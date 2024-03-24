About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Stress at Work — A Call to Action!

by Karishma Abhishek on Mar 24 2024 11:53 PM

Stress at Work — A Call to Action!
Mental health experts emphasize the urgent need for addressing workplace stress, advocating for action at both individual and managerial levels, following two recent fatalities attributed to work-related stress (1 Trusted Source
Appeal For Justice

Go to source).
Satish Nandgaonkar, a Mumbai-based senior journalist working for Hindustan Times, died after a cardiac arrest outside the daily’s office after reportedly being “humiliated” at the workplace hours before the episode.

In another tragic case, 25-year-old Saurabh Kumar Laddha, working at McKinsey & Company reportedly ended his life by jumping from the ninth floor of his building in Mumbai, after being unable to handle the work pressure.

The list can go on with many more names. Dr. Rajiv Mehta, Chairman of Psychiatry, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS that overwork, interpersonal relations at work, deadlines, long working and travelling time, all play major roles in building workplace stress.

However, the results are drastic, which include: “burnouts and depression, and addiction to smoking and alcohol. Interpersonal relations at home go haywire. And there is also the risk of the early emergence of medical diseases like diabetes, hypertension, back pains, etc.”

Consequences of Ignored Stress at Work!

So what can be the solutions: Dr Rajiv stressed the need to “be assertive and set boundaries in the workplace relationship. Saying no is equally important as saying yes to work.”

“When at work, take a round of 15-20 minutes in which you walk between your work hours so that there is movement in the body which will reduce the stress away from your desk and office people,” added Divya Mohindroo, a counseling psychologist.

The experts also emphasized the role of office management and co-workers in helping employees remain stress-free.

“Management needs to be emphatic towards employees and know their limitations rather than burdening them with excessive work,” Dr Rajiv said.

“All professionals should share their work responsibilities with colleagues at work and family members at home, which will help them not only be accountable but also feel light about their life and tasks in hand,” Divya told IANS.

The experts also suggested “work-life balance: regular yoga/exercise, balanced eating, spending time with family and friends, proper sleep, hydration, and regular breaks and holidays. They also called for “taking timely help from a mental health professional”, he said.

Reference:
  1. Appeal For Justice - (https://www.thecitizen.in/india/appeal-for-justice-1010515)


Source-IANS


