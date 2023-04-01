About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Age-related Macular Degeneration Increases Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection
Advertisement

Age-related Macular Degeneration Increases Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Age-related macular degeneration is an eye condition that can have serious consequences among COVID-19 individuals
  • It increases the risk of severe complications such as respiratory failure and death
  • Researchers have observed a common genetic link between AMD and COVID-19

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a clinical risk factor for increased COVID-19 infection and mortality. AMD has been linked to a 25% increased risk of serious sequelae from SARS-CoV-2 infection, including respiratory failure and death, a risk higher than type 2 diabetes (21%) and obesity (13%).


Genetic Link between Age-related Macular Degeneration and COVID-19

Taking these findings into account, Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine researchers hypothesized that AMD and COVID-19 share common genetic risk factors and designed and carried out a study that discovered a novel association between the two diseases and variants in the PDGFB gene. This gene encodes a platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF), which is involved in the aberrant blood vessel alterations that occur in AMD. They also discovered that worse COVID-19 outcomes were linked to AMD, most likely due to a genetic propensity to complement protein malfunction, as well as a greater quantity of PDGF in the serum.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Stem Cells are a Potential Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration
Stem Cells are a Potential Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration
The presence of primary cilia on retinal pigment epithelial cells is necessary for their proper structure and function in dry age-related macular degeneration.
Advertisement

Age-related Macular Degeneration Increases Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection


Age-related Macular Degeneration Increases Risk of COVID-19

"Our findings add to the body of evidence for the increased risk of infection and mortality from COVID-19 among AMD patients. Our analysis lends credence to previously reported clinical studies that found those with AMD have a higher risk for COVID-19 infection and severe disease, and that this increased risk may have a genetic basis," explained co-corresponding author Lindsay A. Farrer, Ph.D., chief of biomedical genetics.

Using huge genetic databases containing tens of thousands of individuals, the BU research team conducted a genome-wide search for polymorphisms that are jointly related to AMD and each of three COVID-19 outcomes (infection rate, serious illness, and hospitalization). These datasets were previously created and investigated separately for genetic variables associated with AMD risk and each of the COVID-19 disease outcomes. Following that, the researchers reviewed publicly accessible data from patients with AMD or COVID-19, as well as control groups, to assess the correlation of PDGFB polymorphisms with gene activity. Finally, they used an analytical technique to look into the relationships between PDGFB gene variants, PDGFB levels in the blood, AMD, and COVID-19 results.
Age-related Macular Degeneration Beyond Single Treatment Mode
Age-related Macular Degeneration Beyond Single Treatment Mode
The research report establishes that drugs targeting immune pathways to prevent retinal tissue loss in age-related macular degeneration are ineffective as monotherapies.
Advertisement


Treatment of Age-related Macular Degeneration

According to the study, reducing PDGFB gene activity and serum PDGF levels may reduce the severity of COVID-19, especially in elderly adults. "Therapeutic strategies combining anti-VEGF therapy (a current treatment for AMD that limits blood vessel growth in the eye that can harm vision) with antagonists (drugs that bind to receptors) for blocking PDGF signaling have been considered even more effective than the single VEGF treatment and are currently under investigation in clinical trials," added co-corresponding author Manju L. Subramanian, M.D., associate professor of ophthalmology.

The researchers feel that to further understand the overlapping pathology and risk factors that contribute to worsening clinical outcomes in both disease states, a larger sample size for critical illness and hospitalizations would be required.

Source: Medindia
Relation between Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Heart Disease and Stroke
Relation between Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Heart Disease and Stroke
Is macular degeneration related to heart disease? deposits made of fatty lipids and other materials in the retina could be a red flag sign of heart disease and stroke.

Citations   close

Advertisement
Thyroid Hormones and Vision Loss Due to Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Thyroid Hormones and Vision Loss Due to Age-Related Macular Degeneration
In a recent study, free thyroxine levels (FT4) were found to positively correlate with development of Age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause ...
COVID in Children

COVID in Children

Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being can help ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with ...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Age-related Macular Degeneration Increases Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests