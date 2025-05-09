Could Cannabis Be Making Colon Cancer More Deadly?

People with colon cancer and a history of heavy cannabis use are over 20 times more likely to die within five years than non-users.

Highlights: Cannabis use linked to higher five-year mortality in colon cancer

linked to higher five-year mortality in Heavy cannabis users are over 20 times more likely to die from colon cancer

are over more likely to die from colon cancer Frequent cannabis use may affect immune system

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cannabis use disorder and mortality among patients with colon cancer



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

People with colon cancer who heavily use cannabis are over 24.4 times more likely to die within five years— as more than half do not survive five years, while almost all non-users do. #medindia #cannabisuse #coloncancer #cancersurvival’

People with colon cancer who heavily use cannabis are over 24.4 times more likely to die within five years— as more than half do not survive five years, while almost all non-users do. #medindia #cannabisuse #coloncancer #cancersurvival’

Advertisements

Understanding Cannabis and Its Effects

Advertisements

How Colon Cancer Develops

Advertisements

Cannabis and Patient Mortality Risk

Cannabis use disorder and mortality among patients with colon cancer - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S104727972500078X?via%3Dihub)