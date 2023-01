Hodgkin's lymphoma (HL) is a type cancer that affects the blood cells especially blood cells responsible for immunity. It typically occurs in young age and is treated with chemotherapy. The 5-year survival rate for all people with Hodgkin's lymphoma in the United States is 88% ( 1 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source Hodgkin Lymphoma Go to source ).

Survivors of Hodgkin's lymphoma have a significantly higher risk of aging. The majority of individuals treated as kids for Hodgkin's lymphoma who are now in their 30s, exhibited signs of being an average of 7.7 years older biologically than their peers and placing them at risk for cognitive problems, stated a study by Dr. Anna Lynn Williams, principal investigator, Wilmot Cancer Center, (University of Rochester) in the United States.

Dementia Risk Higher Among Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Survivors

Cognitive Impairment in Hodgkin's Lymphoma Survivors



This is suggestive that biological aging is probably related to cognitive aging. More awareness is needed among us to identify and understand what Hodgkin's lymphoma survivors are going through.



Dr. Williams was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 22 and underwent chemotherapy. She believes that this condition can be prevented by maintaining a healthy lifestyle. "These survivors have already had one hit from treatment, so you want to minimize damage going forward," Williams said. "Try to be active, quit smoking, eat healthy, see your primary care physician to get proper testing, and exercise your brain."



Jigsaw puzzles, stacking pennies, Sudoku, small additions, small subtractions, reading the numbers backwards, making lists and reinforcing, sitting outside and journaling, therapy putty exercises, stretching rubber band are a few exercises which can be tried to reverse and prevent aging-related disorders (



If the symptoms are very severe, the patients can consult their physician for further medical advice and treatment.



