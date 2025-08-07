Cannabis Use Disorder Raises Oral Cancer Risk

Cannabis use disorder is associated with over three times higher likelihood of oral cancer within five years, even after controlling for smoking and other factors.

Highlights: Cannabis use disorder increases oral cancer risk by more than threefold over five years

increases oral cancer risk by more than threefold over five years Tobacco smokers with cannabis use disorder face over sixfold greater oral cancer risk

Risk remains significant after accounting for tobacco use and standard demographic factors

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cannabis use disorder and five-year risk of oral cancer in a multicenter clinical cohort



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

People developing cannabis use disorder face over 325 percent greater odds of oral cancer within five years compared to those without disorder. #oralhealth #cancerawareness #medindia’

People developing cannabis use disorder face over 325 percent greater odds of oral cancer within five years compared to those without disorder. #oralhealth #cancerawareness #medindia’

Advertisement

Widening Cannabis Use Sparks Health Concerns

Advertisement

Evidence from Large-Scale Patient Records

Potential Role of Immune Suppression by THC

Broaden cancer screening protocols for individuals with cannabis use disorder

for individuals with cannabis use disorder Incorporate oral health education into substance use treatment programs

Cannabis use disorder and five-year risk of oral cancer in a multicenter clinical cohort - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211335525002244?via%3Dihub)