Drug Free Pain Relief Method for Dialysis Patients

Did You Know?

“Pain relief without side effects!” Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) helps dialysis patients reduce pain and improve mental health through cognitive and behavioral techniques. #mentalhealth #painrelief #medindia’

How a Dual-Phase Program Transforming Pain Management in Dialysis Patients

Benefits of the Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) Program

Chronic pain is experienced in. Pain can lead to sleep disturbances , decreased adherence to treatment, and frequent hospital admissions. It can also exacerbate other symptoms like anxiety, depression, and fatigue. Managing this pain can be challenging as).As a result, non-pharmacological approaches to pain management such ashave gained attention. PCST helps patients to better manage their pain throughThe PCST program involves, during which patients learn skills to cope with pain andto help reinforce what they learned.PCST is effective in reducing the interference of pain in daily activities. While the overall improvement was small many patients experienced a notable difference. The. The effectsshowing that ongoing support might be needed to maintain the benefits for longer terms.In addition to reducing pain interference, PCST improved other areas of life. Patients. They also felt good about their lives and overall well-being, and it alsoDespite the regular demands of dialysis treatment, a high level of participation in the PCST program indicated that patients found the program manageable and beneficial.One of PCST's most significant advantages is its. The program does not involve medications, eliminating the risk of medication-related side effects. This is more suitable for patients with kidney failure who are at higher risk of drug-related complications.The pain improvement was effective for many patients with substantial pain relief when compared to usual care. While the overall improvement in pain relief was modest, the program’s ability to reduce anxiety and depression and improve life quality makes it an important non-pharmacological option.The. The centralized delivery system can help extend the benefits of PCST to patients who cannot have access to in-person sessions.PCST provides a meaningful step forward in addressing the complex pain management needs of dialysis patients. Focusing onIts adaptability and patient-centred design highlight its potential as a practical tool for improving care in this population.of patients facing the dual challenges of chronic pain and kidney failure.Source-Medindia