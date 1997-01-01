List of Drugs that may cause Dizziness

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Acetaminophen and Codeine Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting

Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting

Acetaminophen and Propoxyphene Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting

Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, tremor, dizziness, sedation, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain

Agalsidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albendazole Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alefacept

Most Common - Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat

Alendronate

Most Common - Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat

Aliskiren, Amlodipine and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation

Alpha One-proteinase inhibitor Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Alprazolam Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Altretamine Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amantadine Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amifostine Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amiloride Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminocaproic Acid Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminoglutethimide Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Aminophylline Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amiodarone Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amlodipine Most Common - Dizziness, palpitations, flushing and fluid retention

Amlodipine and Benazepril Most Common - Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention

Amlodipine and Enalapril Most Common - Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention

Amlodipine and Lisinopril Most Common - Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention

Amlodipine and Losartan Most Common - Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amobarbital Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amoxapine Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amoxicillin Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amoxicillin and Carbocisteine Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphetamine, Dextroamphetamine Mixed Salts Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphotericin B Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin and Sulbactam Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amyl Nitrite Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Anagrelide Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Anastrozole Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Apomorphine Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Astemizole

Most Common - Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness

Atazanavir

Most Common - Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness

Atenolol

Most Common - Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness

Atenolol and Chlorthalidone

Most Common - Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness

Atomoxetine

Most Common - Palpitations, low blood pressure and dizziness

Azelastine Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Bezafibrate Most Common- Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes

Bicalutamide Most Common- Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes

Biperiden Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Bismuth Subsalicylate Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Bisoprolol Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bitolterol Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Brompheniramine Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Buclizine Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Budesonide Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Bumetanide Most Common- Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy

Bupivacaine Most Common- Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy

Buprenorphine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Bupropion Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Buspirone Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Busulphan Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Butorphanol Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Cabazitaxel Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Cabergoline Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Caffeine Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Calcitonin- Salmon Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Candesartan Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Capecitabine Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Capsaicin Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Carbamazepine Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Carbidopa-Levodopa Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Carbinoxamine Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Carboplatin Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Cefuroxime axetil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Celecoxib Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephalexin Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephaloridine Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Chlordiazepoxide Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Chlorothiazide Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Chlorpheniramine- Hydrocodone- Pseudoephedrine Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorpropamide Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorthalidone Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Chlorzoxazone Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Choline Magnesium Salicylate Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Choline Magnesium Trisalicylate Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Cidofovir Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Cilnidipine Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Clonidine Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clopamide Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clopidogrel Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clorazepate Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clozapine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Codeine Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Codergocrine Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Colestipol Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Colistimethate Injection Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Cyclobenzaprine Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cycloserine Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cyproheptadine Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cyproterone Tablet Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Cysteamine Bitartrate Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Dapsone Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Daptomycin Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Darbepoetin alfa Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Darifenacin Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Dasatinib Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Desvenlafaxine Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Deutetrabenazine Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Dexibuprofen Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Dextromethorphan and Quinidine Most Common - Muscle spasticity, respiratory failure, abdominal pain, weakness, dizziness, fall, and muscle spasms

Diatrizoate and Iodipamide Most Common - Muscle spasticity, respiratory failure, abdominal pain, weakness, dizziness, fall, and muscle spasms

Dipyridamole Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Divalproex Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dofetilide Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dolasetron Mesylate Injection Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Dolutegravir Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Domperidone Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Donepezil Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Dorzolamide/Timolol Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Dothiepin Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Doxapram Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Doxepin Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Doxylamine Succinate and Pyridoxine Hydrochloride Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Dronabinol Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Droperidol Most Common - Dizziness, blurred vision, fast heart rate, urinary retention, tremor, blood disorders, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction and sweating

Dutasteride And Tamsulosin Most Common - Impotence, decreased libido, breast disorders, ejaculation disorders, erectile dysfunction and dizziness

Efavirenz Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Efavirenz, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Eletriptan Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Emtricitabine Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Rilpivirine- Tenofovir Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Tenofovir Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Encainide Hydrochloride Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enflurane Most Common- High body temperature, hallucinations, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting or lightheadedness, dizziness and drowsiness

Enzalutamide Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epalrestat Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Eperisone Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epinephrine Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Eplerenone Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Epoprostenol Most Common- Chest pain, anxiety, dizziness, slow or fast heart rate, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain and musculoskeletal pain

Eprosartan Mesylate Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection

Ergometrine Most Common - Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection

Etonogestrel Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Etoposide Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Etoricoxib Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Everolimus Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Evolocumab Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Exemestane Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Felbamate Most Common - Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache

Fluconazole Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flumazenil Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flurazepam Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, light-headedness, staggering, in-coordination and falling

Flurbiprofen Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, light-headedness, staggering, in-coordination and falling

Fluvoxamine Most Common- Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness

Fomepizole Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Frovatriptan Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Fulvestrant Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furazolidone Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide and Amiloride Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide and Spironolactone Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gabapentin Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gabapentin Enacarbil Most Common - Drowsiness, sedation and dizziness

Gadobenate- Dimeglumine Most Common - Drowsiness, sedation and dizziness

Gadobutrol Most Common - Drowsiness, sedation and dizziness

Gadodiamide Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Gadofosveset Trisodium Injection Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Gadoversetamide Injection Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Gadoxetate Disodium Injection

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Galantamine

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganciclovir

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ganirelix

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Gatifloxacin Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gemifloxacin Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Ginkgo Biloba Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Glibenclamide and Metformin Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Glipizide and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glutamine Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glyburide Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glyceryl Trinitrate Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Glycopyrrolate Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Golimumab Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Goserelin Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Guanabenz Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Guanethidine Monosulfate Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Guanfacine Most Common - Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence

Halofantrine Most Common - Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence

Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydralazine Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrochlorothiazide and Triamterene Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrocodone and Chlorpheniramine Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydrocodone and Pseudoephedrine Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydroflumethiazide Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hydromorphone

Most Common - Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching

Hydroxychloroquine Most Common- Rash, discoloration of hair, irritable bowel syndrome, stomach cramps, dizziness, muscle pain, nerve pain and loss of appetite

Iloprost Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imatinib Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imidapril Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Imiglucerase Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Imiquimod Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Immune Globulin Intravenous Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indacaterol Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indapamide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indinavir Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Indomethacin Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Isocarboxazid Most Common - Dizziness

Isoetharine Most Common - Dizziness

Isometheptene and Dichloralphenazone and APAP Most Common - Dizziness

Isoproterenol Inhalation Most Common - Dizziness

Isosorbide Dinitrate and Hydralazine Most Common - Dizziness

Isotretinoin Most Common - Dizziness

Isoxsuprine hydrochloride Most Common - Dizziness

Isradipine Most Common- Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, flushing, constipation, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and rash

Itopride Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Itraconazole Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Ivabradine Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Ivacaftor Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ivermectin Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ixabepilone Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ketoconazole Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ketoprofen Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ketorolac Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic Most Common - Allergic reactions, eye swelling, pain, irritation, inflammation, infections, headache, blurred vision and dizziness

Lamotrigine Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lanthanum Carbonate Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lenalidomide Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lercanidipine Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Letrozole Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Leuprolide Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levalbuterol HCl Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levetiracetam Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levocarnitine Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levodopa Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levodropropizine Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levofloxacin Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levonorgestrel Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Levorphanol Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lidocaine Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lomefloxacin Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Loratadine Most Common - Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness

Lorazepam Most Common - Dizziness, weakness and unsteadiness

Lorcaserin Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lornoxicam Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lovastatin Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Loxapine Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Lubiprostone Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Maraviroc Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mazindol Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mebendazole Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mebeverine Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mecamylamine Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mefloquine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meloxicam Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Memantine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Menotropins Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepacrine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mepenzolate Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Methadone Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methamphetamine Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methimazole Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methocarbamol Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methotrexate Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methsuximide Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methyclothiazide Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methyldopa Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Methylphenidate Most Common - Nervousness, difficulty in sleeping, skin rash, loss of appetite, dizziness, drowsiness, palpitations, fever, sore throat, unusual bleeding or bruising

Mirabegron Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Mirtazapine Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Moclobemide Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Moexipril HCl Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Most Common - Cough, dizziness and fatigue

Moexipril Hydrochloride Most Common - Cough, dizziness and fatigue

Molgramostim Most Common - Cough, dizziness and fatigue

Mometasone Furoate and Formoterol Fumarate Most Common - Cough, dizziness and fatigue

Montelukast Most Common - Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat

Moricizine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Morphine Most Common - Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion

Morphine Sulfate and Naltrexone Hydrochloride Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Mosapride Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Moxifloxacin Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Moxonidine Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Muromonab CD 3 Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea

Mycophenolate Mofetil Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Mycophenolic Acid Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nabilone Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression

Nalmefene

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Nefazodone Most Common - Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision

Nelarabine Most Common - Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision

Niacin Er and Simvastatin Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, fluid retention

Niacin Extended Release and Lovastatin Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema

Nicergoline Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema

Nicorandil Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Nifedipine Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Ofloxacin Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olanzapine Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olmesartan Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olmesartan Medoxomil and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olsalazine Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Orphenadrine Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Otilonium Bromide Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxaprozin Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxazepam Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxcarbazepine Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxethazaine Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxprenolol Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxybutynin Hydrochloride Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxycodone Hydrochloride Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxymetazoline Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxymorphone Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Ozagrel Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Palonosetron Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Pancrelipase / Pancreatin Most Common - Vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision and cough

Pantoprazole Most Common - Vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision and cough

Pantoprazole and Domperidone Most Common - Vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision and cough

Paregoric Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Paricalcitol Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Paroxetine Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

PEG-3350 and Minerals Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pegaptanib Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pegfilgrastim Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Peginterferon Alfa 2 B Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pegvisomant Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pemoline Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pentazocine Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Pentazocine and Naloxone Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Perampanel Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Perflutren Protein-Type A Microspheres Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Perindopril and Indapamide Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Pethidine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phenacemide Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phenazone Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phenazopyridine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phendimetrazine Tartrate Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phenelzine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Phentolamine Mesylate Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Phenylbutazone Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Phenytoin Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Pilocarpine Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pimozide Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pindolol Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pioglitazone Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piribedil Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Piroxicam Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Plerixafor Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Pralidoxime Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pramipexole Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Pramlintide Acetate Injection Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Prasugrel Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Pravastatin Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Pravastatin Sodium Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Prazosin Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Pregabalin Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Prep Kit for Technetium Tc99 Sestamibi Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Primaquine Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Primidone Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Probenecid Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Probenecid and Colchicines Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Procainamide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Procaine- Penicillin Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Procarbazine Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Prochlorperazine Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, absence of menstrual periods, blurred vision, skin reactions and Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS)

Proguanil Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Promethazine Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Propafenone Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting

Propantheline Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting

Propoxyphene Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Protriptyline Hydrochloride Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pseudoephedrine Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pseudoephedrine and Triprolidine Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Psoralen (PUVA) Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Quetiapine Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Quinapril Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinapril HC- Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinine Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Quinupristin and Dalfopristin Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabeprazole Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabeprazole and Itopride Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Rabies Vaccine Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Ranolazine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Rasagiline Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Reboxetine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Regadenoson Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Remifentanil Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Reserpine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Reslizumab Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Respiratory Syncitial Virus Immune Globulin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rifampin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rifaximin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rilpivirine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Riluzole Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rimantadine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rimonabant Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rizatriptan Most Common- Dizziness, sleeplessness, tiredness, fatigue, pain or pressure sensation

Romiplostim Most Common- Dizziness, sleeplessness, tiredness, fatigue, pain or pressure sensation

Ropinirole Most Common - Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure

Selegiline Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Semaglutide Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Senna Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sermoline Acetate Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sertraline Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sibutramine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sildenafil Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Silodosin Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Simvastatin Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sodium Nitroprusside

Most Common - Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching

Sodium Oxybate Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sofosbuvir and Velpatasvir Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Solifenacin Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sorbitol Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sotalol Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sparfloxacin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spectinomycin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Streptomycin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Streptozocin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Succimer Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sucralfate Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfasalazine Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulfisoxazole Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sulindac Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sultamicillin Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sumatriptan Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sumatriptan Succinate and Naproxen Sodium Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Tamoxifen Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tamsulosin Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tapentadol Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Technetium Tc 99m Depreotide Injection Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Technetium Tc99m Sestamibi Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tegaserod Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Teicoplanin Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Telavancin Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Telbivudine Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Telithromycin Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Telmisartan Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Telmisartan and Amlodipine Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Temazepam Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Temozolomide Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Tenofovir Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Tenoxicam Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Thalidomide Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash

Thiabendazole Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash

Thiethylperazine Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash

Thiotepa Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash

Thymoglobulin Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash

Tiagabine Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Tibolone Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Ticagrelor Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tigecycline Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tiludronate Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Timolol Ophthalmic Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Timolol Oral Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tizanidine Most Common- Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness

Tobramycin Most Common- Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness

Tocainide Most Common- Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness

Tolcapone Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolmetin Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolterodine Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Topiramate Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Toremifene Most Common - Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding

Torsemide Most Common - Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding

Tramadol Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trametinib Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril- Verapamil Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranylcypromine Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trastuzumab Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trazodone Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Treprostinil Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Triazolam Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Trifluoperazine Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions

Trihexyphenidyl Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Trimeprazine Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Trimethobenzamide Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Triprolidine Most Common- Dryness of mouth, dryness of nose, dryness of throat, sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination

Triptorelin Most Common- Dryness of mouth, dryness of nose, dryness of throat, sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination

Triptorelin Pamoate for Injectable Suspension Most Common- Dryness of mouth, dryness of nose, dryness of throat, sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination

Troleandomycin Most Common- Dryness of mouth, dryness of nose, dryness of throat, sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination

Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, feeling hot, feeling cold and rigors

Valbenazine Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, feeling hot, feeling cold and rigors

Valsartan Most Common - Headache and dizziness

Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Headache and dizziness

Verapamil Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Verteporfin Most Common - Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching

Vigabatrin Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash

Warfarin Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Xipamide Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zafirlukast Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zaleplon Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zaltoprofen Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zidovudine Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Zolmitriptan Most Common- Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating

Zolpidem Most Common- Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating

Zonisamide Most Common- Drowsiness, loss of appetite, dizziness, unsteadiness, agitation/irritability, memory loss and poor concentration