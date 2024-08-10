About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Eating in Silverware is More Than Just Tradition

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Aug 10 2024 11:16 PM

Highlights:
  • Eating with silverware can enhance immunity and support a healthy metabolism
  • Silver has antibacterial properties that keep food safe and aid digestion
  • Silverware helps rejuvenate body cells and prevents harmful infections
Since ancient times, silverware has been regarded as a symbol of nobility. But, aside from monarchy, did you know that silverware has various health benefits? As a result, we can quickly explain why our ancestors ate their meals in silverware. Eating food in a silver vessel can have long-term health benefits.

Silverware for Kids

Feeding your children with silver cutlery helps to boost their immunity (1). It has also been shown that eating with silver spoons promotes a healthy metabolism and prevents a variety of ailments.


Silverware Aids Digestion and Absorption

Some study suggests that storing meals in silverware kills bacteria (2). Its antibacterial capabilities keep food safe for a long time. Eating with silverware improves digestion by relaxing the body. It also promotes smooth digestion and improves overall metabolism. In this way, silver protects you from disorders like diarrhoea, constipation, and stomach pain.


Eating in Silverware Rejuvenates the Body

Eating in silverware can combat free radicals and rejuvenate body cells. Silver can revive damaged body cells. It allows injured cells to heal themselves and resume normal function. Silver can help prevent infection and lower the risk of harmful infections. Do you know it can also speed up the healing of wounds in the body (3)?


Silverware is Free of Toxins

Silverware is safer and less harmful than other utensils. They do not contaminate food with their chemical qualities and can keep it safe for several hours. If you use a plastic plate, it begins to emit dangerous compounds. However, silver plates do not corrode as easily. As a result, it does not release any toxins that can harm the body.

Silver has Antibacterial Properties

Silverware has antibacterial characteristics, and it takes time to eat food after it has been served. According to some researchers, silverware contains antibacterial characteristics that protect food from dangerous microorganisms in the air. As a result, eating with silverware is deemed beneficial for you.

Eating in Silverware Strengthens the Immune System

Silverware protects us from bacteria and weakens the immune system. They protect you from sickness. Eating food in a silver sugar pot provides your body with a variety of nutrients that are healthy.

Why Should You Store Food in Silverware?

It's a wonderful idea because it eliminates bacteria, germs, and viruses in food. Are you aware that milk was laced with silver coins? Yes, in the past, it was done to preserve it fresher for a longer duration. To maintain freshness, wines and water were stored in silverware. It also helps to keep them tasting good for longer.

References:
Source-Medindia


