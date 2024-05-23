About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Don't Make the Better Butter Bitter

by Dr. Trupti Shirole on May 23 2024 10:20 PM

Highlights:
  • Butter's high saturated fat content raises LDL cholesterol, increasing heart disease risk
  • Excessive butter consumption contributes to obesity and related chronic diseases
  • Industrial dairy farming for butter production harms the environment through emissions and pollution
Butter, while tasty and extensively used in cooking, is not considered healthy for a variety of reasons. Regular intake has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disorders, such as coronary artery disease and heart attacks (1). Butter production, particularly from industrial dairy farming, has substantial environmental effects, such as greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution, and habitat damage. Given these considerations, it's best to consume butter in moderation and look into healthier alternatives like olive oil, avocado, or nut butters, which include good unsaturated fats and other nutrients.

Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes
Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes
Peanut Butter is a superfood with many health benefits and is very popular food among the kids. You can make peanut butter at home or buy it in supermarkets.
Advertisement

Why Eating Too Much Butter Is Unhealthy?

Butter includes a significant amount of saturated fats, which have been shown to raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in the blood (2). High levels of LDL cholesterol increase the risk of heart disease and stroke (3).

Butter has been linked to cardiovascular disease because of its high saturated fat content. Saturated fats can elevate cholesterol levels, causing plaque development in the arteries.

Butter is calorie-dense, which means it contains a lot of calories in a small serving. Excessive calorie intake, particularly from high-fat foods such as butter, can contribute to weight gain and obesity. Obesity is a major risk factor for chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and several malignancies.

Butter includes lactose and casein, both of which some people may be sensitive or allergic to. Lactose intolerance can cause digestive discomfort, bloating, gas, and diarrhea in those who are unable to digest it adequately. Similarly, some people may be allergic to casein, resulting in symptoms like hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing.

According to certain research, the saturated fats in butter may cause inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation has been related to a variety of health problems, including arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and heart disease.


Advertisement
Are Bread and Butter Really Unhealthy? ICMR Advise on Ultra-Processed Foods
Are Bread and Butter Really Unhealthy? ICMR Advise on Ultra-Processed Foods
ICMR's latest guidelines classify bread, butter, and cooking oil as ultra-processed foods, highlighting their potential health risks.

Environmental Impact of Dairy Production

Butter production, particularly intensive dairy farming operations, can have negative environmental consequences. These include greenhouse gas emissions from cattle, water pollution from fertilizer and manure runoff, and habitat degradation caused by land clearance for grazing.


Advertisement
Why Should White Butter be on Your Table Even After Janmashtami?
Why Should White Butter be on Your Table Even After Janmashtami?
Carrying forward the spirit of Janmashtami. Know why white butter (makhan) deserves a spot in your diet.

Butter is Not Suitable For Vegans or Lactose Intolerant People

Butter is a dairy product, hence it is not suitable for vegan diets. Individuals with lactose intolerance may also need to limit their butter consumption due to the lactose level. Vegans and lactose-intolerant people can look into plant-based alternatives to butter, such as vegan butter spreads or oils.

Taking these elements into account can help people make more informed food decisions that improve general health and well-being.

References:
  1. Saturated Fatty Acids and Cardiovascular Disease: Replacements for Saturated Fat to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
    Briggs MA, Petersen KS, Kris-Etherton PM. Saturated Fatty Acids and Cardiovascular Disease: Replacements for Saturated Fat to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk. Healthcare (Basel). 2017 Jun 21;5(2):29. doi: 10.3390/healthcare5020029. PMID: 28635680; PMCID: PMC5492032.
  2. Butter increased total and LDL cholesterol compared with olive oil but resulted in higher HDL cholesterol compared with a habitual diet
    Engel S, Tholstrup T. Butter increased total and LDL cholesterol compared with olive oil but resulted in higher HDL cholesterol compared with a habitual diet. Am J Clin Nutr. 2015 Aug;102(2):309-15. doi: 10.3945/ajcn.115.112227. Epub 2015 Jul 1. PMID: 26135349.
  3. Cholesterol, coronary heart disease and stroke: a review of published evidence from observational studies and randomized controlled trials
    Huxley R, Lewington S, Clarke R. Cholesterol, coronary heart disease and stroke: a review of published evidence from observational studies and randomized controlled trials. Semin Vasc Med. 2002 Aug;2(3):315-23. doi: 10.1055/s-2002-35402. PMID: 16222621.


Source-Medindia
Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter Reduce Inflammation in Crohn’s Disease
Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter Reduce Inflammation in Crohn’s Disease
Crohn’s patients could have a beneficial effect on their gut bacteria and inflammation by only switching the type of fat in their diet.

Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement