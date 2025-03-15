About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Oral Cancer Risk Spikes With High Sugar Drinks

by Dr. Leena M on Mar 15 2025 10:32 AM

Sugary drinks can lead to oral cancer risk, even in women without traditional risk factors.

Sugary drinks are everywhere—from sodas to sweet teas—but could they be fueling a silent health crisis? A new study suggests that high sugar intake may significantly raise the risk of oral cavity cancer in women, even among nonsmokers. If you thought cancer risk was only about smoking and alcohol, think again!

Oral Cancer | Mouth Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Oral cancer is a cancer that develops in any part of the mouth. It is more common in men over 40.
Rising oral cancer Cases & The Role of Sugar

Oral cavity cancer (OCC) cases are rising, especially among nonsmoking women, despite a decline in smoking-related oral cavity cancer. The cause remains unclear, but a Western diet high in added sugars is emerging as a potential risk factor. Excess sugar intake is linked to periodontal disease, which may contribute to oral cavity cancer (OCC) through chronic inflammation (1 Trusted Source
High Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Intake and Oral Cavity Cancer in Smoking and Nonsmoking Women

Go to source).


World Oral Cancer Awareness Month
Oral cancers or mouth cancers are a type of head and neck cancer which can occur anywhere in the mouth. April is ear-marked as World Oral Cancer Awareness month to raise awareness of the condition.

How SSBs Increase OCC Risk?

A study of 162,602 women over 30 years found 124 cases of invasive oral cavity cancer (OCC). Higher sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) intake was linked to a 4.87x increased (OCC) oral cavity cancer risk .Women who drank one or more (SSB) sugar-sweetened beverage daily had a higher (OCC) oral cavity cancer risk than those drinking less than 1 per month.For every 100,000 people, (OCC) oral cavity cancer cases were three higher in those drinking ≥1 sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) daily than <1 per month.


Drugs for Oral Cancer
View list of generic and brand names of drugs used for treatment of Oral Cancer (Mouth Cancer). Find more information including dose, side effects of the Oral Cancer medicine.

Implications & The Need for Dietary Changes

This study links sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) intake to a higher incidence of oral cavity cancer (OCC) in women, even among nonsmokers and light drinkers. The findings suggest a local impact of dietary sugars on (OCC) oral cavity cancer , similar to other gastrointestinal cancers. These results highlight the need for further research and policies to reduce sugar consumption for better public health.

Reference:
  1. High Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Intake and Oral Cavity Cancer in Smoking and Nonsmoking Women - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaotolaryngology/fullarticle/2831121)

Breakthrough in Understanding Oral Cancer Cells' Immune Evasion
Breakthrough in Understanding Oral Cancer Cells' Immune Evasion
Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in understanding how oral cancer cells evade the body's immune system, leading to potential new drug targets.


