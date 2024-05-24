Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, May 24). Could Your Joint Pains Be a Sign of Thirst? Dehydration's Effect on Joints. Medindia. Retrieved on May 24, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/could-your-joint-pains-be-a-sign-of-thirst-dehydrations-effect-on-joints-215831-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Could Your Joint Pains Be a Sign of Thirst? Dehydration's Effect on Joints". Medindia. May 24, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/could-your-joint-pains-be-a-sign-of-thirst-dehydrations-effect-on-joints-215831-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Could Your Joint Pains Be a Sign of Thirst? Dehydration's Effect on Joints". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/could-your-joint-pains-be-a-sign-of-thirst-dehydrations-effect-on-joints-215831-1.htm. (accessed May 24, 2024).