Green Spaces can Boost Your Health and Wellbeing

The Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by "la Caixa", recently published two new studies on how. Both studies looked at four European cities: Barcelona, Spain; Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom; Doetinchem, Netherlands; and Kaunas, Lithuania. The studies were a part of PHENOTYPE, a project led by ISGlobal researcher Mark Nieuwenhuijsen that aims to study the interconnections between human health and exposure to outdoor environments.In the first study, published in, the researchers considered four parameters: amount, quality, use and experience of natural outdoor environments.commented Nieuwenhuijsen, leader of the study and coordinator of the Urban Planning, Environment and Health Initiative at ISGlobal.In each of the four cities, a thousand people between 18 and 75 years of age answered a series of survey questions on topics related to their local green spaces, including frequency of use, perceived quality, distance from their homes, activities they engage in, how often they socialize with other people and how they feel while using the spaces.commented Nieuwenhuijsen.Similarly, high scores for the quality of the urban landscape, perceived greenness, satisfaction with the spaces and theThe research team also found that Barcelona had the least green space of the four cities studied.Moreover, when the researchers analyzed various elements related to satisfaction with green spaces (quality, amount, maintenance and safety), they once again found clear differences between the cities. Participants living in Barcelona gave low satisfaction scores for quality and amount of green space, while residents of Kaunas gave the lowest scores for maintenance and safety.commented Nieuwenhuijsen.In the second study, also published in, nearly 370 people were asked to use a smartphone to record their moods over a period of seven consecutive days. The smartphone also tracked if they were visiting urban natural environments.commented Michelle Kondo, lead author of the study.The second study shows thatcommented Kondo.commented Nieuwenhuijsen.Source: Eurekalert