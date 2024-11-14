Don`t Lose Sleep Over the End of Daylight Saving: Tips for a Smooth Adjustment

Daylight saving time is over, but your sleep doesn't have to suffer! Learn how to adapt and maintain your sleep quality this winter.

Highlights: Maintaining your usual sleep schedule, even during daylight saving shifts, helps keep your circadian rhythm stable

Good sleep hygiene, like avoiding caffeine and keeping a cool, dark bedroom, can improve sleep quality during the winter months

Light exposure during the day and a calming bedtime routine are key to adjusting to shorter daylight hours and time changes

Does the End of Daylight Saving Affect Health?



Tips to Make the Daylight Saving Transition Easier

Maintain Your Normal Sleep Schedule

Maintain Good Sleep Hygiene During the Winter Season

Daylight saving time has ended in America. However, adjusting to a time shift is not always straightforward.According to research, turning the clock back an hour alters circadian rhythms and can be harmful to sleep and overall health (1). Many professional groups, including the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Medical Association, are opposed to changing the clocks in March and November for this reason (2, 3).The majority of Americans also favor stopping seasonal time adjustments. Research has linked the "fall back" time change to less sleep the following week (4)."Americans loathe clock changes. It is disruptive. Rebecca Robbins, PhD, a sleep scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, stated, "Believe it or not, one hour makes a big difference."To prepare for the time change, stick to your regular sleep routine. "The most common mistake is staying up an extra hour on Saturday night. The ideal scenario is to fall asleep as near to your typical sleep hour as feasible. If you generally go asleep at 11 p.m., keep to that schedule," Robbins said.On Sunday morning, fight the impulse to sleep in for more than an hour. Sleeping in for more than an hour can give your body the impression that you jumped on an aircraft and traveled across time zones, she said. This can throw off your body's natural circadian cycle for a few days (5)."Either get up at your typical time; if that's 7 a.m., it will be 6 a.m. on Sunday due to the time change. If you want to get a little more sleep, set your alarm clock to 6:30 a.m. to allow for an extra 30 minutes," she said.As the weather becomes colder and darker, some individuals may experience difficulty sleeping. Consider attempting to create strong sleep hygiene techniques that you can apply even after adjusting to the time shift. "This is a great time to just draw a little bit more attention to your sleep routine and your sleep behaviors as you approach bedtime," said Robbins. Avoid caffeine in the afternoon, don't eat too close to bedtime, and keep your bedroom quiet, dark, and cool (6).Getting adequate physical activity can also help you sleep better, but you may need to be inventive while exercising in the cold. Consider indoor exercises such as walking up and down stairs or taking an online fitness class (7). If feasible, try to receive some sunlight during the day to help keep your sleep-wake cycle stable (8).You can use the shorter days to establish a soothing bedtime routine by incorporating a few habits- such as reading a book or taking a bath- at the end of the day (6). "We really do need to take time and give ourselves space to switch into a fundamentally different mindset at night, which is all about rest and relaxation," said Robbins.Source-Medindia