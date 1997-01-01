medindia
List of Drugs that may cause Dizziness

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine

Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Acetaminophen and Codeine

Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Agalsidase

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albendazole

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alefacept


Most Common - Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat

Alendronate


Most Common - Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat

Alprazolam

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Altretamine

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amantadine

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amifostine

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amiloride

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminocaproic Acid

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminoglutethimide

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminophylline

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amiodarone

Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amlodipine

Most Common - Dizziness, palpitations, flushing and fluid retention

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amobarbital

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amoxapine

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amoxicillin

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphotericin B

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin and Sulbactam

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amyl Nitrite

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Anagrelide

Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Anastrozole

Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Apomorphine

Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Astemizole


Most Common - Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness

Atazanavir


Most Common - Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness

Atenolol


Most Common - Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness

Atomoxetine


Most Common - Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness

Azelastine

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Bezafibrate

Most Common- Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes

Bicalutamide

Most Common- Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes

Biperiden

Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Bismuth Subsalicylate

Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Bisoprolol

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bitolterol

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Brompheniramine

Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Buclizine

Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Budesonide

Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Bumetanide

Most Common- Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy

Bupivacaine

Most Common- Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy

Buprenorphine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Bupropion

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Buspirone

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Busulphan

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Butorphanol

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Cabazitaxel

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Cabergoline

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Caffeine

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Calcitonin- Salmon

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Candesartan

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Capecitabine

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Capsaicin

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Carbamazepine

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Carbidopa-Levodopa

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Carbinoxamine

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Carboplatin

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Cefuroxime axetil

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Celecoxib

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephalexin

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephaloridine

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Chlordiazepoxide

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Chlorothiazide

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Chlorpheniramine- Hydrocodone- Pseudoephedrine

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorpropamide

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorthalidone

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorzoxazone

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Choline Magnesium Salicylate

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Cidofovir

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Cilnidipine

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Clonidine

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clopamide

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clopidogrel

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clorazepate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clozapine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Codeine

Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Codergocrine

Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Colestipol

Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Cyclobenzaprine

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cycloserine

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cyproheptadine

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cyproterone Tablet

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Cysteamine Bitartrate

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Dapsone

Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Daptomycin

Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Darbepoetin alfa

Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Darifenacin

Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Dasatinib

Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Desvenlafaxine

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Deutetrabenazine

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Dexibuprofen

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Diatrizoate and Iodipamide

Most Common - Muscle spasticity, respiratory failure, abdominal pain, weakness, dizziness, fall, and muscle spasms

Dipyridamole

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Divalproex

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dofetilide

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dolutegravir

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Domperidone

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Donepezil

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Dorzolamide/Timolol

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Dothiepin

Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Doxapram

Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Doxepin

Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Dronabinol

Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Droperidol

Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Dutasteride And Tamsulosin

Most Common - Impotence, decreased libido, breast disorders, ejaculation disorders, erectile dysfunction and dizziness

Efavirenz

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Eletriptan

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Emtricitabine

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Rilpivirine- Tenofovir

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Tenofovir

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Encainide Hydrochloride

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enflurane

Most Common- High body temperature, hallucinations, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting or lightheadedness, dizziness and drowsiness

Enzalutamide

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epalrestat

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Eperisone

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epinephrine

Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Eplerenone

Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Epoprostenol

Most Common- Chest pain, anxiety, dizziness, slow or fast heart rate, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain and musculoskeletal pain

Ergometrine

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection

Etonogestrel

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Etoposide

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Etoricoxib

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Everolimus

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Evolocumab

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Exemestane

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Felbamate

Most Common - Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache

Fluconazole

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flumazenil

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flurazepam

Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, light-headedness, staggering, in-coordination and falling

Flurbiprofen

Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, light-headedness, staggering, in-coordination and falling

Fluvoxamine

Most Common- Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness

Fomepizole

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Frovatriptan

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Fulvestrant

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furazolidone

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide and Amiloride

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide and Spironolactone

Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gabapentin

Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gadobutrol

Most Common - Drowsiness, sedation and dizziness

Galantamine


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganciclovir


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganirelix


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Gatifloxacin

Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gemifloxacin

Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Ginkgo Biloba

Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Glipizide and Metformin

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glutamine

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glyburide

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glyceryl Trinitrate

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Glycopyrrolate

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Golimumab

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Goserelin

Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Guanabenz

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Guanethidine Monosulfate

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Guanfacine

Most Common - Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence

Halofantrine

Most Common - Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence

Hydralazine

Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydroflumethiazide

Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydromorphone


Most Common - Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching

Hydroxychloroquine

Most Common- Rash, discoloration of hair, irritable bowel syndrome, stomach cramps, dizziness, muscle pain, nerve pain and loss of appetite

Iloprost

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imatinib

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imidapril

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Imiglucerase

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Imiquimod

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indacaterol

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indapamide

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indinavir

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indomethacin

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Isradipine

Most Common- Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, flushing, constipation, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and rash

Itopride

Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Itraconazole

Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Ivabradine

Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Ivacaftor

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ivermectin

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ixabepilone

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ketoconazole

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ketoprofen

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ketorolac

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic

Most Common - Allergic reactions, eye swelling, pain, irritation, inflammation, infections, headache, blurred vision and dizziness

Lamotrigine

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lanthanum Carbonate

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lenalidomide

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lercanidipine

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Letrozole

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Leuprolide

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levalbuterol HCl

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levetiracetam

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levocarnitine

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levodopa

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levodropropizine

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levofloxacin

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levonorgestrel

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levorphanol

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lidocaine

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lomefloxacin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Loratadine

Most Common - Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness

Lorazepam

Most Common - Dizziness, weakness and unsteadiness

Lorcaserin

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lornoxicam

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lovastatin

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Loxapine

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lubiprostone

Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Maraviroc

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mazindol

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mebendazole

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mebeverine

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mecamylamine

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mefloquine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meloxicam

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Memantine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Menotropins

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepacrine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepenzolate

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Methadone

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methamphetamine

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methimazole

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methocarbamol

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methotrexate

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methsuximide

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methyclothiazide

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methyldopa

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methylphenidate

Most Common - Nervousness, difficulty in sleeping, skin rash, loss of appetite, dizziness, drowsiness, palpitations, fever, sore throat, unusual bleeding or bruising

Mirabegron

Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Mirtazapine

Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Moclobemide

Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Montelukast

Most Common - Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat

Moricizine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Morphine

Most Common - Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion

Mosapride

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Moxifloxacin

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Moxonidine

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Muromonab CD 3

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Mycophenolate Mofetil

Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Mycophenolic Acid

Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nabilone

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression

Nalmefene


Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Nefazodone

Most Common - Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision

Nelarabine

Most Common - Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision

Niacin Er and Simvastatin

Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, fluid retention

Nicergoline

Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema

Nicorandil

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Nifedipine

Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Ofloxacin

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olanzapine

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olmesartan

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olsalazine

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Orphenadrine

Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Otilonium Bromide

Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxaprozin

Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxazepam

Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxcarbazepine

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxethazaine

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxprenolol

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxybutynin Hydrochloride

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxycodone Hydrochloride

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxymetazoline

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxymorphone

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Ozagrel

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Palonosetron

Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Pantoprazole

Most Common - Vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision and cough

Paregoric

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Paricalcitol

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Paroxetine

Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

PEG-3350 and Minerals

Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pegaptanib

Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pegfilgrastim

Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Peginterferon Alfa 2 B

Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pegvisomant

Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pemoline

Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pentazocine

Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pentazocine and Naloxone

Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Perampanel

Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Pethidine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phenacemide

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phenazone

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phenazopyridine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phenelzine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phentolamine Mesylate

Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Phenylbutazone

Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Phenytoin

Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Pilocarpine

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pimozide

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pindolol

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pioglitazone

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piribedil

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Piroxicam

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Plerixafor Injection

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Pralidoxime

Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pramipexole

Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Prasugrel

Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Pravastatin

Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Pravastatin Sodium

Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Prazosin

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Pregabalin

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Primaquine

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Primidone

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Probenecid

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Procainamide

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Procaine- Penicillin

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Procarbazine

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Prochlorperazine

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, absence of menstrual periods, blurred vision, skin reactions and Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS)

Proguanil

Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Promethazine

Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Propafenone

Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting

Propantheline

Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting

Propoxyphene

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Protriptyline Hydrochloride

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pseudoephedrine

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pseudoephedrine and Triprolidine

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Psoralen (PUVA)

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Quetiapine

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Quinapril

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinapril HC- Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinine

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Quinupristin and Dalfopristin

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabeprazole

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabeprazole and Itopride

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabies Vaccine

Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Ranolazine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Rasagiline

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Reboxetine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Regadenoson

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Remifentanil

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Reserpine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Reslizumab

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Respiratory Syncitial Virus Immune Globulin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rifampin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rifaximin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rilpivirine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Riluzole

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rimantadine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rimonabant

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rizatriptan

Most Common- Dizziness, sleeplessness, tiredness, fatigue, pain or pressure sensation

Romiplostim

Most Common- Dizziness, sleeplessness, tiredness, fatigue, pain or pressure sensation

Ropinirole

Most Common - Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure

Selegiline

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Semaglutide

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Senna

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sermoline Acetate

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sertraline

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sibutramine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sildenafil

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Silodosin

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Simvastatin

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sodium Nitroprusside


Most Common - Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching

Sodium Oxybate

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sofosbuvir and Velpatasvir

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Solifenacin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sorbitol

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sotalol

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sparfloxacin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spectinomycin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Streptomycin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Streptozocin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Succimer

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sucralfate

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfasalazine

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulfisoxazole

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulindac

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sultamicillin

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sumatriptan

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sumatriptan Succinate and Naproxen Sodium

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Tamoxifen

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tamsulosin

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tapentadol

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Technetium Tc99m Sestamibi

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tegaserod

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Teicoplanin

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Telavancin

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Telbivudine

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Telithromycin

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Telmisartan

Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Temazepam

Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Temozolomide

Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Tenofovir

Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Tenoxicam

Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Thalidomide

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash

Thiabendazole

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash

Thiethylperazine

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash

Thiotepa

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash

Thymoglobulin

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash

Tiagabine

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Tibolone

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Ticagrelor

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tigecycline

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tiludronate

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Timolol Ophthalmic

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Timolol Oral

Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tizanidine

Most Common- Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness

Tobramycin

Most Common- Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness

Tocainide

Most Common- Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness

Tolcapone

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolmetin

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolterodine

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Topiramate

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Toremifene

Most Common - Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding

Torsemide

Most Common - Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding

Tramadol

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trametinib

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril- Verapamil

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranylcypromine

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trastuzumab

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trazodone

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Treprostinil

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Triazolam

Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Trifluoperazine

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions

Trihexyphenidyl

Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Trimeprazine

Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Trimethobenzamide

Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Triprolidine

Most Common- Dryness of mouth, dryness of nose, dryness of throat, sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination

Triptorelin

Most Common- Dryness of mouth, dryness of nose, dryness of throat, sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination

Troleandomycin

Most Common- Dryness of mouth, dryness of nose, dryness of throat, sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination

Valbenazine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, feeling hot, feeling cold and rigors

Valsartan

Most Common - Headache and dizziness

Verapamil

Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Verteporfin

Most Common - Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching

Vigabatrin

Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash

Warfarin

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Xipamide

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zafirlukast

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zaleplon

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zaltoprofen

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zidovudine

Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zolmitriptan

Most Common- Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating

Zolpidem

Most Common- Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating

Zonisamide

Most Common- Drowsiness, loss of appetite, dizziness, unsteadiness, agitation/irritability, memory loss and poor concentration

Zuclopenthixol

Most Common- Drowsiness, loss of appetite, dizziness, unsteadiness, agitation/irritability, memory loss and poor concentration


