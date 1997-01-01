List of Drugs that may cause Dizziness

Most Common -
Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles
Most Common -
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, tremor, dizziness, sedation, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness
Most Common -
Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness
Most Common -
Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat
Most Common -
Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Most Common -
Dizziness, palpitations, flushing and fluid retention
Most Common -
Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention
Most Common -
Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention
Most Common -
Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention
Most Common -
Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue
Most Common -
Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion
Most Common -
Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion
Most Common-
Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor
Most Common -
Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness
Most Common -
Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness
Most Common -
Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness
Most Common -
Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness
Most Common -
Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes
Most Common-
Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes
Most Common-
Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth
Most Common-
Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth
Most Common-
Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath
Most Common-
Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath
Most Common-
Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion
Most Common-
Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion
Most Common-
Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion
Most Common-
Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy
Most Common-
Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest
Most Common-
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common-
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common-
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common-
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur
Most Common-
Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness
Most Common-
Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness
Most Common-
Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness
Most Common-
Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness
Most Common-
Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders
Most Common -
Muscle spasticity, respiratory failure, abdominal pain, weakness, dizziness, fall, and muscle spasms
Most Common -
Muscle spasticity, respiratory failure, abdominal pain, weakness, dizziness, fall, and muscle spasms
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash
Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps
Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps
Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps
Most Common -
Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating
Most Common -
Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating
Most Common -
Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating
Most Common -
Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating
Most Common -
Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating
Most Common -
Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating
Most Common -
Impotence, decreased libido, breast disorders, ejaculation disorders, erectile dysfunction and dizziness
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
High body temperature, hallucinations, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting or lightheadedness, dizziness and drowsiness
Most Common -
Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure
Most Common -
Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure
Most Common -
Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure
Most Common-
Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties
Most Common-
Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties
Most Common-
Chest pain, anxiety, dizziness, slow or fast heart rate, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain and musculoskeletal pain
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection
Most Common -
Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain
Most Common -
Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain
Most Common -
Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain
Most Common -
Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain
Most Common -
Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain
Most Common -
Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion
Most Common -
Dizziness, drowsiness, light-headedness, staggering, in-coordination and falling
Most Common -
Dizziness, drowsiness, light-headedness, staggering, in-coordination and falling
Most Common-
Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste
Most Common-
Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain
Most Common-
Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain
Most Common-
Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain
Most Common-
Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain
Most Common-
Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain
Most Common -
Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar
Most Common -
Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar
Most Common -
Drowsiness, sedation and dizziness
Most Common -
Drowsiness, sedation and dizziness
Most Common -
Drowsiness, sedation and dizziness
Most Common -
Nausea, headache and dizziness
Most Common -
Nausea, headache and dizziness
Most Common -
Nausea, headache and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common-
Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness
Most Common-
Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness
Most Common-
Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness
Most Common-
Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness
Most Common -
Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting
Most Common -
Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting
Most Common -
Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting
Most Common -
Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance
Most Common -
Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance
Most Common -
Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance
Most Common -
Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset
Most Common -
Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence
Most Common -
Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising
Most Common -
Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching
Most Common-
Rash, discoloration of hair, irritable bowel syndrome, stomach cramps, dizziness, muscle pain, nerve pain and loss of appetite
Most Common-
Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting
Most Common-
Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness
Most Common -
Dizziness
Most Common -
Dizziness
Most Common -
Dizziness
Most Common -
Dizziness
Most Common -
Dizziness
Most Common -
Dizziness
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, flushing, constipation, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and rash
Most Common -
Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness
Most Common -
Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness
Most Common -
Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness
Most Common-
Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention
Most Common -
Allergic reactions, eye swelling, pain, irritation, inflammation, infections, headache, blurred vision and dizziness
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope
Most Common -
Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness
Most Common -
Dizziness, weakness and unsteadiness
Most Common -
Headache, depression and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, depression and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, depression and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, depression and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, depression and dizziness
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common -
Nervousness, difficulty in sleeping, skin rash, loss of appetite, dizziness, drowsiness, palpitations, fever, sore throat, unusual bleeding or bruising
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection
Most Common-
Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure
Most Common -
Cough, dizziness and fatigue
Most Common -
Cough, dizziness and fatigue
Most Common -
Cough, dizziness and fatigue
Most Common -
Cough, dizziness and fatigue
Most Common -
Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death
Most Common -
Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea
Most Common-
Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting
Most Common-
Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision
Most Common -
Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, fluid retention
Most Common -
Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema
Most Common -
Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding
Most Common -
Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs
Most Common -
Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait
Most Common-
Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat
Most Common-
Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat
Most Common -
Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision and cough
Most Common -
Vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision and cough
Most Common -
Vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision and cough
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Most Common -
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Most Common -
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Most Common -
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Most Common -
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Most Common -
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Most Common -
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Most Common -
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Most Common -
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Most Common -
Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability
Most Common -
Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability
Most Common -
Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating
Most Common-
Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain
Most Common-
Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain
Most Common-
Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain
Most Common-
Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness
Most Common-
Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness
Most Common-
Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness
Most Common-
Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain
Most Common -
Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate
Most Common -
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Most Common -
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Most Common -
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Most Common -
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Most Common -
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, absence of menstrual periods, blurred vision, skin reactions and Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS)
Most Common in adult-
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness
Most Common in adult-
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness
Most Common-
Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting
Most Common-
Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain
Most Common -
Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common -
Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common-
Dizziness, sleeplessness, tiredness, fatigue, pain or pressure sensation
Most Common-
Dizziness, sleeplessness, tiredness, fatigue, pain or pressure sensation
Most Common -
Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common-
Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness
Most Common-
Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness
Most Common-
Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common -
Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding
Most Common -
Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common -
Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions
Most Common -
Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness
Most Common -
Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness
Most Common -
Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness
Most Common-
Dryness of mouth, dryness of nose, dryness of throat, sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination
Most Common-
Dryness of mouth, dryness of nose, dryness of throat, sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination
Most Common-
Dryness of mouth, dryness of nose, dryness of throat, sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination
Most Common-
Dryness of mouth, dryness of nose, dryness of throat, sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, feeling hot, feeling cold and rigors
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, feeling hot, feeling cold and rigors
Most Common -
Headache and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache and dizziness
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure
Most Common -
Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching
Most Common-
Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common-
Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating
Most Common-
Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating
Most Common-
Drowsiness, loss of appetite, dizziness, unsteadiness, agitation/irritability, memory loss and poor concentration
Most Common-
Drowsiness, loss of appetite, dizziness, unsteadiness, agitation/irritability, memory loss and poor concentration