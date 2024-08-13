About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Early Stomach Cancer Diagnosis With AI-Powered Blood Test

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Aug 13 2024 8:31 PM

Highlights:
  • A novel AI-powered blood test can detect stomach cancer with 90% accuracy, offering a noninvasive alternative to current methods
  • Early detection of stomach cancer through this AI-based method could increase survival rates to over 90%
  • The AI approach identifies 21 specific DNA methylation markers, making it a revolutionary tool in gastric cancer screening
A simple blood test that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) can now aid in the early diagnosis of stomach cancer. The researchers report that this promising technique has a 90% accuracy rate (1).
Gastric cancer is a major health concern worldwide, accounting for the fifth most prevalent cancer and the fourth main cause of cancer-related deaths (2). This invention has the potential to completely transform stomach cancer screening and save countless lives.


Gastric Cancer
Gastric Cancer
Stomach (gastric) cancer develops from the stomach lining. It is the third most common cause for cancer related deaths.
Early Detection of Stomach Cancer Increases Survival Rate by 90%

Chinese scientists have developed a unique approach for identifying cell-free DNA (cFDNA), which can come from both healthy and malignant cells. This cfDNA circulates in the bloodstream, mostly via cell death and active secretion processes.

The study emphasizes the terrible truth that more than 80% of stomach cancer cases in China are detected at an advanced stage (3). Consequently, the five-year survival rate stays below 30%. However, the researchers stress that early discovery can significantly improve outcomes, with survival rates exceeding 90% in some cases.


Frequent Salt Use Tied to Increased Stomach Cancer
Frequent Salt Use Tied to Increased Stomach Cancer
How does frequent salt addition impact health? A study reveals a 40% higher risk of stomach cancer for those who regularly add salt to their food.

Diagnosis of Stomach Cancer

Endoscopies and blood indicators are currently used extensively in the diagnostic process. Endoscopies, while useful, can be painful for patients and have the potential to cause problems. In contrast, serum indicators have only a 20% detection rate.

The researchers discovered these flaws in the healthcare system. They then aimed to design a more accurate and patient-friendly screening approach, with the goal of achieving a 90% accuracy rate.


Biosimilar to Trastuzumab Approved for Breast or Metastatic Stomach Cancer
Biosimilar to Trastuzumab Approved for Breast or Metastatic Stomach Cancer
A biological product similar to the earlier USFDA approved trastuzumab has now been cleared for treatment of breast and stomach cancer.

Noninvasive And Painless AI-Based Approach to Help Detect Gastric Cancer

AI-powered screening method demonstrated great accuracy. This study was headed by researchers Wang Hongzhi and Nie Jinfu of the Hefei Cancer Hospital, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Sun Ruifang of the Shanxi Provincial Cancer Hospital. They used artificial intelligence to develop a noninvasive, painless screening approach.

According to the researchers, this approach eliminates the need for intubation or imaging, making the procedure more pleasant and painless for patients. The research team used AI algorithms that were compatible with the cfMeDIP (cell-free methylated DNA immunoprecipitation) approach. This technology can identify very small amounts of DNA. It aids in the creation of a detection model that detects 21 methylation indicators unique to stomach cancer.

A study of 150 gastric cancer patients and 100 healthy controls found that this approach was effective, with a sensitivity of 88.38% and specificity of 94.23%.

References:
  1. Plasma cell‐free DNA methylome‐based liquid biopsy for accurate gastric cancer detection. Cancer Science (Qi, Jian & Hong, Bo & Wang, Shujie & Wang, Jingyun & Fang, Jinman & Sun, Ruifang & Nie, Jinfu & Wang, Hongzhi. (2024). Plasma cell‐free DNA methylome‐based liquid biopsy for accurate gastric cancer detection. Cancer Science. n/a-n/a. 10.1111/cas.16284. )
  2. Gastric Cancer (Mukkamalla SKR, Recio-Boiles A, Babiker HM. Gastric Cancer. [Updated 2023 Jul 4]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2024 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK459142/)
  3. Screening for gastric cancer in China: Advances, challenges and visions (Fan X, Qin X, Zhang Y, et al. Screening for gastric cancer in China: Advances, challenges and visions. Chin J Cancer Res. 2021;33(2):168-180. doi:10.21147/j.issn.1000-9604.2021.02.05)


Source-Medindia
New Biomarkers Linked to Stomach Cancer Developed
New Biomarkers Linked to Stomach Cancer Developed
Researchers have made significant strides in gastric cancer treatment by identifying specific biomarkers that can predict the risk of relapse.

