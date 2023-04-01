Age-related Macular Degeneration Increases Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a clinical risk factor for increased COVID-19 infection and mortality. AMD has been linked to a 25% increased risk of serious sequelae from SARS-CoV-2 infection, including respiratory failure and death, a risk higher than type 2 diabetes (21%) and obesity (13%).







Genetic Link between Age-related Macular Degeneration and COVID-19

Taking these findings into account, Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine researchers hypothesized that AMD and COVID-19 share common genetic risk factors and designed and carried out a study that discovered a novel association between the two diseases and variants in the PDGFB gene. This gene encodes a platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF), which is involved in the aberrant blood vessel alterations that occur in AMD. They also discovered that worse COVID-19 outcomes were linked to AMD, most likely due to a genetic propensity to complement protein malfunction, as well as a greater quantity of PDGF in the serum.