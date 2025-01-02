About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Drug Free Pain Relief Method for Dialysis Patients

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Jan 2 2025 4:46 PM

Living with kidney failure? Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) shows there’s life beyond pain. A brighter, healthier future is within reach.

Drug Free Pain Relief Method for Dialysis Patients
Highlights:
  • Chronic pain is common in long-term hemodialysis patients
  • A non-pharmacological treatment with cognitive and behavioral methods helps in pain management
  • The program does not involve medications, eliminating the risk of medication-related side effects
Chronic pain is experienced in long-term hemodialysis patients and half of those have moderate to severe pain. Pain can lead to sleep disturbances, decreased adherence to treatment, and frequent hospital admissions. It can also exacerbate other symptoms like anxiety, depression, and fatigue. Managing this pain can be challenging as traditional pain medications often pose risks due to the kidney’s inability to process them efficiently (1 Trusted Source
Pain Coping Skills Training for Patients Receiving Hemodialysis

Go to source).
As a result, non-pharmacological approaches to pain management such as Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) have gained attention. PCST helps patients to better manage their pain through cognitive and behavioral techniques without depending on medication.

Dialysis Efficiency (Kt/V) Calculator
Dialysis Efficiency (Kt/V) Calculator
Dialysis Efficiency Calculator or Kt/V calculator is an interactive tool that indicates how well dialysis is working for you and checks if enough water and waste products are cleared from your blood.

How a Dual-Phase Program Transforming Pain Management in Dialysis Patients

The PCST program involves 12 weeks of coach-led sessions, during which patients learn skills to cope with pain and another 12 weeks of automated phone calls to help reinforce what they learned.

PCST is effective in reducing the interference of pain in daily activities. While the overall improvement was small many patients experienced a notable difference. The benefits appeared right after the 12-week coaching session and lasted during the next 12 weeks of phone support. The effects faded after 36 weeks showing that ongoing support might be needed to maintain the benefits for longer terms.

Benefits of the Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) Program

In addition to reducing pain interference, PCST improved other areas of life. Patients experienced less pain intensity and reduced negative thought patterns associated with pain. They also felt good about their lives and overall well-being, and it also reduced depression and anxiety.

Dialysis - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and Role of Diet and Drugs
Dialysis - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and Role of Diet and Drugs
Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.
Despite the regular demands of dialysis treatment, a high level of participation in the PCST program indicated that patients found the program manageable and beneficial.

One of PCST's most significant advantages is its safety. The program does not involve medications, eliminating the risk of medication-related side effects. This is more suitable for patients with kidney failure who are at higher risk of drug-related complications.

Advertisement
How Does a Strong Hurricane Affect Dialysis Patients?
How Does a Strong Hurricane Affect Dialysis Patients?
Risk of death after hurricanes for people undergoing dialysis is generally high, as suggested by the data that took place in the USA from 1997 to 2017.
The pain improvement was effective for many patients with substantial pain relief when compared to usual care. While the overall improvement in pain relief was modest, the program’s ability to reduce anxiety and depression and improve life quality makes it an important non-pharmacological option.

The program’s adaptability with coach-led sessions followed by remote reinforcement via phone calls makes it feasible to implement across a wide range of dialysis centres. The centralized delivery system can help extend the benefits of PCST to patients who cannot have access to in-person sessions.

Advertisement
Cost-Effective Dialysis Offers Affordable Treatment to Millions With Kidney Failure
Cost-Effective Dialysis Offers Affordable Treatment to Millions With Kidney Failure
In India, a majority of patients who undergo hemodialysis die or stop treatment because of financial constraints within the first three months.
PCST provides a meaningful step forward in addressing the complex pain management needs of dialysis patients. Focusing on safe, non-pharmacological strategies, empowers individuals to actively participate in improving their life quality and mental health.

Its adaptability and patient-centred design highlight its potential as a practical tool for improving care in this population. Expanding access to such innovative approaches can significantly improve the overall well-being of patients facing the dual challenges of chronic pain and kidney failure.

Reference:
  1. Pain Coping Skills Training for Patients Receiving Hemodialysis - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2828284)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education