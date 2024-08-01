New Biomarkers Linked to Stomach Cancer Developed



New Insights into Gastric Cancer Research

Surgical removal of the tumor is fundamental to curing gastric cancer. However, 40 percent of patients experience a relapse within two years post-surgery.A research team has now explored a prognostic marker to identify patients at high risk of tumor recurrence. The study's findings, recently published in the journalaim to enhance personalized treatment for stomach cancer, thereby improving survival rates for those affected.In their analyses of tumour samples from 182 patients who had undergone surgery for gastric cancer at MedUni Vienna/University Hospital Vienna, the research team led by Elisabeth Gruber (Department of General Surgery) and Lukas Kenner (Department of Pathology) focused on AF1Q. This is a gene that was discovered initially in connection with blood cancers such as leukaemia and is now known in medical research for its influence on various cellular processes that contribute to the development and spread of cancer. "The role of AF1Q in gastric cancer has been largely unexplored to date," says Elisabeth Gruber, describing the initial situation.As the study shows, 178 of the 182 tumour samples examined, i.e. 97.8 percent, have moderately to significantly elevated AF1Q levels, associated with a higher risk of recurrence and lower chances of survival. "This qualifies AF1Q as a promising biomarker that can be used to better assess the prognosis of patients," emphasises Elisabeth Gruber. "Our results justify including AF1Q in the diagnostic process," adds Kenner. Specifically, the newly identified marker could be considered when examining tissue samples from the tumour to identify an increased risk of recurrence at an early stage and adapt the treatment measures individually.In 2020 alone, it accounted for around ten million deaths. Surgical removal of the tumour is considered the basis for curing stomach cancer. However, 38.8 per cent of patients in Europe (Asia: 60 per cent) suffer a recurrence within two years of the operation. "Our study can help to optimise patients' follow-up care and increase their chances of survival," say Gruber and Kenner, emphasising the relevance of the findings.Source-Eurekalert