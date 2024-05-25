Should You Complain About Being Stressed at Work?

- Stress bragging diminishes perceived competence and likability among coworkers
- Exposure to stress boasting correlates with higher levels of personal stress and burnout
- Managers play a vital role in addressing stress bragging to promote a healthier workplace culture
Stress bragging may make you seem less competent, less likable at work
What is Stress Bragging?Stress bragging refers to the act of openly boasting about one's stress levels as a means of demonstrating dedication and hard work. It often involves complaining about the overwhelming nature of one's workload or responsibilities, with the underlying intention of garnering recognition or sympathy from others.
The Effects of Stress Bragging in the WorkplaceThe study, led by Jessica Rodell, a professor of management at UGA's Terry College of Business, explores the perceptions and experiences of individuals who engage in stress bragging, as well as their coworkers.
1. Perceptions of Competence and Likability: Participants rated individuals who engaged in stress bragging as less competent and less likable compared to their counterparts who discussed stress in a more neutral or positive manner. The act of constantly complaining about stress was perceived negatively by coworkers, diminishing the bragger's credibility and social standing in the workplace.
2. Impact on Coworkers: Employees who were exposed to stress bragging reported higher levels of personal stress and burnout. The constant exposure to complaints about stress created a toxic work environment where chronic high-stress levels were normalized. This led to increased feelings of stress and decreased job satisfaction among coworkers.
3. Spillover Effect: Stress bragging had a contagious effect, with coworkers experiencing heightened stress levels as a result of exposure to their stressed-out counterparts. This "spiraling contagious effect" contributed to a cycle of negativity and decreased productivity in the workplace.
Cultivating a Healthier Work Environment through Mindful Stress ManagementThe findings suggest that employees should think twice before boasting about their stress levels. Instead of seeking validation through stress bragging, individuals are encouraged to seek support from trusted confidants and address underlying sources of stress in a constructive manner.
Managers play a crucial role in addressing stress bragging in the workplace. By recognizing and addressing this behavior, managers can foster a healthier work environment where stress is acknowledged and managed effectively.
Interestingly, the study found that discussing stress in passing or being perceived as stressed did not elicit the same negative reactions from coworkers. In fact, individuals who were perceived as stressed were often viewed as more competent. This highlights the importance of perception in shaping how stress is perceived and received in the workplace.
The prevalence of stress bragging contributes to the normalization of chronic stress in the workplace, perpetuating a culture where overwork and burnout are accepted norms. This can have detrimental effects on employee well-being and organizational performance.
In summary, stress bragging may provide temporary validation for individuals seeking recognition for their hard work, but it ultimately undermines their credibility and negatively impacts workplace dynamics. By promoting open communication, empathy, and support, organizations can cultivate a culture where stress is managed proactively, leading to greater employee well-being and productivity.
Reference:
- Stress bragging may make you seem less competent, less likable at work - (https://phys.org/news/2024-05-stress-bragging-likable.html)
Source-Medindia