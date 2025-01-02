App-Powered Recovery: A New Hope for Opioid Addiction

Less than 20% of patients in a new study used a smartphone app to aid opioid recovery. Barriers like phone access & training may limit its full potential.
- Medications like methadone and buprenorphine help patients recover from opioid use disorder
- Contingency management is an addiction treatment strategy that rewards patients for meeting treatment goals
- Using a smartphone app along with medication can significantly reduce opioid use disorder
Smartphone App-Based Contingency Management and Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Outcomes
Opioid Crisis and Contingency ManagementOpioid addiction cost nearly $1 trillion in 2018 alone and continues to be a huge problem in the United States. Medications like methadone and buprenorphine help patients recover from opioid use disorder but many find it difficult to follow the treatment for long duration. Being consistent in treatment is key to recovery but traditional in-person visits can be challenging for some.
A study involved 600 adults who were being treated for opioid use disorder. Some of them used the app along with their medication, while others received only the medication. Patients using the app had 35% fewer days of opioid use compared to those who only used medication. They also stayed in treatment for about 19% longer an average of 290 days, compared to 236 days for those without app use.
What Makes the Opioid Addiction App SpecialThe app is different from traditional contingency management because it allows patients to set a variety of personal goals not just related to drug use. It includes things like attending support meetings, improving physical health or spending more time with family.
The app also provides financial rewards and peer support. It also offers virtual meetings with certified recovery specialists. This advantage makes the treatment more flexible and accessible for people with other responsibilities.
Despite its positive outcomes, the app’s use was low with less than 20% of patients in the study choosing to use it. Barriers like limited access to smartphones the need for ongoing app usage and the lack of training for healthcare providers may contribute to this.
With the opioid crisis continuing to affect millions of people this type of technology could make addiction treatment more accessible and effective, offering hope to many who are struggling.
- Smartphone App–Based Contingency Management and Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Outcomes - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2827185 )
Source-Medindia