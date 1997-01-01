medindia
Drugs for Hodgkins Lymphoma

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hodgkins Lymphoma. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hodgkins Lymphoma

Brentuximab Vedotin

Brentuximab Vedotin is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for certain types of lymphoma (Hodgkin lymphoma, systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma [sALCL]).

Busulphan

Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Carmustine

Carmustine is an anti-cancer drug, prescribed for certain types of cancers like multiple myeloma, brain tumor, Hodgkin’s and non – Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The medication restricts the advancement of the cancer cell growth in the body.

Interferon Alfa 2A

Interferon Alfa 2A is prescribed for hairy cell leukemia (blood cancer), AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma (type of cancer that develops in connective tissues), recurrent or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) and chronic myelogenous leukemia (cancer of white blood cells), hepatitis C, non-Hodgin’s lymphoma. It is an immuno modulator. It may work directly against tumor cells and viruses and help the immune system fight them.

Mechlorethamine

Mechlorethamine is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer.

Mechlorethamine HCl

Mechlorethamine HCl is an anti-neoplastic agent, prescribed for Hodgkin's disease, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma along with other medications. It is also used as palliative chemotherapy in lung and breast cancers.

Nivolumab

Nivolumab is a monoclonal antibody and a PD-1 inhibitor (programmed death receptor inhibitor) which is prescribed for cancer treatment. It is mainly used for treating progression or relapse of classical Hodgkin lymphoma (a type of blood cancer), and melanoma (a skin cancer) which has spread to other parts of the body and which cannot be removed by surgery. It is also used as a second-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) which worsens during or after treatment with other chemotherapy medications. The mode of action involves slowing down or stopping the growth of cancer cells by working with the immune system (immune checkpoint blockade).

Teniposide

Teniposide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for leukemia in combination with other medications.

Vinblastine

Vinblastine is an anti-microtubule agent, prescribed for Hodgkin's lymphoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and testicular cancer.
Trade Names :
Vblastin | Cytoblastin

Vinorelbine Tartrate

Vinorelbine Tartrate is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and Hodgkin's disease.
Trade Names :
Vinbine (10mg)
Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.
