Oral Cancer Risk Spikes With High Sugar Drinks

Sugary drinks can lead to oral cancer risk, even in women without traditional risk factors.
Sugary drinks are everywhere—from sodas to sweet teas—but could they be fueling a silent health crisis? A new study suggests that high sugar intake may significantly raise the risk of oral cavity cancer in women, even among nonsmokers. If you thought cancer risk was only about smoking and alcohol, think again!
‘Did You Know?
Your daily sugary drink may increase your risk of oral cavity cancer by nearly five times! #oralcancer #cancerawareness #womenshealth #healthrisks #medindia’
Your daily sugary drink may increase your risk of oral cavity cancer by nearly five times! #oralcancer #cancerawareness #womenshealth #healthrisks #medindia’
Advertisement
Rising oral cancer Cases & The Role of SugarOral cavity cancer (OCC) cases are rising, especially among nonsmoking women, despite a decline in smoking-related
High Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Intake and Oral Cavity Cancer in Smoking and Nonsmoking Women
Go to source).
Advertisement
How SSBs Increase OCC Risk?A study of 162,602 women over 30 years found 124 cases of invasive oral cavity cancer (OCC). Higher sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) intake was linked to a 4.87x increased (OCC) oral cavity cancer risk .Women who drank one or more (SSB) sugar-sweetened beverage daily had a higher (OCC) oral cavity cancer risk than those drinking less than 1 per month.For every 100,000 people, (OCC) oral cavity cancer cases were three higher in those drinking ≥1 sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) daily than <1 per month.
Advertisement
Implications & The Need for Dietary ChangesThis study links sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) intake to a higher incidence of oral cavity cancer (OCC) in women, even among nonsmokers and light drinkers. The findings suggest a local impact of dietary sugars on (OCC) oral cavity cancer , similar to other gastrointestinal cancers. These results highlight the need for further research and policies to reduce sugar consumption for better public health.
Reference:
- High Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Intake and Oral Cavity Cancer in Smoking and Nonsmoking Women - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaotolaryngology/fullarticle/2831121)
Source-Medindia