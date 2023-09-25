Dim Evening Lights to Decrease Gestational Diabetes Risk

Many of us are familiar with the disruptive effects of exposure to artificial light before bedtime. Our body's internal clock, known as the circadian clock, responds to light and darkness as cues for wakefulness or sleep. Therefore, exposure to light before sleep can hinder our natural ability to fall asleep, leaving us feeling tired and frustrated as we lie in bed, unable to doze off.



A Surprising Link: Evening Light Exposure and Gestational Diabetes