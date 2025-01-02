About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
App-Powered Recovery: A New Hope for Opioid Addiction

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Jan 2 2025 4:57 PM

Less than 20% of patients in a new study used a smartphone app to aid opioid recovery. Barriers like phone access & training may limit its full potential.

Highlights:
  • Medications like methadone and buprenorphine help patients recover from opioid use disorder
  • Contingency management is an addiction treatment strategy that rewards patients for meeting treatment goals
  • Using a smartphone app along with medication can significantly reduce opioid use disorder
Using a smartphone app alongside medication for opioid use disorder can significantly reduce opioid use and help patients stay in treatment longer. The new approach combining medication with a digital tool has shown positive results who have difficulty accessing in-person care for people who are uninsured or face other barriers (1 Trusted Source
Smartphone App-Based Contingency Management and Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Outcomes

Go to source).

Opioid Crisis and Contingency Management

Opioid addiction cost nearly $1 trillion in 2018 alone and continues to be a huge problem in the United States. Medications like methadone and buprenorphine help patients recover from opioid use disorder but many find it difficult to follow the treatment for long duration. Being consistent in treatment is key to recovery but traditional in-person visits can be challenging for some.

Contingency management is an addiction treatment strategy that rewards patients for meeting treatment goals such as passing drug tests. Traditional contingency management requires patients to visit clinics frequently which can be a major hurdle. To make the treatment more accessible a new smartphone app was designed such that it offers the same benefits as in-person contingency management but through digital means.

A study involved 600 adults who were being treated for opioid use disorder. Some of them used the app along with their medication, while others received only the medication. Patients using the app had 35% fewer days of opioid use compared to those who only used medication. They also stayed in treatment for about 19% longer an average of 290 days, compared to 236 days for those without app use.

What Makes the Opioid Addiction App Special

The app is different from traditional contingency management because it allows patients to set a variety of personal goals not just related to drug use. It includes things like attending support meetings, improving physical health or spending more time with family.

The app also provides financial rewards and peer support. It also offers virtual meetings with certified recovery specialists. This advantage makes the treatment more flexible and accessible for people with other responsibilities.

Despite its positive outcomes, the app’s use was low with less than 20% of patients in the study choosing to use it. Barriers like limited access to smartphones the need for ongoing app usage and the lack of training for healthcare providers may contribute to this.

Combining digital tools with traditional treatment can be a game-changer for helping people recover from opioid addiction. However, more research is needed to understand how to encourage more people to use these tools and how to make them work even better in clinical settings.

With the opioid crisis continuing to affect millions of people this type of technology could make addiction treatment more accessible and effective, offering hope to many who are struggling.

Reference:
  1. Smartphone App–Based Contingency Management and Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Outcomes - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2827185 )

Source-Medindia

Advertisement

