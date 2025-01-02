Less than 20% of patients in a new study used a smartphone app to aid opioid recovery. Barriers like phone access & training may limit its full potential.

Highlights: Medications like methadone and buprenorphine help patients recover from opioid use disorder

Contingency management is an addiction treatment strategy that rewards patients for meeting treatment goals

Using a smartphone app along with medication can significantly reduce opioid use disorder

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Smartphone App-Based Contingency Management and Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Outcomes



Go to source Trusted Source

Opioid Crisis and Contingency Management

Did You Know?

The opioid crisis costs the U.S. nearly $1 trillion annually. Innovative solutions like digital tools are helping make treatment more accessible. #opioidusedisorder #healthtech #medindia’

The opioid crisis costs the U.S. nearly $1 trillion annually. Innovative solutions like digital tools are helping make treatment more accessible. #opioidusedisorder #healthtech #medindia’

What Makes the Opioid Addiction App Special

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smartphone App–Based Contingency Management and Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Outcomes - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2827185 )

Using a. The new approach combining medication with a digital tool has shown positive results who have difficulty accessing in-person care for people who are uninsured or face other barriers ().Opioid addiction. Medications likebut many find it difficult to follow the treatment for long duration. Being consistent in treatment is key to recovery but traditional in-person visits can be challenging for some.such as passing drug tests. Traditional contingency managementwhich can be a major hurdle. To make the treatment more accessible aas in-person contingency management but through digital means.A study involved 600 adults who were being treated for opioid use disorder. Some of them used the app along with their medication, while others received only the medication. Patients using the. They also stayed in treatment for aboutThe app is different from traditional contingency management because it allows patients to. It includes things likeThe app also provides. It also offers virtual meetings with certified recovery specialists. This advantage makes the treatment more flexible and accessible for people with other responsibilities.Despite its positive outcomes, the app’s use wasin the study choosing to use it. Barriers like limited access to smartphones the need for ongoing app usage and the lack of training for healthcare providers may contribute to this.Combining digital tools with traditional treatment can be a. However, more research is needed to understand how to encourage more people to use these tools and how to make them work even better in clinical settings.With the opioid crisis continuing to affect millions of people this type of technology could make addiction treatment more accessible and effective, offering hope to many who are struggling.Source-Medindia