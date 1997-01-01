Drugs for Hodgkins Lymphoma

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hodgkins Lymphoma. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hodgkins Lymphoma

Bleomycin Bleomycin is an anti – cancer agent, used for the treatment of skin, oral cavity, head and neck cancer. It is also used for lymphomas, cancer of the testis and fluid accumulation in the chest caused by cancer. Trade Names : More...

Brentuximab Vedotin Brentuximab Vedotin is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for certain types of lymphoma (Hodgkin lymphoma, systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma [sALCL]).

Busulphan Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Carmustine Carmustine is an anti-cancer drug, prescribed for certain types of cancers like multiple myeloma, brain tumor, Hodgkin’s and non – Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The medication restricts the advancement of the cancer cell growth in the body.

Chlorambucil Chlorambucil is a cytotoxic chemotherapy drug, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and lymphosarcoma. Trade Names :

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More...

Cytarabine Cytarabine is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Cytarabine slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names : More...

Dacarbazine Dacarbazine is an antineoplastic chemotherapy drug, prescribed for melanoma and Hodgkin's disease. Dacarbazine slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names : More...

Daunorubicin Daunorubicin is a chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphocytic leukemia. Daunorubicin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Denileukin Diftitox Denileukin Diftitox is an anticancer agent, prescribed for lymphoma.

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Hydroxyurea Hydroxyurea is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for sickle cell anemia, several types of cancer (such as melanoma, chronic myelogenous leukemia, squamous cell carcinomas), as an adjunct to antiretroviral therapy for AIDS. It is also used for psoriasis. Trade Names : More...

Interferon Alfa 2A Interferon Alfa 2A is prescribed for hairy cell leukemia (blood cancer), AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma (type of cancer that develops in connective tissues), recurrent or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) and chronic myelogenous leukemia (cancer of white blood cells), hepatitis C, non-Hodgin’s lymphoma. It is an immuno modulator. It may work directly against tumor cells and viruses and help the immune system fight them.

Leucovorin Leucovorin is a folic acid analog, prescribed for reducing the toxic effects of methotrexate. Trade Names : More...

Mechlorethamine Mechlorethamine is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer.

Mechlorethamine HCl Mechlorethamine HCl is an anti-neoplastic agent, prescribed for Hodgkin's disease, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma along with other medications. It is also used as palliative chemotherapy in lung and breast cancers.

Methotrexate Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Nivolumab Nivolumab is a monoclonal antibody and a PD-1 inhibitor (programmed death receptor inhibitor) which is prescribed for cancer treatment. It is mainly used for treating progression or relapse of classical Hodgkin lymphoma (a type of blood cancer), and melanoma (a skin cancer) which has spread to other parts of the body and which cannot be removed by surgery. It is also used as a second-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) which worsens during or after treatment with other chemotherapy medications. The mode of action involves slowing down or stopping the growth of cancer cells by working with the immune system (immune checkpoint blockade).

Prednisone Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines. Trade Names : More...

Procarbazine Procarbazine is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for Hodgkin disease. Trade Names :

Teniposide Teniposide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for leukemia in combination with other medications.

Vinblastine Vinblastine is an anti-microtubule agent, prescribed for Hodgkin's lymphoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and testicular cancer. Trade Names :

Vincristine Vincristine is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as leukemia, Hodgkin disease, and non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Trade Names :