cardiomyopathy and cancer. The scientists are currently studying on how these lipids influence breast cancer in patients where obesity is a risk factor. Certain cancer cells have shown an increased level of ceramides and with the help of these protein interactions, the progression and establishment of cancer can be analyzed.

About Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle, which makes it harder to pump the blood to the rest of the body. There are different types of cardiomyopathy some of them are: dilated, hypertrophic and restrictive cardiomyopathy. The common symptoms of the condition are swelling of the legs, fatigue, breathlessness, rapid heartbeat, cough, chest discomfort and dizziness. The condition can be prevented by avoiding alcohol, reducing stress, enough sleep and by eating a healthy diet.
Reference
  1. Stanley M. Walls, Anthony Cammarato, Dale A. Chatfield, Karen Ocorr, Greg L. Harris, Rolf Bodmer. Ceramide-Protein Interactions Modulate Ceramide-Associated Lipotoxic Cardiomyopathy. Cell Reports (2018)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Blood Test That Assesses Risk of Heart Attack Using Plasma Ceramides

Blood Test That Assesses Risk of Heart Attack Using Plasma Ceramides

Mayo Clinic has launched a new type of blood test that will be used to predict adverse cardiovascular events in patients with progressing coronary artery disease.

Type 2 Diabetes Risk Linked to Buildup of Toxic Fat Metabolites

Type 2 Diabetes Risk Linked to Buildup of Toxic Fat Metabolites

Obese people with diabetes have high levels of ceramides in their adipose tissue. Reducing the levels of ceramide may help prevent the disease, claims new study.

10-Year-Old Cardiomyopathy Patient from Kazakh Receives Heart-Lung Transplant in Chennai

10-Year-Old Cardiomyopathy Patient from Kazakh Receives Heart-Lung Transplant in Chennai

The donor was a 12-year-old boy from Kerala, who sustained grievous injuries when the family car hit a school bus in Kumbidi in Thrissur district on August 15.

Possible Cause of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy Discovered By Researchers

Possible Cause of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy Discovered By Researchers

One of the pathogenic components of diabetes in the heart, as published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry was discovered by researchers.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...