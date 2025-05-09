Could Cannabis Be Making Colon Cancer More Deadly?

People with colon cancer and a history of heavy cannabis use are over 20 times more likely to die within five years than non-users.
Cannabis use disorder and mortality among patients with colon cancer
Go to source). Led by Dr. Raphael Cuomo, the study drew from electronic health records across the University of California Health system. Even after adjusting for age, sex, and disease severity, the elevated mortality risk remained. These findings suggest that cannabis may negatively impact the immune system, mental health, and how patients engage with cancer treatment — all of which could influence survival.
Understanding Cannabis and Its EffectsCannabis is a plant known for its mind-altering effects, often used in forms such as dried leaves, resin, or oil extracts. Its main active ingredient, THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), affects brain function.
Although cannabis has shown therapeutic potential — particularly in managing nausea for patients with cancer or AIDS — long-term or heavy use may impair memory, thinking ability, and lung health. Globally, cannabis remains one of the most widely used illicit substances, with around 147 million users, or 2.5% of the world population.
How Colon Cancer DevelopsColon cancer begins in the large intestine, and develops from small, non-cancerous growths called polyps. These polyps can grow silently without symptoms, which is why routine screening is crucial.
When detected early, colon cancer can often be treated successfully through surgery, radiation, or medications. Though more common in older adults, it can affect people at younger ages as well.
Cannabis and Patient Mortality RiskThe UC San Diego study revealed a stark contrast in outcomes: 55.88% of colon cancer patients with CUD died within five years, compared to just 5.05% of those without it. Despite growing interest in the potential anti-tumor effects of certain cannabis compounds, this real-world data reflects the complex relationship between cannabis use and health outcomes, especially for medically vulnerable individuals.
High cannabis use is often linked with mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, which may interfere with consistent medical care or adherence to treatment plans. Dr. Cuomo emphasized that the goal isn’t to demonize cannabis, but to better understand its full range of effects — particularly in patients facing serious illness.
Understanding how cannabis interacts with cancer biology and patient behavior could be key to improving outcomes and developing more personalized treatment approaches. These findings call for greater awareness and deeper research into how cannabis use may impact survival for patients with life-threatening conditions like colon cancer.
In conclusion, the findings highlight a critical need for awareness around cannabis use in people with colon cancer. While cannabis is often viewed as harmless or even therapeutic, its heavy use may carry serious risks—especially when facing life-threatening illnesses.
