Drug Free Pain Relief Method for Dialysis Patients

Living with kidney failure? Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) shows there’s life beyond pain. A brighter, healthier future is within reach.
- Chronic pain is common in long-term hemodialysis patients
- A non-pharmacological treatment with cognitive and behavioral methods helps in pain management
- The program does not involve medications, eliminating the risk of medication-related side effects
Pain Coping Skills Training for Patients Receiving Hemodialysis
Go to source). As a result, non-pharmacological approaches to pain management such as Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) have gained attention. PCST helps patients to better manage their pain through cognitive and behavioral techniques without depending on medication.
How a Dual-Phase Program Transforming Pain Management in Dialysis PatientsThe PCST program involves 12 weeks of coach-led sessions, during which patients learn skills to cope with pain and another 12 weeks of automated phone calls to help reinforce what they learned.
PCST is effective in reducing the interference of pain in daily activities. While the overall improvement was small many patients experienced a notable difference. The benefits appeared right after the 12-week coaching session and lasted during the next 12 weeks of phone support. The effects faded after 36 weeks showing that ongoing support might be needed to maintain the benefits for longer terms.
Benefits of the Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) ProgramIn addition to reducing pain interference, PCST improved other areas of life. Patients experienced less pain intensity and reduced negative thought patterns associated with pain. They also felt good about their lives and overall well-being, and it also reduced depression and anxiety.
Despite the regular demands of dialysis treatment, a high level of participation in the PCST program indicated that patients found the program manageable and beneficial.
One of PCST's most significant advantages is its safety. The program does not involve medications, eliminating the risk of medication-related side effects. This is more suitable for patients with kidney failure who are at higher risk of drug-related complications.
The program’s adaptability with coach-led sessions followed by remote reinforcement via phone calls makes it feasible to implement across a wide range of dialysis centres. The centralized delivery system can help extend the benefits of PCST to patients who cannot have access to in-person sessions.
Its adaptability and patient-centred design highlight its potential as a practical tool for improving care in this population. Expanding access to such innovative approaches can significantly improve the overall well-being of patients facing the dual challenges of chronic pain and kidney failure.
Reference:
- Pain Coping Skills Training for Patients Receiving Hemodialysis - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2828284)
Source-Medindia